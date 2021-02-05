News Breakfast @6

01. Assam Polls: Raijor Dal, AJP Officially Seal Their Alliance

The two regional political parties Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) have officially sealed their alliance on Friday for the upcoming state assembly election. In a joint press conference of the two political parties held today at Hotel Prag Continental, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi said, “Today will be considered as a historic moment as today we are going to build the foundation of regionalism in the state. We will be united against the discrimination and communalism of the national party, BJP.”The alliance will be moving forward in a good manner, he added. Gogoi also said that in the future, discussions will be held between other regional groups too. There was no chance to talk with national parties. Friendship with Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) is finalized, he further stated. Moreover, AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan during the press conference said, the main issue will be to maintain the dignity of Assam. The alliance will move forward with the common agenda. The talks with Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) are underway for alliance, he said.

02. Fire Breaks Out At GMCH

Massive fire breaks out at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) on Friday. Fire leads to chaos among the patients and their relatives. The fire broke out in the Head of the department’s Radiology department room. Many important documents are suspected to be destroyed in the fire. According to the report, the fire is suspected to be caused by computer power line. The fire has been controlled by the GMCH’s security guards. The Superintendent of GMCH has directed to investigate the whole incident.

03. Tinsukia: AJYCP Stages Protest Over Fuel Price Hike

The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has staged a protest at Doomdooma against the price hike of petrol, diesel, and other essential commodities. The AJYCP, Duliajan committee along with Doomdooma, Kakopathar, Dangori-Saikhowa anchalik committee has staged the protest in front of the ASTC bus stoppage. The agitators burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Union Petroleum Minister. The AJYCP demanded the government to control the price hike of essential commodities and petrol and diesel. They also threatened the government that if the Centre and the state government won’t take any step against the price hike, the AJYCP will call for aggressive movement in the coming days.

04. One Poacher Killed In Encounter & One Arrested In Arunachal

The Sonitpur forest official killed one suspected poacher in an encounter in Nameri National Park And Forest Reserve on Friday. As per sources, the deceased poacher has been identified as Deve Pagag. A group of poachers was set up for illegal hunting and based on specific input a forest team went there. The incident took place when the poachers and the forest official exchange firing at the spot. On the other hand, police have arrested a rhino horn supplier from Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun. The arrested supplier identified as Jabi Gadi. The Forest Department is continuing its investigation over the incident.

05. Assam Govt Appoints 29,701 Teachers

The Assam Government on Friday appointed 29,701 teachers in the state, the largest ever recruitment drive. Of the 29,701 appointments, 16,484 are teachers and non-teaching staffs in schools, junior colleges and colleges whose services have been provincialised. The remaining 13,217 (TET qualified) are fresh appointments. The Minister informed that as many as 1,698 primary schools have been provincialised as a result of which 3,309 teachers have been benefited from the process. Further, 2,107 ME schools have been provincialised as per which 6,586 teachers have been benefited. “Posts of the teachers who do not have the requisite professional qualifications have been appointed as tutors,” he said.

06. “Don’t Suppress Farmers’ Protest”- Meghalaya Guv To Centre

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has urged the Centre to not suppress the farmers’ protest and instead resolve it mutually through dialogues. “I would warn that suppressing any issue in the world is not a solution. By pressing, it goes down for some time, but then it emerges with even bigger force,” the Governor told ANI. “It is in the interest of the nation to find a speedy solution to this issue. I urge the government to listen to their concerns. Both sides should responsibly engage in talks,” he added. Malik, who was a farmer himself before reaching the power corridors, said the government should show ‘greatness’ to resolve the issue keeping the interest of farmers in mind. “The way farmers have been lying outside for 60 days, their family members moving back and forth between Delhi and their homes, the household work is stopped. The farmers have no sense of surety. The government has its own compulsions, but the government’s role is on top. The government has everything in its hands. It should solve this issue by showing greatness, and the interest of the farmer should be solved keeping the interest of farming in mind,” he said.

07. Farmers Call For Countrywide ‘Chakka Bandh’ Tomorrow

A countrywide road blockade (chakka jam) has been called by the protesting farmers on Saturday, February 6, in support of their demand to repeal three new farm laws that they describe as being “anti-farmer”. The mega rally has been called against the internet ban by the Centre, as well as in response to Monday’s Budget 2021 that “ignored” the demands of farmers. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu Border, farmer union leaders said that highways and roads would be blocked between 12 noon and 3 pm. Scores of people on tractor-trailers have continued to pour into Ghazipur from the Uttar Pradesh side of the highway and many left for their native places with a resolve to make the mega rally a success in their regions. This is the first major event being organized by the protesting farmers after the tractor rally on Republic Day turned violent. The farmer unions have announced that they would create blockades at various national and state highways across the country for three hours on Saturday.

08. Kamalpur: Himanta Takes Part In Bicycle Rally

As Assam election closes in, cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma left no stones unturned in ramping up campaigning for his party. On Friday, the minister took part in a massive bicycle rally at Kamalpur in Kamrup district. BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia, minister Bhabesh Kalita also attended the rally along with a sea of party workers as well as locals.

09. SC Grants Bail To Comedian Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqui on Friday granted bail by the Supreme Court saying that the procedure of the notice before his arrest was not followed while pointing out that the FIR against the comedian was vague. Faruqui has been lodged in jail since January 2 on the allegations that he made indecent remarks about Hindu deities during a gig at a café in Indore. Justice RF Nariman while hearing the case said, “Is it correct that the Arnesh Kumar judgment rules have not been followed before arresting him? That’s enough. Quite apart from the fact that the allegations contained in the FIR are quite vague, the procedure set down in our judgment has not been followed.”

10. Rihanna Was Paid $2.5 Million By PR Firm For Tweet: Report

In a major revelation, popstar Rihanna, who recently made headlines for her tweet supporting the farmers’ movement, was allegedly paid $2.5 million by a public relations firm – Skyrocket, The Print reported. The report also suggests that Mo Dhaliwal, the founder of the Canada-based firm ‘Poetic Justice Foundation’ (PJF) also created the controversial ‘toolkit’ tweeted by climate activist Greta Thunberg. He is one of the Directors of the PR firm in question – Skyrocket. Others linked to Skyrocket include Marina Patterson, a PR professional who is currently on the radar of Indian agencies for stoking the farmers’ agitation, Anita Lal, director of the Canada-based World Sikh Organisation, and co-founder of PJF, and Canadian parliamentarian Jagmeet Singh. According to the The Print, PJF played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”, with backing from “political leaders and activists based out of Canada”. PJF describes it as an organisation that “challenges structures of oppression and discrimination through intersectional grassroots advocacy”. Their website states that “currently we are most actively involved in the #FarmersProtest”, the report said.

11. 4G Internet Services To Be Restored In J & K

In a great consolation for Jammu-Kashmir residents, after 18 months, 4G mobile internet services will be restored in entire Jammu & Kashmir from Today onwards. Taking to Twitter, J&K government’s Official spokesperson Rohit Kansal confirmed the development. Internet services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir prior to the revocation of Article 370 by Parliament and bifurcated the erstwhile state into union territories – Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year. However, the 2G internet facility on mobile phones was restored on January 25. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in certain areas.

12. India’s Rank Falls To 53rd Position In EIU’s Democracy Index

According to The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU), India’s global ranking in the 2020 Democracy Index has slipped two places to reach 53rd position. It said that the “democratic backsliding” by authorities and “crackdowns” on civil liberties has led to further decline in the country’s ranking.According to The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU), India’s global ranking in the 2020 Democracy Index has slipped two places to reach 53rd position. It said that the “democratic backsliding” by authorities and “crackdowns” on civil liberties has led to further decline in the country’s ranking. India’s overall score fell from 7.92 in 2014 to 6.9 in 2019. It further reduced to 6.61 in 2020. “With mounting pressure on India’s democratic norms, India’s score fell from a peak of 7.92 in 2014 to 6.61 in 2020 and its global ranking slipped from 27th (in 2014) to 53rd as a result of democratic backsliding” under the current regime, the EIU said. Norway topped the chart in the Index with Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand and Canada making up the top five.

13. Guwahati: Dead Body Of Youth Found In Patharkuwari

A dead body of a youth was found in Guwahati’s Patharkuwari area late Friday. As per sources, the body was found atop a scooter inside a lane in the area. It is suspected that the youth was murdered. His identity is not yet ascertained. It may be mentioned that a few days ago, a dead body was found in the same area who was murdered by unknown men.

14. Brahmin Community Demands Apology From Kamal Medhi

The Brahmin community staged a sit- demonstration against Kamal Kumar Medhi on Friday for his derogatory statement made against the Brahmin community during a meeting earlier this week. The community demanded an apology from Medhi and also urged him to personally come to Kamakhya where the sit-in demonstration is being held. The demonstration was organized by the Kamakhya Devalaya authorities and several Brahmin organizations. Earlier this week, Kamal Medhi, leader of Rajior Dal, made harsh remarks against the Brahmin community by saying “Assamese culture was cheated by some Kamakhya Temple’s Brahmin”.

15. Major Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai, 13 Fire Tenders At Scene

A major fire erupted in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area on Friday afternoon with around 19 fire tenders being pressed into the firefighting operation. As per reports, the blaze broke out at a scrap yard in the area. Firefighters classified it as a level-3 fire. No injuries have been reported so far. Visuals show huge thick plumes of black smoke engulfing the sky due to the unprecedented fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.