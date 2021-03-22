News Breakfast @ 6

01. Assam Polls: EC Seizes ₹75 Cr Cash, Goods From Feb 26

Amid electioneering in poll-bound Assam, law and order enforcement and regulatory authorities have seized cash, liquors, narcotics, and jewellery worth Rs 75 crores between February 26 and March 18 this year. The Election Commission in the state has said that Rupees 16.14 crores cash has been seized, while, liquor worth Rupees 19.21 crores have been confiscated. Rupees 2.82 crores of jewellery have been seized, drugs worth market value Rupees 30.30 crores along with cigarettes etc amounting to Rupees 6.63 crores were recovered as well. Furthermore, NCB Guwahati Zonal Unit seized crystalline methamphetamine worth value of Rupees 15.14 crores from Nazirakhat, Lomati Gaon. Smuggled Ganja (3682 kgs) and gold (1 kg) from Manipur and Tripura worth Rupees 5.99 crores were seized by DRI.

02. Manipur Makes COVID Test Mandatory For Passengers From 8 States

Amid the sudden rise of coronavirus, the Manipur government has made RT-PCR test mandatory for air passengers travelling to Imphal from eight States. These eight States are Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana. “Passengers will be allowed to leave the airport after the collection of samples and are instructed for home/self-isolation till the test reports are communicated by officials,” stated K Rajo Singh, Director of the State Health Services.Manipur had discontinued the COVID-19 tests of incoming air passengers on December 18 last year after declining in cases.

03. Congress Releases Manifesto For Assam Elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released the party’s manifesto for Assam elections which includes ‘five guarantees’ that the party has promised if voted to power. After releasing the same, Gandhi said the RSS and BJP are attacking the idea of Assam. “We are aware that the RSS and BJP are attacking diverse cultures of this nation. Attacking our languages, history, our way to thinking, our way of being. So this manifesto provides a gurantee that we will defend the idea of the state of Assam,” he said at Rajiv Bhavan in Guwahati.

04. HBS Dodges CAA Question, Says Election Is On “Identity And Development”

Dodging a question on BJP’s commitment to implement CAA in Assam, Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Satuday said that the party will be fighting the elections on state’s “identity and development. “You can ask people of Assam, the election is on identity and development,” Sarma said. Sarma also mocked the Congress partyfor promising that CAA will not implemented in Assam if they come to power. “I think they have a huge majority in the Parliament and they can decide,” Sarma replied sarcastically.

05. Assam Cannot Be Run From Nagpur RSS Headquarters: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday slammed the ruling BJP in Assam for allegedly attacking the culture, language, history, heritage and bonds of brotherhood in Assam and said that the state cannot be run from RSS headquarters in Nagpur. Gandhi, who had arrived for campaigning in poll-bound Assam on Friday, blamed the ruling BJP for “handing over” the entire state to outsiders and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working only for two-three richest industrialists and not the general public of the country or for their welfare. “The BJP in Assam and across the country is attacking culture, language, heritage and brotherhood … We will protect you, your culture and identity. This is your state and it cannot be run from Nagpur (RSS headquarters),” he said at rallies at Mariani and Gohpur.

06. Massive Load Shedding Resumes In Meghalaya

The Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) announced indefinite load shedding in the state starting from Saturday. The decision has been taken based on NEEPCO’s move to regulate the power supply to Meghalaya from March 20 if Rs 504.41 crore dues are not cleared “In view of the power regulation imposed by NEEPCO, the MePDCL is compelled to resort to load shedding with effect from 00:00 Hours of 20th March, 2021,” the power distribution company said in a notification. The Union Power Ministry had sanctioned a loan of Rs 1,345.72 crore has to clear the dues. However, MePDCL has failed to pay the dues.

07. Amit Shah To Address 3 Mega Rallies In Assam On March 22

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will make his fifth visit to poll-bound Assam on Monday. The Union Minister is scheduled to address three mega rallies on Jonai, Majuli, and Udalguri. In Jonai, Shah will attend the public meeting at 11.30 am in Silapathar H.S. Residential School. In Majuli, Shah will address the public gathering in Phulani Ground at 12.50 pm. Following which, the minister is slated to attend a meeting at 2.45 in Nalbari playground in Udalguri.

08. Kamrup Makes Wearing Masks Compulsory, Violators To Face Fine

In an attempt to contain the further spread of coronavirus in the region, Kamrup district administration has made compulsory wearing of masks in public spaces and any person failing to follow the rules will have to pay a sum of Rs. 500 in the first three attempts and Rs. 1000 for subsequent offences. In an order published by the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup, Kailash Karthik N, read., “Government of India has made wearing of face covers compulsory in all public places…it is noted, that some persons are not complying with directions for use of face cover…”.

09. Assam Polls: Rajnath To Visit Lumding & Hojai On March 23

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address two rallies in Lumding and Hojai in poll-bound on Tuesday. Singh will campaign forSibu Misra in Lumding in Nagaon district at 12.15 pm, while, at 1.45 pm the BJP veteran will campaign for Ramakrishna Ghosh at Hojai in Biswajit. On March 13, Singh had come to Assam and campaigned for candidates in Biswanath, Gohpur and Dergaon.

10. Cong To Bring Peace In Assam: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is in Assam campaigning for the upcoming assembly election in the state lashed out at the ruling BJP government for attacking the state’s language, culture, and brotherhood. Gandhi addressing a rally at Mariani in Jorhat assured the people that Congress will work towards bringing peace. Mariani constitutency has been a stronghold of the Congress, where Rupjyoti Kurmi has been three time sitting MLA. Rahul Gandhi slamming the governmennt alleged that under BJP unemployment, price rise, poverty and income of its “friends” have increased. Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi works only few of the top industrialists and not for the public.

11. Toolkit Circulated To Defame Assam Tea, Cong Involved: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Chabua today, alleged that a toolkit has been circulated which aims to defame Assam tea and yoga. He also accused the Congress party of supporting them. “The Congress has prepared a plan and the makers of this toolkit want to inflict losses on our tea plantations. The Congress party supports these toolkit makers and still has the audacity to ask for votes in Assam. Can we forgive such a party?” he said. “India’s oldest party, which ruled India for over 50-55 years, is supporting people who are trying to tarnish India’s image associated with tea. Can we forgive Congress for this? Don’t they deserve to get punished?” he added. Further attacking the opposition, the Prime Minister said that Congress shares photos of other countries and calls it Assam which is “an injustice and insult to our beautiful Assam.”

12. Can’t Ignore Myanmarese Refugees’ Sufferings: Mizoram CM

Urging the Centre to review its order to four Myanmar-bordering northeastern states including Mizoram to prevent illegal immigration from the neighbouring country and ensure expeditious deportation, Chief Minister Zoramthanga has asserted that the people of his state, who share ethnic ties with the refugees from Chin communities, can”t remain indifferent to their plight. The Mizo National Front (MNF) chief, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 18, requested him to personally intervene in the matter to provide asylum to the political refugees on humanitarian grounds, an official at the Chief Minister”s Office said on Saturday. He said the MHA”s March 10 advisory to Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur was not acceptable to his state.

13. Govt To Constitute Empowered Committee For High-Tech Manufacturing

The Cabinet Secretariat on Friday informed that the Central Government has decided to constitute “an empowered committee for manufacturing in high technology areas” in order to facilitate investments and promote manufacturing in technology-intensive sectors. The 10-member committee will be headed by the Minister of Commerce and Industry. The committee will consider investment or project proposals in high technology areas, take action to facilitate investments, production and make recommendations for seeking approvals of competent authority, read an official statement. “In order to facilitate investments and promote manufacturing in technology-intensive sectors including semiconductors, the Government of India has decided to constitute an Empowered Committee for manufacturing in high technology areas,” read the statement issued by Cabinet secretariat.

14. Dattatreya Hosabale Elected As New RSS General Secretary

Dattatreya Hosabale has become the new general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), replacing Bhaiyyaji Joshi, who has held the position for twelve years from 2009. The RSS confirmed the development on its Twitter handle on Saturday. The election took place at the two-day meeting of RSS’s highest decision-making body, Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, in Bengaluru. He was until now the Sah-Sarakaryavah (Joint General Secretary) of the Sangh. The election took place at the two-day annual meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the Sangh’s highest decision-making body that began in Bengaluru on Friday, NDTV reported. “Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS elected Shri Dattatreya Hosabale as its Sarkaryavah. He was Sah Sarkaryavah of RSS since 2009,” RSS tweeted.

15. Aditya Thackeray Tests COVID +Ve

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Adiya Thackeray on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. “On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols and stay safe,” tweeted Thackeray. Meanwhile, in wake of surging COVID-19 cases in the state, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai informed that Rapid Antigen Testing will be done randomly without citizens’ consent at crowded places like malls, railway stations, bus depots, markets, tourist places and government offices. Those refusing to get tested will be booked under the Epidemic Act.