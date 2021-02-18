News Breakfast @6

01. Prafulla Mahanta Admitted To AIIMS-Delhi

Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta on Thursday has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science for his deteriorating health. Mahanta was taken to AIIMS in an air ambulance. The minister has been ill for a long time. As per latest reports, Mahanta is undergoing treatment at the Department of Cardialogy. Padmashri recipient neurologist Dr. M.V.Padma Srivastav is also monitoring his heath status.

02. OIL & EIL To Bid For 61.6% Stake Of BPCL In NRL

Oil India Limited (OIL) in association with Engineers India Limited (EIL) on Thursday informed the decision to bid for acquiring 61.65 per cent stake of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL). An official release from the organisation read that the bidding process will be done formally and the exact percentage of the stake of both OIL and EIL will depend on the extent of Right of First Offer (ROFO) to be exercised by Government of Assam which already holds 12.35% stakes in NRL.

03. CRPF Jawan From Assam Shoots Self Dead In Jammu

A 45-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan hailing from Assam, allegedly shot himself dead inside a security camp in Jammu on Thursday. The jawan, Praful Kumar was on guard duty inside his post in Greater Kailash locality when he shot himself with his service rifle, PTI reported. Although Kumar was rushed to the hospital by his colleagues, he was declared brought dead.

04. MNF Sweeps Aizawl Municipal Polls Again

The Mizo National Front on Thursday swept the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) polls by securing out of 19 wards. For consecutive three years, MNF has been winning the Municipal polls and it won the same number of seats it had won in the polls held in 2015.

05. Google To Give ₹109 Cr to Help Indian SMBs

Google on Wednesday said it will provide $15 million (nearly Rs 109 crore) to support small and micro business in India in the wake of coronavirus. “In India, we will invest $15 million to support small and micro enterprises across the country and are in discussions with local partners,” the company said in a statement.

06. Congress Appoints New NSUI President In Manipur

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed new chiefs for the National Students Union of India (NSUI) in Manipur, Jammu, and Kashmir and its unit in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. As per sources, Kabir Ahmed appointed as NSUI chief in Manipur, while Sunny Parihar in Jammu and Kashmir, and Prashant Kumar as new chief NSUI unit in JNU.

07. Uttarakhand Disaster: 61 Bodies Recovered, 143 Missing

Two more bodies were recovered on Thursday from a tunnel of the NTPC’s flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and one from Raini, pushing the death tally to 61 while 143 are still missing. Operations continued for the 12th day where Army, ITBP, NDRF and SDRF personnel have been trying to rescue and recover trapped workers inside after a flash flood in Uttarkhand’s Chamoli district.

08. HC Issues Notice To Media On Disha Ravi’s Plea

The Delhi high court on Thursday said that the petition filed by arrested 22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi, seeking an order to prevent the police from leaking investigation material accessed as part of the probe into the ‘toolkit case’ would be heard on Friday as it required consideration. It also issued notice to News Broadcasting Standards Authority and a few media houses.

09. UP: Opposition Boycotts Assembly Budget Session

Opposing the Centre’s three agriculture laws, the MLAs of opposition Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and Congress raised slogans and staged a walkout during the Governor’s address in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on the first day of the Budget session on Thursday. The MLAs of the Samajwadi Party also shouted slogans against the ruling BJP inside the Assembly before walking out.

10. Assam: PM Modi Launches ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’, Several Development Projects

Ahead of the assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched multiple developmental projects in Assam via video conferencing. PM Modi launched ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’ and laid the foundation stone of the two of India’s longest bridges which will connect Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya. The 19 km bridge will be India’s longest and will play a crucial role in connecting the two Northeastern states.

11. IPL Auction 2021: Arjun Tendulkar Joins Mumbai Indians

Uncapped pacer Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting icon Sachin Tendulkar, bought for base price of ₹20 lakh by Mumbai Indians.

12. Over 200 LJP Leaders Join JD(U)

More than 200 mid-level and lower-rung leaders of Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party joined the JD(U) in Bihar on Thursday. JD(U) national president RCP Singh announced at a press conference the induction of 208 leaders from the LJP.

13. NorthEast United Score Late To Hold Chennaiyin FC 3-3

The race for the Indian Super League play-off berths took another twist as NorthEast United FC were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium here on Thursday. Three teams — Hyderabad FC, FC Goa and NorthEast — are now tied on 27 points from 18 matches, intensifying the race for the last two play-off spots. ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC have already qualified for the play-offs.

14. Coronavirus Mutations Found In Two Maharashtra Districts

Researchers have found two new mutations in coronavirus samples from Amravati and Yavatmal districts of eastern Maharashtra which can escape neutralizing antibodies, a senior official said on Thrusday. However, in none of the samples for which genome sequencing was done, the UK, South African or Brazilian strains of the virus were found, he added.

15. Youth Congress leader shot dead in Punjab’s Faridkot

A 34-year-old youth Congress leader was allegedly shot dead in Punjab’s Faridkot on Thursday evening, said police. Two unidentified men fired around 12 shots at youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar when he was standing near his car near Jubilee Chowk in Faridkot district, a police official said over the phone.