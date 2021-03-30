News Breakfast @6

1. Assam Polls: Narendra Modi To Visit Again On April 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam again on April 1 to campaign for the third phase of the Assam Assembly elections. Modi will address a public rally at Kokrajhar.

2. Guwahati: Dead Body Of Journalist Purbajyoti Chutia Found Near Residence

In a sensational incident, a senior journalist of Assamese daily Niyomiya Barta Purbajyoti Chutia’s dead body was found near his residence. Chutia went outside from his house to switch on the water pump at night and didn’t return thereafter.

3. Prez Kovind Gives Assent To NCT Bill

President Ram Nath Kovind gave a nod to the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021 granting more powers to the Lieutenant Governor in Delhi.

4. IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Assam From Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram are likely to be lashed by heavy rainfall from Monday (March 29) to April 1.

5. Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s Mother Suffers Stroke

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s mother Dulu Gogoi has suffered a stroke caused by blood pressure on Monday morning.

6. Prez Kovind, PM Modi Extend Holi Wishes

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

7. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar To Undergo Surgery

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will undergo a gall bladder surgery on Wednesday.

8. People In Dibrugarh Celebrate Holi With Flower Petals

On the occasion of Holi, a group of people took out a procession in Assam’s Dibrugarh in the early hours of Monday and celebrated the festival with flower petals.

9. 4 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Tamil Nadu Road Mishap

In a tragic incident, at least four people were killed and over 60 injured in a road accident that occurred in Tamil Nadu’s Vathalakundu area on Monday.

10: Guwahati: One Held In Journalist’s Alleged Murder Case

A latest development in the killing of senior journalist of Assamese daily Niyomiya Barta Purbajyoti Chutia revealed that the scribe was in huge debts and was forced to pay off the debts. Based on conversations found via SMS on Chutia’s phone, one suspect has been arrested in Guwahati

11. Indian Army Donates 1 Lakh COVID Vaccine Doses To Nepal Army

The Indian Army has gifted one lakh doses of India-made anti-COVID-19 vaccines to the Nepal Army as part of the efforts of the militaries of the two neighbours to enhance bilateral cooperation.

12. ‘Ever Given’ Ship Stuck In Suez Canal Now Freed

The ‘Ever Given’ ship that was stuck in Suez Canal for over a week has now been freed. With the ship afloat, the busy waterway will once again be reopened.

13. Dangal Girl Fatima Sana Shaikh Tests COVID +VE

Dangal Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh on Monday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

14. Pak Prez Tests COVID +VE After Taking Chinese Vaccine

Days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi Monday informed that he also tested positive for the coronavirus.

15. Assam: 40 New COVID-19 Cases

Assam on Monday detected 40 new coronavirus cases, while, 24 patients were discharged. The active cases stood at 469.