News Breakfast @6

01. SI Exam Scam: 2 More Arrested

In a major development in the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination Question Paper scam, two more accused have been arrested by CID, Assam. Accused SP Kumar Sanjit Krishna’s accomplice Amarjyoti Lahkar and Krishna’s bodyguard Deepjyoti Saloi were apprehended on Tuesday evening.

02. RTI Activist Seeks Contempt Of Court Proceedings Against Ranjan Gogoi

RTI activist Saket Gokhale and an apparent Congress supporter on Tuesday through his social media handle informed that he has written to the attorney general to sought initiation of contempt of court proceedings against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for his comments at the India Today Conclave held recently.

03. Mizoram Assembly Budget Session Begins

The Budget session of the Mizoram Assembly commenced on Tuesday. The budget session will continue till March 17. The first day of the budget session started with the customary address by Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.

04. 2 Lifts, 100-ft Tall Tricolor Unfurled At Silchar Railway Station

In a major boost for better services for the commuters, Northeast Frontier Railways have launched passenger lifts and a 100-feet monumental national flag at the Silchar Railway station on Tuesday. The inauguration was done by Silchar MP Dr. Rajdeep Roy in the presence if the ADRM of NF railways Surat Jani and Area Manager S Umesh.

05. Assam: Over 1000 Rebels Give Up Arms

In a major boost to resolve insurgency in Assam, over 1000 rebels belonging to five banned armed outfits of Karbi Anglong region in Assam surrendered their arms in Guwahati at arms laying down ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday. The ultras primarily belonged to insurgent groups of KLF, KNLF, KPLT, PDCK, and UPLA laid down their arms. The outfits have also declared a unilateral cessation of hostilities with the government.

06. Paresh Baruah’s Audio Meet: FIR Against Guwahati Press Club Prez, Secy

Amidst the chaos that has surfaced across the state due to the abduction of two Quippo workers by the banned armed outfit ULFA-I, an FIR on Tuesday have been registered against Guwahati Press Club president and general secretary for organising an audio press meet of ULFA-I commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah on Sunday which was later cancelled.

07. India Mobile Internet Speeds Dip In Jan

In the booming digital landscape of the Indian economy, mobile internet speeds in the country have continued to drop on Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index in January. The analytics firm has stated that the country dropped for its slower mobile Internet speeds from its global position of 131st from 129th in December. However, fixed-mobile broadband speeds in India have seen steady growth and have reached the 65th position on the global index.

08. Bail Granted To Disha Ravi In Toolkit Case

Climate activist Disha Ravi who was arrested in the toolkit case related to farmers’ protests and was held for a day police custody was granted bail by the Session Court of Patiala House on Tuesday. Disha was arrested on February 13 and was produced before the court today on the last day of her judicial remand. She was sent to one-day police custody after a three-day judicial remand and spending five days in police custody. She was brought to the Delhi Police Cyber Cell today.

09. Captain Rangnamei Felicitated By Manipur CM For Bravery At Galwan Clash

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh felicitated Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei on Tuesday for his bravery during the Galwan Valley clash with troopers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China last year. The felicitation program was held at the chief minister’s official residence in Imphal.

10. MP: 6 Youths Killed In Road Mishap, Drunk Driving Suspected

Six young men were killed when their vehicle rammed into a parked tanker in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore during the early hours of Tuesday. The deceased, who was identified as Rishi Pawar (19), Sonu Jat (23), Chandrabhan Raghuvanshi (23), Suraj (25), Dev (28), and Sumit Singh Yadav (30), were returning from a party when the mishap happened.

11. Guwahati: Ambulance Catches On Fire, Patient Rescued

In an unprecedented incident, an ambulance caught fire while transporting a patient at Guwahati’s Jatia area today afternoon. Sources say the cause of the fire was due to a short circuit while on the move.

12. Uttarakhand Disaster: 136 Missing Persons To Be Declared Dead

The Uttarakhand government has issued a notification stating that it has initiated the process of declaring 136 missing persons after the disastrous flash floods as “presumed dead”. As on Monday, a total of 68 bodies were recovered while 136 still remain missing.

13. India Allows Pak to Use Its Airspace For Imran Khan’s Sri Lanka Visit

India has permitted Pakistan to use to its airspace for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka. Khan is scheduled to have his maiden visit to Sri Lanka today (Feb 23).

14. 6 Dead In Karnataka Quarry Blast, PM Modi Condoles

At least six persons were killed when a mini truck carrying gelatine sticks suddenly exploded at a stone quarry site early Tuesday morning at Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district. As per reports, the workers there went to dispose of the explosives when it accidentally went off, killing all six persons on the spot.

15. DRDO Successfully Test-Fire Navy’s Surface-To-Air Missile

Upping the ante of India’s defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation on Monday conducted two successful launches of vertical launch short-range surface-to-air missile (VL-SRSAM) from Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha. VL-SRSAM, which is designed and developed by the DRDO for the Indian Navy, is meant for neutralizing various aerial threats at close range, including sea-skimming targets.