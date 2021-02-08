News Breakfast @ 6

1. Man Mob-Lynched In Karbi Anglong, 8 Arrested

In yet another shocking incident of mob attack, a man on Sunday evening was lynched at Karashi Bey village of Bakalia in the district of Karbi Anglong. In this connection, the district police have arrested eight suspected persons on Monday.

2. Rajiv Kumar Bora Appointed Chairman Of APSC

The Government of Assam on Monday announced the appointment of Rajiv Kumar Bora as the chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission. Bora was an IAS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. Prior to this appointment, Bora served as the Chairman of the Assam Administrative Tribunal.

3. Major Reshuffle In Assam Police

The Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Monday carried out a major reshuffle in Assam Police force. As per orders by the Governor, in the interest of public service, Shri Lamhao Doungel, APS (DR-2004) presently attached with APHQ is transferred and posted as Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacant post.

4. All 36 Rafale Jets To Be Inducted By April 2022

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said all the 36 sanctioned Rafale fighter jets will be inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) by April 2022. The minister made the remarks in Rajya Sabha and said by March this year seven of the fighter jets will be inducted.

5. 5,133 Ceasefire Violations By Pakistan In 2020: Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during the Rajya Sabha session on Monday, said that Pakistan has resorted to 5,133 incidents of ceasefire violations in 2020, adding that 46 security personnel were killed. Singh said that “appropriate retaliation” to the ceasefire violations was carried out as required.

6. Diplomatic Talks Can Resolve India-Nepal Border Issues: Oli

Amid the border issues between India and Nepal, the Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli on Monday stated that the ongoing boundary disputes will be resolved only through diplomatic talks. In a seminar titled, ‘Nepal’s International Border Security and Areas of Coordination among Border Management related Agencies’, organised by the Nepal Army, Oli who is also the country’s Defence Minister made this observation.

7. 30-Second Ad On Farmers’ Protest Featured In US Super Bowl

This year’s Super Bowl in the United States drew attention towards the farmers’ protest in India, terming it the “largest protest in the human history”. A championship game of the NFL – it is a platform where some of the world’s most famous ads are launched every year. According to the Kisan Ekta Morcha, the advertisement was funded by the Sikh community in the city of Fresno in central California. The 30-second advertisement cost $5.5 million, and last year’s viewership of the championship was around 100 million.

8. Uttarakhand Disaster: One More Assam Youth Missing, Tally Rises To 3

In a latest update on the Uttarakhand glacier burst disaster, one more youth from Assam has gone missing. 25-year-old Sushant Dalu, son of Ajit Dalu, of Dalu village in Derapathar, Kakki of Lanka district went missing on Sunday.

9. Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 10 Bodies Recovered, Rescue Ops On

The rescue operations at Uttarakhand’s Chamoli went overnight after a massive glacier burst on Sunday which led to an avalanche in which at least 10 died and over hundreds missing. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF, Uttarkhand’s State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, Indian Army have been pressed into the rescue operations. Specialised teams of Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) have reached the spot for surveillance, special reconnaissance. Navy’s diving teams have been kept on standby for flash flood relief operations.

10. Pak Intruder Killed At Jammu Border

A suspected Pakistani intruder on Monday was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border in the Samba sector of Jammu. In a statement as reported by ANI, at around 09:45 AM, BSF troops recorded the movement of a Pakistani intruder heading towards the fence near BP number 64 in the area of border outpost (BOP) Chak Faquira of Samba sector in Jammu.

11. MSP Will Continue: PM Modi In Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured the farmers that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism for crops would continue while inviting the union leaders for a fresh round of talks to resolve the impasse over the farm laws. Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, “MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future. Affordable ration for the poor will continue. Mandis will be modernised.”

12. No Proposal Of Highway Construction On Both Sides Of Brahmaputra: Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that there is no proposal for the construction of highways on both sides of the River Brahmaputra. The minister said this while answering a question asked by Rajya Sabha MP from Assam Ajit Kumar Bhuyan on whether there is any proposal for constructing the same on both sides of the River.

13. Congress MP Gives Adjournment Motion Notice

Congress MP Manicka Tagore has been given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on Monday to discuss flash floods caused by a glacial burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The Congress leader in a letter to the Secretary-General of the Lower House said, “Sir, I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely Glacial burst on Nanda Devi triggered an avalanche and caused flash floods in Rishiganga and Dhauliganga rivers in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday.”

14. Guwahati: 15-Yr-Old Pavana Nagaraj Continues Family Tradition

Pavana Nagaraj, a 5-foot 8-inch teenager continued her family tradition by rewriting the under-16 national high jump record at the junior nationals in Guwahati by clearing the bar at 1.73 meters. The 15-year-old high jumper thought stadiums as her second home. She accompanied her parents, both former national-level athletes since she was four and has seen them break records.

15. Zubeen Appears At Police Station For Explicit Remark On Nishita Goswami

Assam megastar Zubeen Garg appeared at Panbazar Women Police Station on Monday evening, over a complaint registered by the Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) for sexually explicit remarks on actress Nishita Goswami. As per sources, the ASCW panel asked the police to carry out a thorough probe on Zubeen’s highly objectionable remarks on the actress at an award function in Guwahati recently. They have asked the police to revert as soon as possible.