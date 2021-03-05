News Breakfast @6

01. Assam Elections: BJP Led Alliance To Contest 74 Seats In Phase I & II

In a latest development for the seat sharing between the BJP led-alliance with AGP and UPPL, Assam BJP President Ranjeet Kumar Dass has stated on Thursday evening that in the first and second phases of the Assembly elections, the party and its allies will contest from 74 out of 86 constituencies. The BJP leader informed that the list of candidates have been submitted and finalised during the core committee meeting of the party that is underway.

02. Assam Elections: AGP (P) To Contest From 15 Constituencies

Asom Gana Parishad Progressive will be contesting from 15 constituencies in the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections. The defunct political party led by former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta is now being revived. The development has been announced by AGP (P) general secretary Pranab Goswami.

03. Journalists Apologise To ULFA-I, Request Release Of Quippo Workers

In a latest development in the abducted employees case of Quippo, ULFA-I has released a statement demanding an apology from a web portal for sensationalising a news story related to the case. However, in a latest update, the journalists have furnished an apology and requested for the release of Quippo Oil Company Employees Pranab Kumar Gogoi and Ram Kumar immediately.

04. Assam Polls: AJP-Raijor Dal Candidates List To Be Announced Soon

The list of candidates of the newly floated parties Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal will be released by this weekend. The likely decision of releasing the names of the contesting candidates was discussed in a meeting between AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Raijor Dal founding president Akhil Gogoi on Thursday in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

05. Assam Elections: 1106 Polling Booths Allotted For Kamrup

Kamrup district has been allotted 1106 polling booths to conduct the upcoming assembly elections’ in the four constituencies – Boko, Palasbari, Chaygaon, and Hajo. The election will be held on April 6.

06. Assam Polls: Congress Launches Website For Unemployed Youths

Assam Congress on Thursday launched a new website for administering a registration drive of the Congress Party’s job guarantee programme. Applicants can visit www.congressor5guarantee.in to complete the registration process.

07. Indian Army Trains Turkmenistan Special Forces In Himachal

The Indian Army on Thursday began the training for Turkmenistan Special Forces to help build the combat capabilities. They will be trained in ‘Combat Free Fall’ as a precursor to a series of customised courses. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army shared details of the training and said it was building bonds of friendship with Turkmenistani forces.

08. Taj Mahal Bomb Scare: Hoax Caller Arrested In UP

The person who threatened to bomb the Taj Mahal has been nabbed in Firozabad, police said on Thursday. A Satish Ganesh, Additional Director General of Police/Inspector General, Agra Range said that the initial impression is that the man is of unsound mind.

09. Former PM Manmohan Singh, Wife Receive COVID Vaccine

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccination at AIIMS here. Singh was accompanied by his wife Gursharan Kaur, who also took the vaccine shot. They were administered Covaxin, India”s first indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech.

10. Jharkhand: 2 Jawans Killed, 3 Injured In IED Blast

Two jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ) unit lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast planted by Naxals in the Jharjhara area of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Thursday, Jharkhand Police said. “Today at about 8:45 am, a pressure IED blast took place in the forest area of Hoyahatu village in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand,” CRPF said in its statement.

11. Majuli: Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Complex

A massive fire broke out at a commercial complex in Majuli’s Bongaon Thursday morning. As per sources, at least 14 shops in Lakhinath complex were gutted in the unprecedented fire. Goods worth lakhs were destroyed.

12. ECI Directs Petrol Pumps To Remove Posters Of PM Modi Within 72 Hrs

As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in poll-bound states, the Election Commission of India (ECI) informed that posters and hoardings of PM Narendra Modi are to be removed from petrol pumps within 72 hours. The ECI stated that the use of PM’s photo in hoardings that advertise the central government’s schemes at petrol pumps violates the MCC.

13. Myanmar Coup: 38 Killed In Single Day

Myanmar security forces were seen firing slingshots at protesters, chasing them down and even brutally beating an ambulance crew in video showing a dramatic escalation of violence against opponents of last month’s military coup. A UN official speaking from Switzerland said 38 people had been killed Wednesday, a figure consistent with other reports though accounts are difficult to confirm inside the country. The increasingly deadly violence could galvanise the international community, which has responded fitfully so far.

14. Nepal Govt Signs Peace Deal With Maoist Group

Nepal’s government on Thursday signed a peace agreement with a banned radical Maoist group, which was involved in violent attacks, extortion and bombings targeting infrastructure projects in the country. According to the three-point agreement signed between the government and the outlawed Communist Party of Nepal-Chand, the government will lift the ban, release all their party members and supporters in jail and drop all legal cases against them.

15. 12 Myanmar Nationals Take Refuge in Mizoram

At least 12 people from Myanmar have crossed the Indian border and took refuge in Mizoram around a month after the neighbouring countrys military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, officials said on Thursday. Eight people have entered Serchhip district while four others reached Champhai district.