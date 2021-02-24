News Breakfast @6

01. Guv Forms Committee To Oversee Dibrugarh Varsity Functionalities

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Wednesday constituted a high-level three-member inquiry committee to investigate the alleged financial irregularities by suspended Dibrugarh University Vice Chancellor Ranjit Kumar Tamuli. A press release from the Raj Bhavan stated that the committee headed by former Judge, Gauhati High Court, Indira Shah, with Prof M P Bezbaruah of Gauhati University as member secretary and Senior Accounts Officer (Retd) of the Office of Principal Accountant General Dilip Kumar Dutta as its member will look into matters of financial transaction and allegations of corruption, indiscipline, misuse of funds and powers of the university during the last five years.

02. Assam Declared ‘disturbed area’ For Another 6 Months Under AFSPA

Amid hectic poll campaigns across the state by political parties ahead of the Assembly elections, Assam has been declared as a “Disturbed Area” for six more months under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA). As per powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, the Governor of Assam has declared the entire state of Assam as “Disturbed Area” up to 6 (six) months beyond February 27, 2021, unless withdrawn earlier,” an official statement issued here on Wednesday said.

03. Girls Are ‘Living Independent Soul’: Himachal HC On Inter-Caste Marriage Plea

Himachal Pradesh High Court while hearing a petition related to an inter-caste marriage, said that “a girl is not a cattle or non-living thing but a living independent soul having rights, like others, and, on attaining the age of discretion, to exercise her discretion according to her wishes.” The Bench led by Justice Vivek Singh Thakur on Tuesday was hearing a petition related to the marriage of an upper-caste girl with a scheduled caste boy.

04. No Extra Chance For UPSC Exams: SC Dismisses Plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea that sought for an extra attempt for those UPSC civil service aspirants who had exhausted their last chance in the 2020 preliminary examination due to the coronavirus pandemic. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Indu Malhotra, and Ajay Rastogi dismissed the petition filed by civil service aspirants as it would be discriminatory for other students.

05. CIT Kokrajhar Declared Containment Zone

After two educational institutions being declared as a containment zone in Assam, the Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar has now been declared as a containment zone after detection of five new coronavirus cases. The declaration of containment zone of the institute has come to effect starting from 6 PM on Wednesday.

06. No New COVID Cases In Arunachal For 5 Days

Amidst the declining cases of coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh, the state has not reported a single new case in the last five days. As per the State Surveillance Officer Dr. Lobsang Jampa, the total caseload of the state stood at 16,836. The state has only four active cases, while, 56 people have died so far.

07. UP Assembly Clears ‘Love Jihad’ Bill, Now A Law

In a major development in the Love Jihad ordinance, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly passed the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2021’, commonly known as the ‘love jihad’ law, formalising the legislation by a voice vote. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had declared the legislation on November 28.

08. India To Host World Cup Qualifiers For Equestrian Tent Pegging

India will be hosting the World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging event in Greater Noida starting from March 11 to March 14. It will be organised by the Equestrian Federation of India and Equiwings Sports – a private firm responsible for pioneering the sport in India. The tournament will be participated by seven countries – Russia, USA, Belarus, Pakistan, Sudan, Bahrain, and India itself. The top two qualifying teams will compete for the World Cup which is scheduled to be held in South Africa in 2023.

09. COVID Vaccination Phase II From March 1

The Union minister Prakash Javadekar, during a press conference, on Wednesday announced that the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive will commence from March 1. Javadekar stated that people above the age of 60, and 45-year-olds with comorbidities can avail of the vaccines at government and private clinics. He added the private hospitals will charge for the vaccine and government clinics will give out jabs for free.

10. CM Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone For Industrial Park At Jamugurihat

In a bid to boost the industrial ecosystem in the state, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday laid the foundation of an Industrial Park and permanent campus for ITI, Sootea at Sonitpur’s Jamugurihat. The park will be built at an area of 315 bighas of land and the ITI campus in Sootea will be built at a cost of Rs 25 crores.

11. PM-Kishan Scheme: Arunachal Pradesh Awarded As Best Performing State

On the second anniversary of the PM-Kisan scheme on Wednesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar awarded Arunachal Pradesh as best performing state among four others, for the highest percentage of Aadhaar verification (98 per cent of beneficiaries being verified). The union minister has awarded the best performing states for exemplary work in implementing the scheme.

12. Pamela Drugs Case: BJP Leader Rakesh Singh Arrested In Kolkata

BJP leader Rakesh Singh was on Tuesday arrested by Kolkata police in connection with a drugs seizure case in West Bengal last week. Youth BJP leader Pamela Goswami, who was arrested for possessing 90 grams of cocaine, had alleged that Singh hatched a conspiracy to frame her and also named a senior BJP leader. “I have been framed by BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who is close to a senior BJP leader. I want CID to probe this. I have all the evidence,” Pamela said during interrogation.

13. Heroin Worth ₹ 57 Lakh Seized In Mizoram, 2 Held

Troopers of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department in a joint operation seized heroin worth Rs 57 lakh from Aizwal in Mizoram. Weighing around 128 grams, the seized heroin values at Rs 57,60,000. Two persons have been arrested in connection to the same.

14. Puducherry: Cabinet Approves President’s Rule

After Congress government collapsed in Puducherry, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved President’s Rule after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies did not stake claim to form government. Assembly polls are going to held later this year, the dates are yet to be announced. Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has recommended President’s rule in the UT.

15. Sardar Patel Stadium Renamed As Narendra Modi Stadium

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated the world’s largest cricket arena, which was earlier named after India’s first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel – ‘Sardar Patel Stadium” in Motera or the ‘Motera Stadium’, has been renamed after current Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will henceforth be known as the ‘Narendra Modi Stadium’. The President inaugurated the stadium in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah among a host of other dignitaries.