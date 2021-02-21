News Breakfast @6

01. Amit Shah To Visit Batadrava & Diphu On Feb 25

Ahead of the Assam assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the poll-bound state on February 25. The Union Minister is scheduled to visit Batadrava Monastery, Batadrava Satra in Nagaon district, and will later address a public gathering. Shah is also slated to visit Diphu in Karbi Anglong to address another meeting. Shah earlier visited Assam on January 24 and February 11 this year.

02. PM Modi To Visit Poll-Bound Assam For Third Time In 30 Days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting poll-bound Assam on February 22 to take forward the election campaign enthusiasm. This is the Prime Minister’s third visit to the state in last 30 days. During this visit, the Prime Minister will launch several infrastructure projects and lay the foundation of an engineering college and lead a public rally at Dhemaji’s Silapathar. The Prime Minister had previously visited Sivasagar on January 23 to distribute land pattas to over a lakh landless indigenous people in the state. Following which he visited the Dhekiajuli on February 7 and laid the foundation of two medical colleges in Biswanath and Charaideo and inaugurated Asom Mala Scheme as well. On February 18, he also virtually launched the Mahabahu-Brahmaputra and laid theh foundation of Dhubri-Phulbari bridge.

03. Tea Workers To Protest Over Pay On Feb 24

Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha on Sunday announced a day-long protest on February 24 across the state to press their demands in front of the government. The largest trade union of Assam tea workers will protest for the hike of daily wages of tea garden workers from Rs 167 to Rs 351. The move comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government on Saturday decided to hike the daily wage of tea garden workers in Assam by Rs 50.

04. Speculation Over Date Of Assam Polls Continues

In poll-bound Assam, while top-notch politicians across the country are visiting the state to campaign for their respective parties, the possible date for the assembly elections is still looming in the dark. As the term of the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly will come to an end on May 31 this year, the elections are tentatively slated to be held in April and May. However, speculations among the virtual community have surfaced about the election date. In the last two weeks news have been circulating across social media claiming that the Election Commission has announced the dates for the Assam Assembly elections.

05. JP Saikia Appointed VC Of BSSR Varsity In Golaghat

The Assam government on Sunday appointed Professor Jyoti Prasad Saikia as the as the Vice-Chancellor of Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajiyak Vishwavidyalaya in Golaghat for a term of two years. Professor Jyoti Prasad Saikia heads the department of Sociology, Dibrugarh University. Besides, being an academic and conducting research in social sciences, Professor Saikia has penned over 200 short stories and 12 novels. He has also written dramas and television screenplays.

06. Hojai: Minor Allegedly Raped, Murdered

In a shocking incident of sexual assault and brutality, a seven-year-old minor was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by a 30-year-old man, in Hojai’s Borhulla gaon on Sunday. As per sources, the body of the deceased minor was found in a paddy field backside of the region. When the body was found it was partially-naked and soaked in blood. It may be stated that the minor had gone missing from her uncle’s wedding.

07. Assam: Anganwadi Helper Suspected Of Dying After Taking COVID Vaccine

An Anganwadi helper from Rajgarh, Narayanpur near Arunachal Pradesh Border has allegedly died after receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The deceased woman has been identified as Deepa Gautam, wife of Jagannath Gautam. It may be stated that she had received the vaccine on February 8 at Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital, Narayanpur. Later, the woman became ill and was undergoing treatment at Tezpur Mission Hospital. However, the woman was declared dead last night. The doctor said that the woman died due to kidney and liver failure. Meanwhile, the officials of the health department informed a special team will conduct the post-mortem to investigate the cause of death. Yesterday (February 20) a 48-year-old Anganwadi worker in Manipur has allegedly died a week after receiving her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, PTI reported.

08. Guwahati: Don Bosco School Declared Containment Zone

In view of detection of fresh COVID cases in two teachers of Don Bosco High School in Guwahati’s Panbazar, the entire school premises has been declared as containment zone for the next seven days i.e Feb 21-Feb 27. According to an official notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner, any unauthorized entry and exit into the notified containment zone has been barred for the time period. Movement of unauthorized vehicles and individuals within the notified area is also prohibited with immediate effect. Moreover, the teachers of the school have been directed to attend the school for COVID-19 test tomorrow. It was also announced that if any student suffers from COVID symptoms, authorities have advised to get themselves tested for the same as soon as possible. The notification further stated that any violation will attract action under the provision of The “Assam COVID-19 Regulations 2020” and Disaster Management Act, 2005”, “The Epidemic Disease Act, 1897”, and other relevant laws of the nation.

09. Himanta Takes Part In Bicycle Rally In Naoboicha

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took part in a bicycle rally at Naoboicha in Lakhimpur district. Sarma took to twitter and shared photos and videos of the same. The rally witnessed a massive participation of BJP workers and supporters as well as locals.

10. Rijiju, Manipur CM Laud Captain Rangnamei’s Bravery In Galwan Clash

Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh have applauded the bravery of Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei, an Indian Army personnel from Manipur’s Senapati district for leading his men against China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops in Galwan Valley last year. Rijiju and Singh have shared the picture of the army captain from the 16 Bihar Regiment on Twitter. Rijiju tweeted, “He is Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei from Senapati District in Manipur. He led his men from 16 Bihar in Galwan during the confrontation against the Chinese PLA.” The Union minister also shared a picture of Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei confronting a PLA soldier.

11. Leopard Captured In Dibrugarh’s Bokpara Tea Estate

A leopard was captured by forest officials at Dibrugarh’s Bokpara tea estate on Sunday morning. As per reports, the leopard has been creating terror for a last several days by hunting and eating the livestock present there. He was captured by Dibrugarh forest department after placing cages at three locations in the estate. The leopard, at one of time, came into the trap and was successfully caged. It may be noted that there has been a rise in human-animal conflict due to the shrinking forest cover and encroachment of animal habitat, resulting in animals coming to human habitat in search of food.

12. Singer Monoranjan Gogoi Passes Away

Renowned Assamese Singer Monoranjan Gogoi has passed away on Sunday at a private hospital in Guwahati. As per sources, Gogoi was hit by a dumper truck in the wee hours of Sunday in front of his residence located at Guwahati’s Lonkeshwar. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His songs – “Bihu Toliloi Ahila”, “Eman Heujiya”, “Bohag Dhunia” and “O Jun Junali” etc, made a mark in Assamese music and culture. His death was a great loss to Assam.

13. ULFA-(I) Halts “Punishment” Of Two Abducted OIL Employees

ULFA-(I) Commander in Chief Paresh Baruah, while talking to a journalist over phone today, stated that it has halted its plans of granting “Saram Hasti” to the two abducted OIL employees. Baruah also stated that “Saram Hasti” does not equate to execution and reiterated that few news channels have misinterpreted the same. The journalist who he talked to over phone is one Bikash Singh of Economic Times. The ULFA-(I) chief further stated that it would take a decision on the fate of the two OIL employees after discussions with the NSCN. He also said that he respects his critics and the civil society of Assam. Baruah was scheduled to address a press meet at Guwahati press club at 6:30pm today but Assam police, upon getting information, reached the press club and halted it. Earlier on Friday, ULFA-(I) through an official statement, said that the kidnapped employees will be given “Saram Hasti” on Feb 22 as the last deadline given by the militant group had expired.

14. WHO Says It Hasn’t Certified ‘Coronil’ For COVID Treatment

Yoga guru Ramdev has landed in yet another controversy. This time over claims of certification on Coronil which he claims is an immunity booster against COVID-19 and is recognised by the World Health Organisation’s Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). The World Health Organization (WHO) has clarified in a tweet that it has not reviewed or certified “any traditional medicine” for the treatment of COVID-19. “@WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment #COVID19,” WHO South-East Asia tweeted.

15. NEP To Empower All Indian Languages: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the new education policy reflects the commitment of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government towards the preservation, development and empowerment of all Indian languages. On the occasion of the International Mother Language Day, Shah said the mother tongue is a powerful medium of expression and inspires people to stay connected with one’s cultural heritage. “Our new education policy reflects the commitment of the Modi government towards the preservation, development and empowerment of all Indian languages,” he tweeted in Hindi. Maximum efforts should be made for the use of mother tongue and foster the wisdom passed on by to strengthen the foundation of the country’s culture in children, he further said.