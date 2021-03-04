News Breakfast @6

01. Two IISc Students Die In Campus

Two students of the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) died on campus in separate incidents, the institute said here on Wednesday.

02. Mary Kom Appointed Chairperson Of AIBA’s Champions & Veterans Committee

Six-time world champion and pugilist Mary Kom has been appointed as the chairperson of the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) champions and veterans committee. In a letter issued by AIBA President Umar Kremlev stated, “With great pleasure I inform you that you have been selected to serve as the chairperson of the AIBA Champions and Veteran Committee following the mail vote by the board of directors of AIBA.”

03. Need To Work On Mission Mode To Overcome Language Barriers For Allowing Talent To Flourish: PM

PM Narendra Modi said work needs to be done on a mission mode to overcome linguistic barriers in the education system so that the talent of those from rural areas and the poor is allowed to flourish.

04. Atleast 33 Protesters Killed By Myanmar Security Forces

Myanmar security forces dramatically escalated their crackdown on protests against last month’s coup, killing at least 33 protesters Wednesday in several cities, according to accounts on social media and local news reports compiled by a data analyst, an Associated Press compiled report stated.

05. Indian-American Film ‘The Illegal’ Shortlisted For Oscar Best Picture

Indian-American film, ‘The Illegal’ has been shortlisted at the Oscars 2021 for the Best Picture category. Directed by Danish Renzu, The Illegal which was released in 2019 is about a student from India who he leaves his home, country and family behind to pursue the American Dream after being accepted to study in a prestigious university in the US.

06. Assam CM, Himanta Meet At Amit Shah’s Residence

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his Cabinet colleague Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence here to discuss strategies for Assam Assembly elections ahead of the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting scheduled tomorrow at the party headquarters. This meeting of Assam BJP’s core group at Shah’s residence carries much significance as the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls is likely to be released in tomorrow’s CEC meeting.

07. Hiren Gohain Resigns As Raijor Dal Advisor

Rajior Dal advisor Dr. Hiren Gohain resigned on Wednesday citing differences with party founding president Akhil Gogoi. The decision comes three weeks ahead of Assam Assembly elections.

08. Jorhat: AAU Professor Suspended For ‘Molestation’ Of Ph.D Scholar

In a shocking incident, a professor of Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat has been suspended for alleged sexual assault of a doctoral scholar. The alleged accused Bijit Kumar Haud is a professor in the Horticulture department and was suspended from all activities of the department and the varsity on Tuesday evening.

09. I-T Raids Properties Of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided premises linked to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now dissolved production house Phantom Films, officials said. The searches, part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films and carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management company KWAN, they said.

10. Girls Stripped, Forced To Dance By Maha Cops; Probe Ordered

The Maharashtra government has formed a four-member high-level committee to conduct a probe into an incident where girls were allegedly stripped and forced to dance by policemen at a hostel in Jalgaon, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. The minister made the announcement in the state Assembly after the issue was raised by opposition members.

11. Rockets Hit US Base In Iraq, No Casualties Reported

At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts US-led coalition troops on Wednesday, the coalition and the Iraqi military said. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties. The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 am, spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said.

12. Prez Ram Nath Kovind Receives 1st Dose COVID Vaccine

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday administered the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Army hospital (Research and Referral) in New Delhi. The President received his first shot as the country’s vaccination campaign has been widened to include people above 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions.

13. Karbi Anglong: 31 Injured In Road Accident

In a tragic incident, 31 people were injured in a road accident in West Karbi Anglong’s Baithalangso, out of which 11 are in critical condition. As per sources, a Tata mobile vehicle carrying the passengers, bearing the registration number AS02-AC-6664, met with the accident while its way from Makindur to Jengkha.

14. Protest In Jantar Mantar Against Myanmar Coup

Refugees from Myanmar held a demonstration at the Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday against the military coup in Southeast Asian country, police said. Around 100-125 members of Chin Refugee Committee of Myanmar gathered at the protest site around noon and sought restoration of democracy in their country, according to police.

15. HC Asks Amazon To Take Down Film Over Actor’s Defamation Case

The Bombay High Court has directed OTT platform Amazon to take down a Telugu movie until the makers of the film deleted a scene in which a city-based actor’s photograph was allegedly used without prior permission. Justice Gautam Patel on Tuesday heard a defamation suit filed by model and actor Sakshi Malik against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd for allegedly using her photograph without permission in their movie.