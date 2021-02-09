News Breakfast @6

01. 20 Houses Torched, 3 Injured In Assam-Mizoram Border Clash

Amidst the prolonged ongoing border dispute between Assam and Mizoram, miscreants reportedly from the Mizoram side set as many as 20 houses on fire along the border area of Kosurtol in Hailakandi on Tuesday evening. As per initial reports, a clash between the locals from both ends during the day has left at least three people injured. The wounded have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The tension erupted further leading to the torching of houses belonging to residents from the Assam side of the border.

02. Amit Shah To Visit Assam Again On Feb 11

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Assam once again on February 11. During his visit, the minister is slated to visit Koch royal scion Ananta Rai in Bongaigaon, sources said. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be accompanying him to Rai’s residence.

03. APCC Launches ‘Assam Bachao’ Social Media Video Contest

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday launched ‘Assam Bachao Social Media Video Contest’ asking people to make two-minute videos about the biggest issues and problems that the state is facing. APCC President Ripun Bora said that the best videos shall win prizes which consist of iphone and cash. To participate in the contest, people have to post video along with the hashtag #AssamBachao on any major issues of the state, said Bora while addressing a press conference today at Rajiv Bhawan.

04. Actor Rajeev Kapoor Passes Away

Actor Rajeev Kapoor has passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 58. He was rushed to a Mumbai hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Rajeev was the youngest brother of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor and the youngest son of Raj Kapoor. He was best known for acting in film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’.

05. ED Raids Newsclick Office, Officials’ Residences

Delhi-based independent online news portal NewsClick.in has come under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The law enforcement and economic intelligence agency conducted a raid at the office and residence of several journalists for an alleged money laundering case. As per reports of several media outlets, those raided included the residences of the editor Pranjal and owner Prabir Purkayashta besides the portal’s Delhi office located at Saidulajab.

06. Nearly 1,000 Bulls To Participate In Jallikattu In Coimbatore

Nearly 1,000 bulls and 900 tamers are expected to participate in the 4th edition of Jallikkattu (bull taming sport) to be held in Coimbatore on February 21, in compliance with COVID-19 safety norms, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani said on Tuesday.

07. Akhil’s Mother Admitted To ICU In JMCH

Peasant leader Akhil Gogoi’ s mother Priyada Gogoi has been admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for old-age related ailments on Tuesday morning. As per initial reports, Priyada Gogoi’s condition is stable. However, she has been kept in ICU for further observation.

08. No COVID Deaths In 15 States/UTs In Last 24 Hours: Govt

The government on Tuesday informed that there have been no COVID-19 related deaths in 15 states and Union territories in the last 24 hours. It added that seven states and Union Territories did not record any fatality since a week.

09. Delhi Court Verdict In MJ Akbar’s Defamation Case Against Priya Ramani Tomorrow

A Delhi Court is set to pronounce the judgement on Wednesday in a criminal defamation case filed against journalist Priya Ramani by former Union Minister MJ Akbar. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey will pronounce the judgement. The court recently had kept the judgement reserved after both of the parties concluded the final arguments in the matter.

10. Specially Trained Indian Army Dogs To Detect COVID-19

Specially trained canines of the Indian Army will now assist the forces in detecting positive cases of COVID-19 using sweat and urine samples. Indigenous breeds including Chippiparai, Labradors and Cocker Spaniels have been trained by the Indian Army to carry out ‘real-time’ detection of the virus. “Indian Army dogs trained to detect COVID-19 using sweat & urine samples. Labradors & indigenous breed Chippiparai being trained on urine samples & Cocker Spaniels on sweat samples. Based on samples’ data tested till now, sensitivity is over 95%,” Colonel Surender Saini, the trainer, told ANI.

11. Guwahati To Bengaluru Flight Makes “Priority Landing” In Kolkata

In a latest update on commercial airline services, Indigo flight 6E-291 that departed from Guwahati for Bengaluru on Tuesday was diverted to Kolkata for a priority landing after the aircraft’s pilot received a caution message. As per initial reports mentioned in a tweet by ANI stated a safe landing was done in Kolkata and standard operating procedures have been followed.

12. PM Modi Bids Tearful Farewell To Ghulam Ali Azad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional during the budget session in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday while bidding adieu to Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is retiring from the House on February 15. The Prime Minister recalled the contribution of the senior Congress leader to the country and said that his successor will have a “difficult time matching his work”. “The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House,” he said.

13. Dhemaji to Have New Medical College: Himanta

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that a medical college will be started in Dhemaji next year. This was announced by the minister while participating at a public rally at North Lakhimpur today. He also stated that if possible the Assam government will set up medical colleges in the state in Assamese in the next three years.

14. Wildlife Health & Research Institute To Come Up In Assam

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday laid foundation stone of the Institute of Wildlife Health & Research (IWH&R) at Dinjan in Dibrugarh district. Covering an area of 120 bighas of land, the IWH&R will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore and is slated to be completed within 2 years.

15. Tinsukia: 20 Critically Endangered Vultures Found Dead

A total of 20 critically endangered vultures were found dead from a field at Ghormora, Kabibaghan in the Sadiya sub-division of Tinsukia district. As per reports, few villagers of Ghormora discovered 28 vultures lying on the field, after which they informed forest officials immediately. Upon reaching the spot, the forest officials found 20 of them dead and eight still alive.