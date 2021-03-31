News Breakfast @6

01. Two Girls Gangraped In Tripura, 8 Held

Two girls were allegedly gangraped in Tripura”s Khowai district and eight people, including a boy, were arrested in this connection, police said on Tuesday. The two girls with their two friends went for a stroll on Monday night at the Khatiabari area where six others were waiting, an officer of the Champahawr police station said.

02. Health Minister Releases Document On India’s Response To Pandemic

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today released a document chronicling the ministry’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic between January and November last year. The document, titled “Chasing the Virus: A Public Health Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic”, is a factual narrative of the health systems” response across the nation to this unprecedented health emergency, the minister said.

03. Pakistan President, Defence Minister Test Positive For Coronavirus

akistan’s top leadership has been hit by the coronavirus with President Dr Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak contracting it, days after Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife tested positive for the disease which is now raging in the country.

04. EX-Bigg Boss Contestant Ajaz Khan Detained In Drugs Case

In connection with a drug case, Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday. Khan’s name had cropped up during interrogation of drug peddler Shadab Batata, PTI reported.

05. Manipur Withdraws ‘No Refuge For Myanmarese’ Order

The Manipur government issued a circular to the Deputy Commissioners of districts bordering Myanmar not to open camps to provide food and shelter to refugees fleeing the neighbouring country after the coup but withdrew it three days later to avoid potential public anger.

06. Amit Shah To Campaign In Dispur On Wednesday

Amid the electioneering for the third phase of Assam Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Dispur, Bijni, and Kamrup Rural. Shah will address a mega rally at Sonapur Mini Playground in Dispur at 3 pm. The BJP leader will campaign for candidate Atul Bora.

07. Rahul Gandhi To Visit Chaygaon & Nalbari On Wednesday

To enhance the electioneering for the third phase polls in Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Chaygaon and Nalbari on Wednesday. Before heading towards the venue for the public meetings in both districts, Gandhi will do darshan of the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

08. Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Wife Hospitalised For Covid Treatment

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for COVID-19 treatment, sources close to the family said. Since her COVID-19 test came out positive on March 22 night, Rashmi Thackeray remained home quarantined, an official had said.

09. Madhya Pradesh Government Notifies Law Against Religious Conversion

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has notified the law against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for violators, after Governor Anandiben Patel gave her assent.

10. Prez Kovind Undergoes Bypass Surgery

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday has undergone a successful bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet, “The President of India Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of Doctors for a successful operation.

11. Assam Assembly Polls: Women Voters In Majority In Gauhati West

The Gauhati West constituency is a unique seat in the Assam Assembly elections where the polling will take place on April 6 in the third phase. The constituency has more woman voters than the male counterpart. The assembly constituency of West Gauhati has a total of 2,92,131 voters out of which 1,44.645 are male while 1,47,486 are female voters.

12. Trump Launches New Website After Social Media Ban

Former US President Donald Trump and former First Lady on Monday announced a new “website of the 45th President of the United States” with an aim to allow supporters to request their participation in events, submit letters and ask for personalised greetings.

13. NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Tests COVID +Ve

National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19, his son Omar Abdullah informed on Twitter on Tuesday. “My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions,” tweeted Omar Abdullah.

14. 6 States Account For Over 78% Of India’s Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Six states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, have reported a high number of daily COVID-19 cases and account for 78.56 per cent of the 56,211 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the Union Health Ministry said today.

15. Child Unknowingly Tweets From US Nuclear Command’s Account

Some jokingly said the cryptic tweet, “;l;;gmlxzssaw,” was a US nuclear launch code. Others, that the Pentagon had been hacked. And some even thought it was a signal to political conspiracists. Now the US Strategic Command, which runs the country’s powerful nuclear weapons force, says the enigmatic posting on its Twitter account in fact came from the hands of a precocious kid.