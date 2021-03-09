News Breakfast @6

01. Prafulla Mahanta Not To Contest Assam Polls

Two-time chief minister and an MLA continuously since 1985, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta will not contest the forthcoming Assembly polls in Assam, his wife revealed on Monday, potentially signalling the end of the road for one of the state’s most influential mass leaders. “We are lucky to have served the people of Assam…It’s something many people dream of but few actually achieve,” Mahanta’s wife Jayashree Goswami Mahanta, a former Rajya Sabha MP, told reporters.

02. BJP-Led Alliance To Win Assam Polls By Thin Majority: Times Now-CVoter

A recent opinion poll conducted by Times Now-CVoter published on Monday predicted a neck to neck battle between NDA and UPA in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. However, the BJP-led alliance will win the polls. The opinion poll has stated that in the 126-member assembly 67 seats will be won by the ruling NDA and 57 for the Congress-led UPA.

03. Assam Polls: Guwahati To Have 125 All-Women Polling Booths

The Election Commission on Monday said Kamrup (Metro) district will have 125 all-women polling booth in the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections. Of the 125 all-women polling stations in the district, 10 will be in Jalukbari Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), 65 in Guwahati East LAC, 20 in Guwahati West LAC, and 30 in Dispur LAC.

04. BJP’s Biswajit Daimary Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Biswajit Daimary on Monday evening took oath as a Member of Parliament for Rajya Sabha. In February this year Daimary was elected unopposed to the upper house of parliament. Daimary quit Bodoland People’s Front last year days before the Bodoland Territorial Council elections and resigned as a sitting Rajya Sabha MP.

05. Assam Polls: Raijor Dal Releases Third List Of Candidates

Raijor Dal has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. The third list comprises of nine candidates.

06. Assam Polls: BPF Releases First List Of 4 Candidates

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. The first list comprises of four candidates.

07. Ripun Bora Files Nomination From Gohpur Constituency

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora has filed his nomination from Gohpur constituency on Monday. He was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi and former State minister Rakibul Hussain. After submitting his nomination papers, Bora said APCC is aiming to win all the seats that it is contesting.

08. Indian Navy In Bangladesh To Mark 50th Anniversary Of 1971 War

In the 50th year of Indian victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation war, Indian Naval Ships arrived in port town of Mongla on Monday for a three-day visit to Bangladesh. The Indian Naval Ships is on three day visit between March 8 to 10.

09. Secularism “Threat” To India’s Traditions: Yogi

In a not so surprising remark, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Secularism is the biggest threat to India’s traditions getting world recognition and warned that that people creating false propaganda about the country for a meagre sum of money would face the heat. The Chief Minister made the comment at the launch of the first edition of Global Encyclopedia of the Ramayana on Saturday.

10. PM Modi Buys Gamusa Made By Women Self-Help Groups

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted women-made products, saying that he had bought a gamusa made by women self-help groups. He reiterated that it is “extremely comfortable” and often wears it, which is very much evident.

11. Siddique Ahmed Resigns From AIUDF

Just days ahead of Assam Assembly Election, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Siddique Ahmed has quit the party on Monday. As per reports, Ahmed, who is the General Secretary of AIUDF Central Committee and District President of Morigaon, was denied a party ticket to contest from Laharighat constituency, after which he resigned.

12. Australian Senator Terms RSS, VHP As “Neo-Nazis”

Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) State Senator David Shoebridge raised the issue of the threat posed by far-right Hindu organisations Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in NSW State assembly, terming them as “neo-Nazis”. “How did Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), right-wing Hindu organisation that is considered a military extremist religious organisation by the CIA, find themselves in New South Wales public schools?” Shoebridge said.

13. Editor’s Guild Ask Govt To Put New Digital Media Rules On Hold

The Editor’s Guild of India (EGI) has expressed deep concern over the notification of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, saying it has potential to “undermine media freedom in India. “The rules, issued under the Information Technology Act, 2000, fundamentally alter how publishers of news operate over the Internet and have the potential to seriously undermine media freedom in India,” it said in a statement.

14. Assam Polls: ₹ 2.72 Cr Cash, Liquor Worth ₹ 1.1 Cr Seized So Far

A total of Rs 2.72 crore in cash and liquor worth Rs 1.1 crore have been seized in Assam so far since the announcement of the assembly polls, an election official said on Monday. Also, 23 complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct have been received from various districts, he said.

15. Jammu: 168 Rohingyas Living Illegally Jailed

Authorities here have sent 168 Rohingyas to jail after they were found living illegally in the city, officials said on Sunday. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday had began a drive to collect biometric and other details of Rohingyas staying. The drive is part of an exercise to trace foreigners living in the city without valid documents.