News Breakfast @6

1. Farmers’ Union Calls Bharat Bandh On March 26

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a front of protesting farmer unions has called for a 12-hour Bharat Bandh on March 26 against the three farm laws. The Kisam Morcha appealed to the citizens of the country to make the bandh a success.

2. Assam Needs Leader Like Akhil Gogoi: Medha Patkar

Social activist Medha Patkar on Thursday said that Assam needs a leader like Akhil Gogoi. She slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for keeping a leader like Akhil in jail for more than a year just for their own purpose.

3. Banks To Remain Closed Between March 27 & April 4

In a latest development across bank services in India, all public and private sector banks will remain closed for seven days between March 27 to April 4.

4. Assam Polls: Campaign For 1st Phase To End Today

The campaign for the first phase of the Assam Assembly elections will come to an end on Thursday, 48 hours prior to the polling date. The first phase of polling will be held on March 27 in 47 Assembly constituencies.

5. MP: Sunday Lockdown Imposed In 7 Districts

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to impose a lockdown on Sunday in the districts of Betul, Chhindwara, Ratlam, and Khargone over the surge of COVID-19 cases.

6. Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Tests COVID+Ve

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has tested positive for COVID-19. His four family members have also tested positive for the virus.

7. Assembly Polls: 48-Hour Dry Day In Assam From Today

In an attempt to ensure smooth conduct of the electoral process, the Assam government has declared dry days of 48 hours within each phase of the assembly election.

8. Phase I Assam Polls: 264 Candidates In Fray For 47 Constituencies

264 candidates contesting in 47 constituencies will go to polls in the first phase of Assam legislative assembly on Saturday, while, 81,9,850 voters will exercise their right to franchise in this phase, the election commission informed on Thursday.

9. Actor R Madhavan Tests COVID-19 +VE

Indian Actor R Madhavan on Thursday confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

10. Assam Election: Amit Shah To Visit Four Districts On Friday

Amid the electioneering for the second phase of Assam Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Kamrup Rural, Morigaon, Karimganj, and Cachar.

11. South Korea Defence Minister On 3-Day Visit To India

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook arrived in India for a three-day visit for discussing India-South Korea defence cooperation with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.

12. Assam Polls: Conduct & Publishing Of Exit Polls Banned From March 27 To April 29

In a latest development amidst the electioneering in Assam, the election commission has prohibited the conduct and publishing of any exit poll between March 27 (7.00 am) to April 29 (7.30 pm) by any form of media.

13. SC Quashes FIR Against Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim

In a relief to the Editor of Shillong Times, Patricia Mukhim, the Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the FIR lodged against her for a Facebook post condemning violence against non-tribal people in the state.

14. UPPL Releases Manifesto, Assures Development Of BTR

The United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) on Thursday released its manifesto for the Assam Assembly elections, assuring all-round development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

15. PM Narendra Modi To Visit Bangladesh On March 26, 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on March 26-27 to participate in the neighbouring country’s 50th National Day celebrations, and also the birth centenary of the country’s Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.