News Breakfast @ 6

1. Dibrugarh Acid Attack: Accused Arrested

In a significant development in the Dibrugarh acid attack, the accused registered in the FIR has been arrested on Monday, Assam IG GP Singh stated. Taking to Twitter, Singh said that justice will be brought to the survivor.

2. Biswajit Daimary To Be BJP Candidate For RS By-Polls

Former BPF leader Biswajit Daimary will be the BJP’s candidate from Assam for the by-election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha). The by-polls will be held on March 1 for the one Rajya Sabha seat after Daimary’s resignation following his joining in BJP.

3. Tezpur: Assam Regt & Arunachal Scouts Signs Affiliation With 106 AF

The historic affiliation of Assam Regiment and Arunachal Scouts of Indian Army with 106 Air Force Squadron was formally signed at a solemn ceremony at Tezpur on Monday. The ceremony commenced with inspection of the Guard of Honour by Major General PS Behl, Colonel of The Assam Regiment & Arunachal Scouts. Thereafter the `Charter of Affiliation’ was signed by Major General PS Behl and Gp Capt Varun Slaria, Commanding Officer, 106 Squadron.

4.Advanced Paed. Onco Ward Inaugurated At BBCI

The Pediatric Oncology Ward of Dr.B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) has been upgraded under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL). The new pediatric oncology ward was inaugurated by S K Barua, Managing Director of NRL on Monday.

5. Myanmar: PEC Expresses Concern Over Internet Shut Down

After the military coup in Myanmar on February 1, the junta has now cut down internet services across the south-east Asian country from Monday seemingly to start an aggressive military action against millions of pro-democracy Burmese protesters and thus put their securities in danger, said Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a Switzerland based media watchdog.

6. Assam Springboard Of Act East Policy: S Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the India-Japan partnership is natural and played a pivotal role in India’s modernisation and development efforts, while Assam is the springboard of India’s Act East Policy.

7. Japanese Govt Ready To Offer Assistance For Development Of Assam: Suzuki

The Japanese Ambassador to India, Satoshi Suzuki said that the northeastern part of India is situated where India’s Act East policy and Japan’s vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific converge.

8. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Tests COVID-19 Positive

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for coronavirus, said a hospital where the CM is admitted after he fainted in a rally.

9. Myanmar: Suu Kyi’s Detention Extended

Myanmar military leaders on Monday extended the detention of deposed leader Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

10. Jonai MLA Bhuban Pegu Joins BJP

Jonai MLA Bhuban Pegu on Monday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party president Ranjit Dass, Dilip Saikia, Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Parimal Suklabaidya.

11. Guwahati: Jaishankar, Suzuki Reviews Japan-Aided Water Supply Project

During their visit to Guwahati, Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and Japan Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki reviewed the progress of the water supply project site in the city. Japan International Cooperation Agency is spearheading the project in the city along the River Brahmaputra.

12. Uttarakhand Disaster: 53 Bodies Recovered So Far

In a development in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident that triggered flash floods last week, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said a total of 53 bodies have been recovered to date. “A total of 53 bodies recovered so far; rescue operation underway at Tapovan Tunnel in Joshimath, Chamoli,” said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday.

13. Maharashtra: 15 Killed In Road Accident

At least 15 people were killed, while, two others have been injured after a vehicle overturned at Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Sunday night, the police informed.

14. PM Modi To Visit Assam On Feb 22, Amit Shah On Feb 25

In poll-bound Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the state for the third time this year. While, the Prime Minister will be in Assam on February 22, Shah will be here on February 25.

15. S Jaishankar, Japan Delegate Visit Kamakhya

Union External Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki who arrived in Assam’s capital city Guwahati on Sunday evening, visited Maa Kamakhya Temple on Monday morning. They were accompanied by ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Siddharth Bhattacharya.