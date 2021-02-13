News Breakfast @ 6

1. BJP Set To Sweep Assam Polls: CM Sonowal

During the last day of the Assam assembly session Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the ruling BJP government will have a sweeping win at the 2021 assembly elections. Refuting allegations of providing benefits to citizens under various schemes, the Chief Minister asserted that governance cannot be done by mere creation of beneficiaries.

2. Noida: Vehicles Pile-Up Due To Fog, Several Injured

Multiple vehicles piled up in Greater Noida’s Yamuna Expressway on Saturday due to low visibility amid fog in the morning hours. Several people were reportedly injured in the mishap. The vehicles included private vehicles as well as a bus with passengers on board.

3. Chandrapur: 4 Labourers Rescued, 1 Killed In Landslide Incident

At least five labourers were rescued from under sand and rocks on Saturday after a landslide occurred when they were digging a tunnel for a railway project in Chandrapur near Guwahati. So far, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued five labourers from the rubble but one of them was killed. The deceased was identified as one Insan Ali hailing from Mayong.

4. Miss India Runner-Up Manya Singh’s Story Is An Inspiring One

While Manasa Varanasi was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020 on Wednesday, it was the the runner-up, Manya Singh, who broke the internet and piqued the curiosity of netizens across the country, leaving everyone proud of her achievement.

5. PM Modi To Hand Over Arjun Mark 1A Tank To Army Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be handing over the Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark-1A (MK-1A) to the Indian Army tomorrow (Feb 14) in Chennai.

6. Gauhati University: 3 Cricket Players Injured

A clash has been reported between two cricket players at Guwahati University on Saturday. As per sources, one player Has been seriously injured and is undergoing treatment in Excel care hospitals. A total of 3 students are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

7. Guwahati: 3 Foot-Over Bridges To Be Inaugurated Tomorrow

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the three newly constructed foot over-bridges located at Dispur, Khanapara, and Kamakhya areas of Guwahati on Sunday. As per sources the Kamakhya Gate foot-over bridge will be inaugurated first at 8am.

8. Rahul Gandhi To Visit Sivasagar Tomorrow

In-poll bound Assam after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the historic city of Sivasagar, former president of Indian National Congress and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit the town on February 14 (Sunday).

9. Tamil Nadu: 15 Killed, 36 Injured In Factory Explosion

In a latest development in the Tamil Nadu explosion case, atleast 15 people have been killed and 36 others injured in the explosion that took place in a firecracker factory at Virudhunagar on Friday. As per reports, the cause of the explosion is suspected to be due to friction during mixing of chemicals. A total of ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

10. J&K: Terrorist Who Killed 3 BJP Workers, Cop Arrested

Terrorist Zahoor Ahmad Rather who is associated with terror outfit The Resistance Front has been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police for the killing of three Bharatiya Janata Party and a policeman in South Kashmir last year.

11. “Deepens Social Connect”: PM Modi On World Radio Day

On the occasion of World Radio Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described radio as a “fantastic medium which deepens social connect” while extending his greetings. In a tweet, he said, “Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and kudos to all those who keep the radio buzzing with innovative content and music. This is a fantastic medium, which deepens social connect. I personally experience the positive impact of radio thanks to Mann Ki Baat”.

12. NF Railways To Resume Train Services From Feb 22

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday announced to resume operations of the passenger train services from February 22 this year.

13. Guwahati Zoo Sends Black Panthers To Ambani’s Gujarat Zoo

The Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati will receive two pairs for zebra from Israel in exchange for two black panthers, which will be relocated to Reliance-owned Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

14. Kaliabor: Forest Ranger Killed In Road Accident

A forest ranger based in Kaziranga was killed in a road accident that took place in Kaliabor’s Rangaloo area on Saturday.

15. PM Modi To Visit Assam Again On Feb 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Assam again on February 22 (Monday) and address two public gatherings in Majuli and Dhemaji’s Silapathar.