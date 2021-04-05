News Breakfast @6

01. Amit Shah Holds High-Level Security Meeting On Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today held a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Chhattisgarh in the wake of the killing of 22 security personnel by Maoists in the state, officials said. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar and senior officials of the home ministry and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) attended the meeting.

02. Fire Break Out At Bairagi Camp In Kumbh Mela

Several huts in the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar were burnt to ashes Sunday as the Bairagi camp caught fire, officials said, confirming second such incident within 10 days. The fire spread fast due to the gusty winds during the day, engulfing several huts in no time, Circle Officer Abhay Pratap Singh said.

03. France Condoles Death Of Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh

France on Sunday condoled the death of 22 security personnel in a gunbattle with Naxals in the jungles of Chhattisgarh. Heartfelt condolences for the losses suffered by the security personnel in #Chhattisgarh. Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims and to the injured, for whom we wish a speedy recovery,” French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said on Twitter. “France stands with India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms,” he said.

04. Veteran Actress Shashikala Passes Away At 88

Veteran Hindi cinema actress Shashikala who featured in hundreds of films primarily as a supporting female actor portraying several characters especially in negative roles between the 1950s and 80s passed away at 88.

05. Samajwadi Party Founder Member Bhagwati Singh Dies

Founder member of the Samajwadi Party and former UP minister Bhagwati Singh died here on Sunday. The 89-year-old died at a degree college in Lucknow’s Bakshi ka Talab area where he was staying, according to family sources

06. Assam Makes Mandatory Negative RT-PCR Report From Mumbai, Bengaluru Flyers

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Assam, the state government has made a negative RT-PCR report of tests conducted within 72 hours of arrival mandatory for all air travellers coming in the state from Mumbai and Bengaluru from April 9 onwards, an official order of the government stated.

07. 2 Associates Of Lashkar-e-Taiba Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir

Two associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a grenade explosion case, police said on Saturday. On December 12 last year, three civilians were injured in a grenade explosion outside the gate of Police Post Bus Stand in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

08. Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: 2 Jawans From Assam Martyred

Two of the 22 jawans who were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh on Saturday hailed from Assam. The jawans have been identified as Bablu Rabha from Dudhnoi and Dilip Kumar Das from Bajali. Both the jawans belonged to the elite unit of CRPF — CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action).

09. Assam Polls: Amit Shah Skips Campaigning For Himanta

As campaigning came to an end for the third phase of Assembly elections on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to miss two mega rallies including the campaign rally for Jalukbari constituency – the seat Himanta Biswa Sarma has been contesting elections for two decades.

10. Actor Govinda Tests COVID +VE

Govinda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday and the actor is in-home quarantine and has mild symptoms. Meanwhile, the other members of the family and staff have tested negative for the family. Govinda’s wife, Sunita, recovered from the virus infection recently.

11. Assam Polls: BPF Moves SC To Postpone Tamulpur Polling

Just two days before the third phase of assembly polls, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) moved the Supreme Court on Sunday seeking postponement of polling in Tamulpur after its candidate, Rangja Khungur Basumatary, left the party and joined the BJP after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations. BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary wrote to Election Commission on Friday and asked for permission to change BPF’s candidate for the Tamulpur seat.

12. Former Union Minister Digvijaysinh Zala Passes Away

Former Union Environment Minister and MLA from Gujarat’s Wankaner Digvijaysinh Zala passed away at the age of 88. The head of the erstwhile princely state of Wankaner in Saurashtra expired following a brief period of illness.

13. Drugs Worth ₹ 4 Crore Seized In Manipur, 1 Held

Film and television producers met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday and offered full support for measures being taken to control the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. Interacting with Hindi and Marathi film and TV producers online, Mr. Thackeray sought suggestions and cooperation, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

14. India Reports 93,249 COVID Cases, Highest Daily Spike Since Sept

India reported 93,249 new COVID-19 cases and 513 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,24,85,509.

15. Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19, he informed on Twitter. The 53-year-old actor said he is under home quarantine and following all protocols.