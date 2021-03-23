News Breakfast @6

01. Over 100 Injured In Telengana Gallery Accident

Fifty people injured as temporary gallery collapses just before the start of a kabaddi tournament in Suryapet district of Telangana, says Police.

02. Assam Election: Bike Rallies Banned Prior To 72 Hours Of Voting

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed a ban on bike rallies prior to 72 hours before the date of polling day across all constituencies in states where Assembly elections are scheduled to be held.

03. Duty of Mizoram govt to provide food and shelter to fleeing Myanmarese: Zoramthanga

Days after writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek asylum for the fleeing Myanmar nationals, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said it was the duty of his government to provide food and shelter to the Myanmarese, who fled their country to take refuge in the state on humanitarian grounds, an official statement said. Zoramthanga, however, said that the state government has “no say” in the International Affairs and cant deal with the refugees on its own and the matter rests with the Centre.

04. World Water Day: Modi launches ‘catch the rain’ campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually launched the ‘catch the rain’ campaign programme and also congratulated the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for signing an MoU on the Ken-Betwa link project. The launch was organised to mark World Water Day to raise awareness about water conservation. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, “The more we encourage our ‘Nari Shakti’, the better will be our ‘Jan Bhagidari’ in conserving our water resources.

05. Unaccounted Cash Of Rs 4.61 Lakh Seized In Assam

In poll-bound Assam, the Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and Flying Squad have seized lakhs of unaccounted cash since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in the state. A total of Rs 3,17,000 was recovered by SST and Flying Squad jointly in Sarthebari in the Bajali district. Two persons identified as Ramzan Ali and Rustam Ali were been arrested in connection to the same. While Rs 55,000 of the total was seized from Ramzan, the rest Rs 2,29,000 was recovered from Rustam.

06. GHC Orders Special Arrangements For Transgenders On Polling Day

Based on a PIL filed by advocate Swati Bidhan Baruah, Gauhati High Court (GHC) on Monday ordered special instructions concerning transgenders in the state. The court has ordered separate rooms for transgenders in Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) if one is required to be admitted. It also urged the Election Commission to make special arrangements for transgenders on polling day which commences on March 27.

07. 324 candidates left in fray for Assembly poll in Puducherry

As many as 324 candidates are left in the fray for the April 6 Assembly poll in Puducherry, said the Department of Election on Monday. Fifty-eight candidates out of 382 candidates, whose nominations were found to be in order at the end of scrutiny of nominations on March 20, withdrew their nominations today, the last day to withdraw candidatures

08. Assam Polls: Cong To Interact With Youths Over Jobs Creation

Amid electioneering across Assam for the upcoming Assembly elections, Congress would be organising Congress’s 5 Lakh Government Jobs Plan: A Conversation on March 24 in all the 43 constituencies the party’s contesting would be contesting elections during the first phase.

09. Kolkata gets its first CNG pumps

Kolkata joined the league of cities having clean automotive fuel on Monday with the commercial launch of two CNG pumps, officials said. While Indian Oil Corp set up a pump in New Town, the other was launched by BPCL in Garia, they said. The CNG is being supplied by the Bengal Gas Company, a joint venture between GAIL and the West Bengal government.

10. Jammu: LG inaugurates 100-bedded block at sub-district hospital

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated an operation theatre and a 100-bedded block at the sub-district hospital at Kot Bhalwal here. He also interacted with doctors and hospital staff and asked them to ensure proper hygiene and provide good healthcare services to patients.