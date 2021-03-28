News Breakfast @6

01. Assam Elections: Top Candidates In Fray In 1st Phase Of Polls

The first phase of the Assam Assembly elections began at 7 AM on Saturday and several top candidates are in the fray. The first phase polling will decide the fates of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, six cabinet ministers Ranjit Dutta, Naba Doley, Jogen Mohan, Sanjay Kishan, President of Assam Jatiya Parishad Lurinjyoti Gogoi, APCC President Ripun Bora, and Bhupen Kumar Borah. CM Sonowal Urges voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes. “Your vote is your right. As we step into the first phase of #AssamAssemblyPolls, I call upon each and every eligible voter of Assam, especially the youth, to participate in this great exercise of democracy and cast your votes,” said Sonowal in a tweet. 264 candidates in 47 constituencies are contesting the polls in the first phase of Assam legislative assembly on Saturday, while, 81,9,850 voters will exercise their right to franchise in this phase.

02. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Assam People To Vote For Progress

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday asked the people of Assam to vote for progress as the polling for 47 constituencies in the first phase began today. She urged the people to vote for the golden future of the state. The Congress-led ”Mahajot” alliance is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Assam which is voting in three phases starting on Saturday. The counting of votes will be on May 2. In a Facebook post in Hindi, Priyanka wrote, “Today, the first phase of polling is being held in Assam. I appeal to the people of Assam, especially the youth and my sisters, to go to the polling booths today and vote in large numbers.” “Vote for progress and golden future of Assam,” said the Congress general secretary, who has campaigned in the state.

03. Assam Assembly Polls: Gaurav Gogoi Cast Vote In Jorhat

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi cast his vote on Saturday in Jorhat during the ongoing 1st phase of Assam Assembly elections. Casting his vote, Gogoi said, “It’s a very emotional moment for me as it’s the first time after many yrs that I’m coming to a polling station without my parents. Confident that people are going to vote out politics of lies & deceit & voting for politics that guarantee that their future is bright.” He also took to twitter appealing voters to cast vote for progress. He said, “My humble appeal to residents across Assam to choose progress & development when they vote because their choice will decide the fate of our state, setting the course for #Congressor5Guarantee to benefit every section of society in the coming times.” In the first phase, polling is underway in 47 seats out of the total 126 seats in the Assam Assembly polls.

04. Assam Polls: CM Sonowal Cast Vote In Dibrugarh

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal cast his vote in the first phase of Assembly elections on Saturday at a polling center in Dibrugarh. Casting his vote, CM Sonowal said, “We will get more than 100 seats.” Before arriving at the polling station, Sonowal also offered prayers at the Boga Baba Mazaar in Dibrugarh. “I prayed for peace for all and victory for Bharatiya Janata Party,” said Sonowal. “Congress & other parties are only seen in the media but BJP & its allies are the ones on the ground. People of Assam now know that CAA-NRC will not affect them. My aim is to make the BJP government in the State again,” Sonowal added.

05. Sonari: On-Duty Election Officer Dies

Amid the ongoing first phase of Assam Assembly elections in 47 constituencies, a tragic incident took place at Sonari as an election officer died at Salkathoni polling station in Sonari. The officer has been identified as Tulsi Khanikar. He was appointed at 187 No polling station. Khanikar’s health suddenly deteriorated and rushed to Dibrugarh immediately but the officer died on the way to the hospital.

06. People Want Congress Back In Assam: Ripun Bora

With the first phase of Assembly polls underway, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chief Rupin Bora on Saturday has expressed confidence that people of Assam want Congress back to power in the state. “The way the people of Gohpur have come out spontaneously, it is a clear signal that people want change and wants Congress this time,” Bora said. Bora and his family today cast their votes at a polling booth in Gohpur district. He also urged the people of Assam to vote for the daily wage of tea workers in the state. “Today your vote can ensure every tea worker in Assam gets a daily wage that they truly deserve. Congress’s guarantee of Rs. 365 as their daily wages will improve their lives & that of their families. Cast your vote, wisely,” he tweeted.

07. CAA-NRC Wont Affect Polls, People Will Vote BJP Back To Power: CM Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday asserted that people in the state are aware that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would not affect them and they will vote BJP back to power. “We have worked for the people of Assam in the last five years. People are satisfied with us. We followed ‘Sabka saath, sabka sabka vikaas and sabka vishwas,” Sonowal told ANI. “We are going to win. BJP and its allies are the ones working on the ground. People of Assam now know that CAA-NRC will not affect them” Sonowal said. When asked about the candidate for the CM post in Assam, he said, “I am just a party worker. Ask this to the parliamentary board of the party. I am just focusing on achieving ‘BJP sarkar, fir ek baar’.” Sarbananda Sonowal cast his vote at the J P Nagar constituency in the Dibrugarh district. Earlier, Sonowal offered prayers at Boga Baba Mazaar at Dibrugarh.

08. Kanhaiya Kumar Compares HBS To ‘Kansa’ Of ‘Mahabharata’

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Saturday slammed Assam’s minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Kansa, the tyrant ruler of Mathura in the Mahabharata while addressing a public meeting for the state assembly election. The former JNU students’ union president termed Modi’s statement in Bangladesh, where he is on a visit, about going to jail for that country’s freedom as a “big lie”. The former JNU students’ union president said “There is one leader who calls himself Mama. Kansa was also a mama. You can see the political truth. I just want to know how many promises which were made five years ago have been fulfilled “. “The man who could not be Mama of Congress party, how can he be a Mama of Assam? There is not a bigger traitor than the one who cheats people for his own interests,” Kumar said.

09. Assam Polls: First Phase Concludes With 77.01 % Voter Turnout

The state of Assam reported 77.01 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections as of 10 PM on Saturday. While Sivasagar recorded the highest voter turnout at 82.46 percent, Sonitpur reported the lowest at 71.80 per cent. A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats. Polling had begun at 7 AM today. Along with 81 lakh voters who were eligible to exercise their franchise, Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal also cast his vote at the J P Nagar constituency in the Dibrugarh district. His constituency, Majuli, also went to polls in the first phase.

10. COVID-19: India Logs 62,258 Cases, Highest 1-Day Spike This Year

India recorded highest COVID-19 infections on Saturday with 62,258 fresh cases. After today’s rise, the nationwide tally has now reached 1,19,08,910. Meanwhile, 30,386 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 1,12,95,023. The active caseload in the country now stood at 4,52,647. With 291 new deaths, the death toll has reached 1,61,240. It may be noted that this is the highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases in the country in 5 months. India is the third worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States and Brazil. Amid the worrying rise in the number of infections, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, will impose a night curfew from Sunday.

11. Prez Kovind To Undergo Bypass Surgery On Tuesday

President Ram Nath Kovind, who complained of chest discomfort earlier on Friday, will undergo a bypass surgery in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday (March 30). “President Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, today afternoon. Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30. His health is stable,” an official statement said. Earlier today, the Indian Army’s Research and Referral hospital in Delhi had said that the President is stable and was being referred to the AIIMS for further investigation. President Kovind thanked everyone for enquiring about his health.

12. PM Modi Holds Delegation-Level Talks With Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina held delegation-level talks on Saturday. External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet that India attaches the highest priority to Bangladesh under its Neighbourhood First Policy. “Reiterating the highest priority India attaches to Bangladesh under India‘s Neighbourhood First Policy! Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are together for bilateral meeting,” he said. Earlier today, the Prime Minister visited Orakandi Temple and addressed a gathering.

13. Guwahati: Wine Shops To Remain Closed Tomorrow Till 4 PM

In a bid to preserve public peace during Holi festival, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has ordered the closure of wine shops in Guwahati city tomorrow (March 28) till 4 PM. In exercising the power conferred under section 52(1) of the Assam Excise Act, 2000, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Biswajit Pegu declared, “All the retail IMFL ‘ON/OFF’/Club licenses and all the Country Spirit shops of Kamrup Metropolitan District will remain closed till 4 PM on March 28, 2021,” an official notification said. It also stated that violation of the same will be viewed strictly. The festival of Holi will be observed tomorrow and day after (Sunday-Monday).

14. Tripura: 4 BJP Workers Killed, 15 Injured In Accident

As many as four people have been killed while 15 are critically wounded after a vehicle fell in a gorge surrounding the Lakri Dokan area on the Amarpur Nutan Bazar in South Tripura district. The deceased included three women BJP workers. The incident took place when the BJP workers were returning from a rally of Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections when a truck hit their vehicle and the driver lost control pushing the vehicle skid off the road. The injured were rushed to the Amarpur sub-divisional hospital at Amarpur, while four of the injured were referred to admission at the Gomti District Hospital. The deceased included Urbashi Kanya Jamatia (45), Mamata Rani Jamatia (26), Rachana Devi Jamatia (30), and Gahin Kumar Jamatia (65).