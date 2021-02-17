News Breakfast @ 6

01. GMCH First In India With TomoTherapy For Cancer Care

In a first across the northeast region, a new radiation oncology block with TomoTherapy facility was launched by Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday at the State Cancer Institute (SCI) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. The facility made at a cost of rupees 28 crores is also the first to be installed across any government medical college in India. TomoTherapy is an advanced treatment for cancer that uses radiation to destroy or shrink tumors. It destroys the tumor in the located organ without disturbing and harming the healthy tissues in other organs and cells of the body. It combines the precision of intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) with the real-time accuracy of CT scanning (also known as image-guided radiation therapy, or IGRT). Alongside, the TomoTherapy facility, a true beam linear accelerator was also launched today.

02. Narendra Singh Tomar Visits Poll-Bound Assam

Ahead of Assam Assembly Election, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) newly appointed election in-charge for poll-bound, Narendra Singh Tomar arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday evening to participate in various party related-activities. The Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, and Food Processing Industries was welcomed by MP Queen Oja and Minister Siddhartha Bhttachrya at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. In Guwahati, Tomar will attend a number of important meetings of BJP’s Core Committee, Election Committee.

03. Assam: Another Pratidin Time Journalist Attacked By Miscreants

In an unfortunate incident, another journalist of Pratidin Time was attacked by some miscreants on Tuesday night at Jorhat. The journalist Paramananda Bora was attacked by the 10-12 miscreants at the Jorhat office of Pratidin Time. The miscreants also vandalized the office and brutally assaulted the journalist. The miscreants came in a vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 AN 1699 and fled away after assaulting the journalist. The miscreant team also attacked the people who tried to save Bora. The miscreants also attacked ATASU, Jorhat committee President Rajib Gogoi.

04. Assam: Editor Of A News Portal Arrested Over Maligning Familial Bond

Editor in Chief of Pratibimba Live Taufiquddin Ahmad and News Editor Iqbal have been arrested and would be taken in custody to investigate the conspiracy behind airing news of an Assam minister maligning the father-daughter relationship. Ahmad aired news on social media maligning the familial bond of a father and a daughter by posting a photograph. A case was registered against the Editor-in-chief and news editor- Case No 612/2021 under Section 509 IPC r/w sec 14/21 POCSO Act. Additional DGP (Law & Order) GP Singh in a tweet said that strict action would be taken against those who tried to malign the familial bond.

05. Assam: Two Dead In Separate Road Accidents

Two people have lost their lives in different road accidents across the state on Wednesday. In a tragic road accident on Wednesday morning a school student was killed in Karimganj’s Ilashpur region. As per sources the accident took place on Barigram’s Kamalatila road while a dumper hit the student. The deceased identified as Mehbooba Begum was a student of class nine. Moreover, students blocked the road with the deceased body where the accident took place. On the other hand, another road accident took place in Sonapur’s Kamalajari where a dumper hit a scooter rider.

06. 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Assam on Wednesday evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 5.54 pm today. The earthquake was recorded at a shallow depth of 10 km on 17 kilometers West North West of Tezpur in the Sonitpur district of Assam. Tremors were felt in the neighbouring districts of Kamrup Metro and Rural as well. Taking to Twitter, NCS informed,” Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 17-02-2021, 17:54:46 IST, Lat: 26.71 & Long: 92.63, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 17km WNW of Tezpur, Assam”. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

07. 4 Ro-Pax Water Transport Facility To Come Up In Assam

To improve connectivity and water transportation in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a series of infrastructure projects in the state on Thursday, including the Ro-Pax vessel operations between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari. PM Modi will unveil the 4 Ro-Pax ships via video conference. The inauguration is part of the launch of Mahabahu-Brahmaputra. ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’ is aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the eastern parts of India and includes various development activities for the people living around Brahmaputra and Barak rivers. The programme will also include laying the foundation stone of Dhubri Phulbari Bridge and perform Bhumi Pujan for construction of Majuli Bridge.

08. Mizoram: Class 9, 11 To Reopen From Feb 22

Mizoram schools will reopen for students of Classes 9 and 11 from February 22, the education department notified on Wednesday. The students of Classes 10 and 12 are already attending schools since January 22. The state government order also said all students will have to undergo thermal screening before entering their schools. It also said students of Classes 9 and 11 will also be allowed to stay in hostels with effect from February. However, the students will have to produce a COVID-19 negative test report conducted within 96-hours before entering the hostel.

09. APCC To Collect ‘Gamosas’ With Anti-CAA Messages For Memorial

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has announced that it will be collecting around 50 lakh gamosas with anti-CAA messages from people across the state for the proposed Martyrs Memorial in Guwahati. “The Congress is building an anti-CAA memorial in Guwahati and I would request every Assamese to share gamosas with your message with us. You may sign the gamosa and send it to us through courier or hand it over to any party worker when he visits you,” said Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi while addressing a meeting in Lakhimpur on Wednesday. Terming it as a “chance to be part of history”, Gogoi asked requested the party workers to write why they “don’t want CAA in Assam” along with their name on a gamosa and send the same to the party’s office in Assam.

10. Assam: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Two Bridges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra and will also lay the foundation stone of Dhubri Phulbari Bridge and perform Bhumi Pujan for the construction of Majuli Bridge Assam on February 18 at 12 noon via video conferencing. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways; MoS (I/C) for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be present on the occasion.

11. Kiran Bedi Removed As L-G Of Puducherry Amid Pol Crisis

Kiran Bedi has been removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on late Tuesday night amid a political crisis in the union territory after the resignation of several Congress leaders from the V Narayanasamy government and just ahead of the assembly elections in April-May this year. President Ram Nath Kovind said, according to a brief communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan late in the evening, that Bedi “shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry” and gave the additional charge of the Union territory to Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

12. India’s 1st Woman To Be Hanged For Murdering 7 Family Members

For the first time in the history of India’s Independence, a woman prisoner will be hanged to death for a crime she was found guilty of. The woman will be executed at the country’s lone female execution room in Mathura. According to reports, Shabnam, one of the two convicts in the sensational Amroha murder case, however the date of execution is not fixed yet. According to the Senior Jail Superintendent, “Jail administration has started the preparation for the hanging and order for rope has been placed. Shabnam and Salim will be hanged as soon as the death warrant is issued”.

13. Uttarakhand Disaster Not Linked To Char Dham Highway Project, Centre Tells SC

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that there was no link between the Char Dham road-widening project in Uttarakhand and the glacier disaster, in which over 50 people were killed earlier this month. Attorney General KK Venugopal made the submission before a bench led by Justice Rohinton Nariman. This happened four days after Ravi Chopra, the head of the Supreme Court-appointed committee monitoring the highway project in the ecologically-sensitive area, drew a connection between the two. “We received a letter from the Chairman of the High-Powered Panel saying there is a link between the road widening and the Uttarakhand disaster,” Venugopal told the bench, according to NDTV. “But according to us, Defence Ministry, there is no such connection. We want to reply to the allegations and need time.” The Supreme Court, then, gave the Centre two weeks to file its response in the matter.

14. UGC Asks VCs To Encourage Students For Taking Gau Vigyan Exam

The apex body to oversee maintenance of standards of higher education — University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked vice chancellors of all varsities across India to encourage and motivate students to take an online voluntary national-level exam on ”gau vigyan” (cow science). University Grants Commission (UGC) secretary Rajnish Jain in a letter to vice-chancellors said that “you are aware the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, government of India, established in February 2019, has been working on dissemination of information on economic, scientific, environmental, health, agriculture and spiritual relevance of indigenous cow in the country…I write this to request you, to give wide publicity to this initiative and encourage students to enrol or register themselves for this examination. This may also be brought to the notice of the colleges affiliated to your university”.

15. Termites Eat ₹ 5 Lakh Cash Kept In Trunk

A pig-rearer in Andhra Pradesh lost his lifetime savings of Rs 5 lakh rupees due to termite infestation. The termites made large holes on the bundles of currency notes. According to reports, termites ate up currency notes worth Rs 5 lakh kept in an iron safe by Bijili Jamalayya, a resident of Mylavaram. This came to light when Jamalayya opened the iron safe on Tuesday. Jamalayya had saved around Rs 5 lakh to construct his house. The heavy loss made Jamalayya’s family members cry aloud. They later informed the police about the matter.