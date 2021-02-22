News Breakfast @6

1. PM Modi Unveils 3 Petro Projects, 2 Colleges In Assam | KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched three petroleum projects worth Rs 3,222 crore and laid the foundation of two colleges in Assam. In his third visit to the state in 30 days, the prime minister is pushing the BJP campaign of Mission 100 Plus with great vigour.

2. Barasha Rani Bishaya Gets Hitched !

Assamese actress Barasha Rani Bishaya got married to a young man named Bhaskar Baruah hailing from Jorhat on Monday. The marriage took place in Mayong’s Garanga mandir today afternoon with her family and friends present at the ceremony.

3. Dibrugarh University Declared Containment Zone

In view of the detection of two positive COVID cases, the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Studies in Performing Arts, Dibrugarh University has been declared as a containment zone for the next seven days i.e February 22-February 28.

4. AASU Ramps Up Protest Over Implementation Of Clause 6

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Monday launched statewide protests against the Centre and the state government over the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. Led by AASU President Dipankar Nath, the sit-in demonstration in Guwahati saw over 300 AASU activists taking part at Dighalipukhuri today morning. While demanding an early implementation of the Clause 6 of Assam Accord, they chanted slogans against the Assam government.

5. Congress Loses Power In Puducherry, CM Resigns

The Congress government in Puducherry collapsed on Monday after losing its majority and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. After two exits on Sunday, the government’s numbers had dropped to 12 MLAs in the house where the majority mark is 14.

6. Independent MP Mohan Delkar Found Dead In Mumbai Hotel

An independent MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli (and Daman and Diu), Mohan Delkar, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel on Monday. Initial investigations suggest that Delkar died by suicide as a suicide note was found.

7. Himanta, Rafiqul Islam Highest Educated MLAs In Assam: Report

Ahead of Assam Assembly elections, a report on the educational qualifications of the state’s MLAs revealed that 62 per cent of the legislators are graduates, and BJP cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam are the highest educated legislators with each having a doctoral degree to their educational backgrounds.

8. “Falsely Fabricated, Unscientific Product”: Top Medical Body On Coronil

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has lambasted yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s claims on Patanjali’s Coronil as the “first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19”, made in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The top medical body has questioned how the Health Minister, who is also a doctor, could promote a “falsely fabricated, unscientific product” before the country.

9. Vivek Oberoi Announces Movie On Lachit Borphukan

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who attended chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s Majuli programme on Sunday, announced that he would be making a movie on the life of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan with around seventy percent artists from Assam.

10. Decision On Release Of Quippo Workers Likely To Be Out On Feb 24: Sources

In a latest development in the abduction of the Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited employees’ case, final stages of the talks are underway between the organization and the banned outfit ULFA (I) and possibilities of a positive outcome is expected between February 24th and 25th, sources said.

11. Assam: PM Modi To Dedicate 3 Petroleum Projects To Nation

During his third trip to poll-bound Assam within a month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several important projects on Monday in the state. The Prime Minister will launch three projects of petroleum ministry worth over Rs 3,000 crore in an event organised at Silapathar in Dhemaji.

12. #FuelLootByBJP: Rahul Slams Centre Over Fuel Price Hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams BJP government over rising fuel prices on Monday. Gandhi accused the centre of emptying the pockets of the citizens and filling the pockets of its friends for free instead.

14. Kerala: Rahul Gandhi Leads Tractor Rally Against Farm Laws

Ahead of the upcoming polls in the southern state, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had led a tractor rally in Kerala’s Wayanad on Monday to protest against the Centre’s farm laws and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the farmers’ protests that’s been raging for more than two months.

15. Adriatic Pearl Tournament: Two Northeast Pugilists Bag Gold Medals

An outstanding performance by the Indian boxing team, Manipur’s boxer Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) have bagged two more gold medals on the final day of the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro. The women’s squad, featuring boxers below the age of 18, was also declared the ‘Best Team of the Tournament’.