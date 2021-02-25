News Breakfast @6

1. ‘Bharat Bandh’ Tomorrow (Feb 26) Against Petrol Price Hike, GST

More than 8 crore traders belonging to more than 40,000 business organizations, across the country have called for a day-long Bharat Bandh on Friday (February 26) over arbitrary regulations and changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and alleged norm violations by e-commerce giants etc. All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) has extended support to the call for Bharat Bandh and will hold a chakka jam on February 26.

2. “Assam Has Entered A New Era For Development”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Assam on Thursday said the state was earlier known for agitations, weapons and violence, but now it is known for development, industrial investment, education and tourism. Shah also continued his speech with the “development” theme in Assam and for the other states of northeast.

3.Centre Announces Guidelines For Social Media/OTT Platforms

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday announced new guidelines for social media and OTT platforms.

4. 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Assam on Thursday evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 10.33 pm today. The earthquake was recorded at a shallow depth of 30 km East of Guwahati, Assam.

5. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit West Bengal Tomorrow

Ahead of West Bengal assembly election, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed that he will be in West Bengal for a public meeting tomorrow. “Tomorrow, 26th February, I shall be in Balurghat, West Bengal for a public meeting. It will be followed by a Road Show,” he tweeted.

6. Tamil Nadu: PM Modi Launches Various Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Tamil Nadu is making a major contribution to India’s industrial growth, while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development initiatives. The Neyveli project is a lignite based power plant designed for power generation capacity of 1000 MW with two units of 500 MW capacity each.

7. AJP Slams State Govt Over Price Hike

Assam Jatiya Parishad’s (AJP) President Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan slams Sarbananda Sonowal led BJP government over the price rises of essential commodities and fuel on Monday.

8. Meghalaya: 1 Assam’s Worker Killed, 8 Injured In Mob Attack

In a tragic incident, one migrant worker from Assam was killed while eight others were injured when miscreants groups attacked on them at Umoid village in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills district, police officials said. As per reports, the incident took place at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday.

9. Centre Opposes Same-Sex Marriage In Delhi HC, Says Not A “Fundamental Right”

In a recent development, the Centre on Thursday opposed the petitions seeking recognition and registration of same-sex marriages in the country and told the Delhi High Court that living together as partners and having sexual relationship by same-sex individuals is not comparable with the “Indian family unit concept”.

10. PNB Scam: UK Judge Rules Extradition Of Nirav Modi To

A UK magistrates’ court on Thursday ordered that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi can be extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to an estimated $2 billion. The judge also stated that Nirav Modi had conspired to destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses and has a case to answer for in India.

11. Assam To Become Violence & Infiltrator Free: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday during his visit to Batradava in Nagaon said that Assam will become violence-free, infiltrator-free and flood-free and the BJP-led government will ensure that the northeast region becomes the biggest contributor to India’s GDP.

12. Guwahati Gears Up For Swachh Survekshan 2021

In a bid to keep India clean, Swachh Survekshan is all set to rollout to assess the Swachh quotient of the Indian cities in March this year.

13. Arunachal Budget Session Begins, 7 Bills Introduced

On the first day of the budget session on Thursday, seven government bills were introduced in the state Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh.

14. Former Indian Cricketer Ashok Dinda Joins BJP

Former Indian cricketer Ashok Dinda joined Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Kolkata on Wednesday.

15. 229 Hostel Students In Maharashtra Test COVID +VE

A total of 229 students including four staffers of a public school hostel in Maharashtra’s Washim district have tested coronavirus positive on Thursday. The area has been declared a containment zone.