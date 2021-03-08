News Breakfast @6

01. Assam Elections: 18 All Women Polling Stations In Sivasagar

Assam’s Sivasagar district will have 18 all women polling stations in the upcoming state Assembly election, an official said. The Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Sivasagar through an order issued on Saturday has selected six all women polling stations each for three Assembly constituencies Amguri, Thowra and Sivasagar – going to the polls during the first phase of the election on March 27, the official said. In the all women polling station all the polling officials will be women.

02. Bhaben Barua Quits Raijor Dal

Raijor Dal member Bhaben Barua on Saturday quit Raijor Dal after being denied a ticket from the Chabua constituency for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections. Dwipyonjyoti Phukan will be fighting the Chabua seat.Barua was the former Minister of State for Health in the Asom Gana Parishad government.Comments are yet to be made from the newly floated party on Barua’s decision.03.

03. BJP & Allies Reiterate Commitment To Work For Assam’s Welfare

In poll-bound Assam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Asom Gana Parishad, and United People’s Party Liberal, on Sunday restated that their alliance will work towards the welfare of the people and will emphasise on implementing NDA’s goals.In a press meet, the parties’ presidents Ranjit Dass, Atul Bora, and Pramod Boro were present and Dass asserted that BJP has carried out commendable developmental works in the last five years. The joint meet was held after the declaration of the candidates and constituencies of BJP. Meanwhile, the final list of candidates for AGP and UPPL is yet to be released.

04. Assam: BJP Minister Joins Congress After Being Denied Ticket

Assam hills area development development minister, Sum Ronghang, has quit the BJP party and joined Congress on Sunday after being denied a ticket from Diphu. Instead of Ronghang, the BJP had fielded Bidya Sing Engleng for the Diphu constituency.Ronghang said joining the Congress party was a “sudden decision”. “I have taken this sudden decision. I have never thought that I would be deprived of party ticket. This has been done because of some people,” said Ronghang.

05. Assam Polls: AGP Releases First List Of Candidates

Asom Gana Pardishad (AGP) on Sunday has declared their first list of candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. As of now, AGP has selected eight candidates to fight the assembly seats.

06. Assam Polls: AJP Releases 2nd List Of 50 Candidates

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has released its second list of candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming Assam polls. A total of 50 candidates have been selected.

07. Assam Polls: Raijor Dal Releases Second List Of 2 Candidates

Newly floated regional party Raijor Dal has released its second list of two candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.The party has fielded former advisor of AAMSU (All Assam Minority Students’ Union), Azizur Rahman, for Naoboicha constituency and former BJP leader, Madhav Mooshahary, for Jonai.Both the constituencies will go to polls in the first phase on March 27.

08. Assam Polls: AIUDF Releases First List Of 16 Candidates

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has released its first list of candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. The party’s first list comprises of 16 candidates.

09. JEE Main Result Expected Today

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Result 2021 held in February is expected to be released on Sunday. Candidates who have appeared for the examination are advised to keep a check on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency, NTA would release the NTA Score or percentile rank for the candidates who have appeared in the February examination. Notably, the result date is expected as per the calendar of Past Examinations updated on its official website nta.ac.in.

10. Actor Mithun Chakraborty Joins BJP Ahead Of Bengal Polls

Actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Brigade Parage Ground in the presence of state party chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, party vice president Mukul Roy, and Suvendu Adhikari were also present at the ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an election rally later today. Earlier, Vijayvargiya met Chakraborty at the latter’s residence in Belgachia.

11. Gujarat Man Tests COVID +Ve Days After Receiving Vaccine

A Gujarat man has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. On January 16, the man, who is a health official, had taken the first vaccine jab. He got the second dose on February 15. Five days after, he complained of fever and was examined, which detected the virus upon testing. “He is in home isolation as his symptoms are mild. He has told me that he is fit to join work from Monday,” Gandhinagar’s Chief Health Officer Dr MH Solanki said.

12. Nita Ambani Launches Social Media Platform For Women

On International Women’s Day this year, Nita Mukesh Ambani, philanthropist, Chairperson and Founder of Reliance Foundation on Sunday announced ‘Her Circle’, a unique initiative that synergises women’s power with the power of the digital revolution.This first-of-its-kind digital networking platform aims to accelerate women’s empowerment and strengthen the bonds of sisterhood globally by providing them a joyful and safe space for interaction, engagement, collaboration, and mutual support. ‘Her Circle’ is envisioned to be a worldwide digital collective of women — beginning with Indian women but open to participation of women from all over the globe. It is an all-encompassing content, social media and goal fulfilment community that caters to the rapidly rising aspirations, ambitions, dreams and competencies of women of all social backgrounds.

13. TN Polls: NDA Will Come To Power, Claims Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday began the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyaan, a door-to-door campaign, in Tamil Nadu by visiting 11 homes in Kanyakumari on Sunday and exuded confidence that NDA will come to power in the state after the assembly polls. “I am confident that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-BJP- Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) government will be formed in Tamil Nadu,” Shah said. Shah started the door-to-door campaign by visiting 11 homes at Suchindram town in Kanyakumari and appealed to the people to ensure the win of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Pon Radhakrishnan.

14. Army Major Arrested In Recruitment Exam Paper Leak Case

An Army officer was arrested on Sunday in connection with the recent recruitment exam paper leak case, a senior Pune police official said. This Army officer, who is the sixth person to be arrested in the case, will be produced in a Pune court on Monday, he said. Earlier, two Army personnel and three others had been arrested after the paper of Army Relation Recruitment exam, scheduled for February 28, was found to have been leaked. The exam, which was to take place in Pune and 40 other centers, had to be cancelled, police said.

15. Assam: 19 New COVID Cases Out Of 5,991 Tests

Assam reported 19 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, while, 17 cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 280. The new cases were detected out of 5,991 tests conducted, out of which Kamrup (13), Morigaon (3), Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Tinsukua one each. Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.32 per cent. Meanwhile, no deaths were reported today. The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,094 fatalities so far.