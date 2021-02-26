News Breakfast @6

01. Assam Polls To Be Held In 3 Phases Starting March 27

The Election Commission Of India (ECI), during a press conference today, announced that the 126-seat Assam Assembly Elections will be held in three phases – First phase: March 27 for 47 constituencies, Second Phase: April 1 for 39 constituencies, Third phase: April 6 for 40 constituencies.

02. CM Hands Over Appointment Letters To Hima Das & 597 SIs Of Assam Police

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ceremonially handed over appointment letter of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Dhing Express Hima Das and all the successful candidates for the post of Sub Inspectors (SI) on Friday. The ceremony was held at Sarusajai Stadium. The ceremony was graced by DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, other police officials along with imminent state ministers. Addressing the ceremony CM Sonowal in his speech urged all the newly appointed police officers to perform their duties with integrity and honesty.

03. Gauhati University PGSU Election: Here’s The List Of Winners

The result of the Gauhati University Postgraduate Students’ Union (PGSU) election was declared on Friday. The election for different posts was held on Thursday (February 25).

04. Fake Policeman Arrested In Guwahati

A youth in police uniform has been arrested by a team of Garchuck police on Thursday night. As per sources, the incident took place when the youth introduced himself as a sub-inspector and engaged in arguing with some police officials who were on their duty. The arrested youth has been identified as Kuljyoti Baishya, who belongs from Dharapur.

05. Heroin Worth ₹ 3.4 Crore Seized In Mizoram, 1 Held

In a major haul, the Aizwal Battalion of Assam Rifles on Friday seized 762 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.4 crore from Mizoram’s Hnahthial. Acting on specific inputs, Assam Rifles and the Excise & Narcotics department jointly recovered the illicit drugs, the market value of which is estimated to be Rs 3,42,90,000. One person has been arrested in connection to the same. It may be noted that there have been many such seizures along the Indo-Myanmar border in recent times. On Wednesday, troopers of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department in a joint operation seized heroin worth Rs 57 lakh from Aizwal in Mizoram. Two persons were arrested.

06. RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav Arrives In Guwahati

Bihar’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav has arrived in Guwahati today where he is scheduled to have an important meeting with the leaders of the Congress-AIUDF grand alliance. As per sources, Yadav will be visiting Kamakhya Temple tomorrow (Feb 27) morning and offer prayers. Later, he will address a press conference in the city. The RJD chief was welcomed by Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi along with AIUDF chief Badaruddin Ajmal’s son Abdur Rahim Ajmal, MLA Aminul Islam and RJD state president.

07. Meghalaya Govt Slashes Liquor Prices

After Assam, the Meghalaya government has decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on liquor by 2.5 percent as well as do away with the 25 per cent lifting charges. The price of liquor in Meghalaya will be cheaper from now on after the reduced VAT and removal of the 25 per cent lifting charges. This was approved by the state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, while addressing the media, said that the cabinet has approved the reduction of VAT for various brands of liquor by bringing it down from 40 per cent to 37.5 per cent.

08. Assam: COVID Testing At Airports, Railway Stations From March 1

The Assam government on Friday announced that the testing and screening for COVID-19 at airports and railway stations will once again be enforced from March 1, 2021. The decision was taken in view of the rising number of COVID cases in the state in recent times. It was further informed that the process will continue till the vaccination drive is complete.

09. SUV With Explosives Found Near Mukesh Ambani’s House

An abandoned SUV containing 20 gelatin sticks was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The suspicious SUV, a Scorpio van, was spotted near the famous ‘Antilia’ on Peddar road. The abandoned vehicle, which was parked near the billionaire’s house in south Mumbai, apparently had a fake number plate, Mint reported. The registration number on the vehicle’s number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Ambani’s security detail, as per reports. “20 gelatin sticks have been found inside the vehicle,” a Mumbai Police officer who had visited the spot stated. Issuing a statement, the Mumbai Police PRO said that only gelatin sticks were found inside the car on Carmichael Road and not an assembled explosive device. As it aroused suspicion, the local police was alerted and teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) were also informed immediately.

10. 2 Years Of Balakot: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah Pays Tributes To IAF

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday saluted the Indian Air Force (IAF) as the nation observed two years of the IAF’s strike on a Jaish-e- Mohammed (JeM) camp in Pakistan’s Balakot. Two years ago on February 26, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted an airstrike in Balakot, Pakistan in response to the death of over 40 CRPF personnel on February 14, 2019, in a suicide terror attack conducted by Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “On the anniversary of Balakot Air Strikes, I salute the exceptional courage and diligence of the Indian Air Force. The success of Balakot strikes has shown India’s strong will to act against terrorism. We are proud of our Armed Forces who keep India safe and secure. @IAF_MCC”

11. PM Modi Inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games In J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the second Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the event is a step towards making Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports in the country. The Games will begin tomorrow and will continue till 2nd of March. Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories are competing in the Games. “This is a step towards making India’s presence felt in the international winter games arena and also make Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports,” PM said in a virtual address.

12. Existing COVID Guidelines To Remain In Force Till March 31: MHA

The Ministry on Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday said the existing COVID-19 guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will continue to remain in effect till March 31. According to an official statement, the MHA said that there is still a need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution to overcome the pandemic even though there has been a substantial decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases. Moreover, the states and union territories have also been advised to speed up the vaccination of the target population so as to break the chain of transmission. It further stated that containment zones will continue to be demarcated carefully with containment measures strictly being followed within these zones. COVID-appropriate behavior also needs to be promoted and strictly enforced along with the SOPs prescribed in respect of various permitted activities followed scrupulously.

13. Assamese Singer Neer Dipankar Passes Away

Assamese Singer Neer Dipankar passed away on Friday morning at his residence in Sivasagar district. He was a very talented artist in the state. Dipankar has sung for several Assamese albums, like ‘Tuptup’, ‘Siyor’, ‘Nilimare Kulat’ etc. He has also sung in Pratidin Time’s popular singing show “Geet’. The artist was also associated with the Kahinur Theater. The artist’s fans have mourned in his death. His sudden death was a great loss to Assam.

14. Meghalaya: 1 Assam’s Worker Killed, 8 Injured In Mob Attack

In a tragic incident, one migrant worker from Assam was killed while eight others were injured when miscreants groups attacked on them at Umoid village in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills district, police officials said. As per reports, the incident took place at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday when a group of 20 masked men attacked the migrant workers. The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital in Shillong and one of them succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Reportedly, the deceased has been identified as Raju Mondal, 22, who hails from Mankachar in South Salmara district. The migrant workers were hired by the authorities of St. Xavier School for the construction work of the girls’ hostel of the school.

15. Meghalaya To Spend Rs 1.45 Cr Annually To Reimburse AIS Officers’ Income Tax

In a first, a special incentive package has been introduced by the Meghalaya government which will reimburse 95 percent of the total income tax payable by the All India Service Officers (AIS) serving in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, while addressing the media after the cabinet meeting today, said that Meghalaya is the first state in the history of the country to provide such a special package for the all India service officers serving in the state. “The state government will reimburse 95 percent of the total dues payable by these officers (coming from different parts of the country to work in Meghalaya) to the Income tax department,” he said.