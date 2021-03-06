News Breakfast @6

01. Contrasting Picture Of Ticket Distribution In Assam

The ticket distribution process of Assam between BJP and Congress aspirants have thrown a contrasting picture of late. On the one side a very organized and organic ticket distribution process in Congress and on the other side a very chaotic and opaque process in the BJP camp. Five years back it was a role reversal. But Congress in the past three weeks had seriously changed their working and proving better handler of the situation than the BJP-AGP as they were igniting one after chaos. For that Congress had to thank Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Assam and General Secretary Jitendra Singh for the show. They have successfully controlled the notorious factionalism in Assam Congress as the ticket distribution process was taken away by the state leadership and rather relied on ground reports.

02. 1st Consignment Of Assam’s ‘Red Rice’ Shipped Off To US

In a major boost to India’s rice exports potential, the first consignment of ‘red rice’ was flagged off on Thursday to the United States of America (USA). Iron-rich ‘red rice’ is grown in the Brahmaputra valley of Assam, without the use of any chemical fertilizer. The rice variety is referred as ‘Bao-dhaan’, which is an integral part of Assamese food. The red rice is being sourced by leading rice exporter – LT Foods. The flagging off ceremony of the export consignments was carried out by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Chairman Dr M.Angamuthu at Sonepat, Haryana.

03. 3 Myanmar Police Officers Take Refuge In Mizoram

Amidst the military coup in Myanmar, at least three of its police officers have crossed the border and reached India in a bid to escape the military junta and taken refuge in Mizoram. As per reports, the three policemen have been sheltered near Lungkawlh in Sercchip district of Mizoram. “They have fled as they cannot comply to the orders given by the junta. They are currently staying at a Community hall Lungkawlh village, Serchhip district where they are provided food and clean drinking water. Their identities and situation have been forwarded to the centre,” a top Mizoram Home department official said as reported by NDTV.

04. Assam Polls: ECI Reviews Poll Preparedness For First Phase

With the Assam Assembly elections just around the corner, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday held a review meeting through video conferencing with Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Nitin Khade, and other state officials and took stock of the poll preparedness for the first phase in the state. Along with Khade and other ECI officials, senior officers of Police, Excise, Transport departments and DCs and SPs of 12 districts participated in the video conference. The sleuths of ECI’s central body included Director General of ECI, Dharmendra Sharma, Special Observers for the state, Sudarsanam Srinivasan and Ashok Kumar. A total of 47 constituencies of 12 districts in Assam are slated to go to polls in the first phase on March 27. The results will be declared on May 2.

05. Assam Polls: AIUDF Likely To Contest 21 Assembly Seats

In poll-bound Assam, Congress led Mahajut ally AIUDF is most likely to contest 21 Assembly seats in the upcoming elections. Moreover, in a friendly contest both Congress and All India United Democratic Front may field candidates from three constituencies, source said. Meanwhile, allies Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), CPI (ML) and, CPM are most likely to contest from two constituencies each. Notably, the announcement of a final list of the Mahajut candidates is yet to be released. A meeting is underway between Congress, AIUDF, BPF, and the left parties in a city hotel in Guwahati.

06. Assam Polls: BJP Led Alliance Candidates List Released

Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday evening has released the names of candidates who will be contesting for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections for Phase I and II.The sitting BJP government will contest the polls in alliance with Asam Gana Parishad (AGP), and United People’s Party (Liberal). AGP will contest from 26 constituencies, UPPL will contest from eight constituencies, and a seat will be contested from Rabha Joutho Mancha also but they will contesting under BJP’s party symbol.BJP including Rabha Joutho Mancha’s single seat will be contesting 70 seats.

07. AGP To Contest 26 Seats In Assam Polls | Complete List Of Constituencies

BJP-led ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will contest 26 Assembly seats in the upcoming elections. During the announcement of the candidates list for the first two phases in New Delhi, NEDA Convener and Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said AGP who contested for 27 seats in the previous assembly elections will be contesting 26 seats this elections. “As a symbol of courtesy”, AGP decided not to contest from the Patcharkuchi seat as State President Ranjit Dass will be contesting from the constituency. Dass previously contested from Sarbhog constituency. Moreover, AGP this year would not be contesting from the winning Lakhimpur constituency.

08. AJP To Contest 18 Assembly Seats, Lurinjyoti To Fight From Duliajan

The newly floated Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) declared the list of 18 candidates for the first phase of Assam Assembly elections. The party’s president Lurinjyoti will contest from Duliajan constituency. Meanwhile, AJP’S ally another newly floated party -Raijor Dal is yet to declare if it the party is fielding any candidates for the elections. The first phase of assembly election in Assam to be held on March 27 in 47 constituencies spread over 12 districts. These constituencies account for over 80 lakh voters.

09. 11 BJP MLAs Lose Ticket To Contest Assam Elections

Eleven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs has lost their tickets to contest the Assam Assembly this year. MLAs of Silchar, Howraghat, Katigora, Diphu, Baithalangso, Lahowal, Bihpuria, Sonari, Nalbari, Halflong, and Barkhola will be losing their sitting constituencies. The sitting BJP government will contest the polls in alliance with Asam Gana Parishad (AGP), and United People’s Party (Liberal) this year. AGP will contest from 26 constituencies, UPPL will contest from eight constituencies, and a seat will be contested from Rabha Joutho Mancha also but they will contesting under BJP’s party symbol. BJP including Rabha Joutho Mancha’s single seat will be contesting 70 seats.

10. Assam Elections: BJP Leader Bitupon Saikia Joins Congress

In a major turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Golaghat Bitupon Saikia joined Assam Congress on Thursday evening. Right after BJP announced the list of candidates for the first and second phases of Assembly elections, Saikia visited a city hotel where Assam Congress Screening Committee meeting is underway. There have been speculations of the BJP leader to join Congress but the decision to join the opposition was confirmed this evening. Earlier today, youth leader Padmalochan Doley joined Congress as well. Meanwhile, BJP has decided to field Ajanta Neog from Golaghat. Neog was expelled from Assam Congress in December. She was the sitting MLA in Golaghat.

11. Assam Elections: Notification Issued For Phase II

The notification for the second phase of Assam Assembly elections was issued on Friday for 39 constituencies that will go to polls on April 1. The last date for submission of nomination papers by candidates is March 12 and scrutiny will be done on March 15, an official release said. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 17. Divyangs, senior citizens above 80 years and COVID-19 “suspected and affected” people will be allowed to avail the postal ballot facility, it said.If such voters wish to come to the polling station, they will be provided all assistance to exercise their franchise, the release said.

12. Himanta’s Twitter Photos Fake, Claims Congress

The Assam Congress on Friday called the photos of tea gardens shared by senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the Twitter as ‘fake’ and said they were not used by the party in its poll campaign. The photos were those of the tea gardens of Taiwan and were definitely not used by Congress in its ‘Axom Bachao Ahok’ (Come, Let Us Save Assam) campaign as alleged by Sarma, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma told PTI. BJP is rattled as people who want progress to return in the state are connecting with the Congress and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to the poll-bound state has left the saffron party worried, she said. The two-phased state election is slated for March 27 and April 1.

13. NCB Submits 12,000-Page Chargesheet In SSR Suicide Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed a 12,000-page chargesheet at the Mumbai Sessions Court in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and drug case, naming 33 people and containing statements of 200, sources said. The chargesheet states that tests confirmed that seized substances are narcotic substances, NCB sources added. The agency further claimed that incriminating evidence comprising of digital evidence, call record details, Whatsapp chats, location tags, video and voice recordings, and several other documents had been submitted. The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in Sushant’s death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.

14. Bengal: TMC Releases Candidates List For 291 Seats

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have announced the list of candidates for 291 Assembly seats for the upcoming elections in the state. Mamata Banerjee will contest from Nandigram. “When I say something, I keep my word,” Banerjee said and added that she will go to Nandigram on March 9 and file her nomination on March 10. TMC has also decided to field 50 women candidates in the upcoming election. 27 newcomers will contest the elections. “We are the first political party to announce the candidate list. Today, we are releasing a list of 291 candidates, which includes 50 women, 79 SCs, 17 STs and 42 Muslim candidates. On three seats of north Bengal, we are not putting up our candidates. In three seats — Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong — Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) will contest the elections and whoever wins will support us,” announced the TMC chief.

15. CBSE Revised Date Sheet Released | Full List For Class 10 & 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released a revised date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year. The examinations will commence from May 4.