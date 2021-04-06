News Breakfast @6

1. ULFA-I Releases Second Quippo Worker

After nearly four months of being abducted by the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA – I), captive Quippo employee Ram Kumar has been released at an undisclosed location along the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh.

2. Assam Polls: Police Crackdown At Pramila Rani Brahma’s Residence

A crackdown launched by the Kokrajhar Police occurred on Sunday night at the residence of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) candidate in the ongoing Assam Assembly elections — Pramila Rani Brahma for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

3. Former Assam DIG & Writer Hiranya Kumar Bhattacharya No More

Former DIG of the Assam Border Police, eminent intellectual, and writer Hiranya Kumar Bhattacharya passed away in the wee hours of Monday morning in Guwahati.

4. COVID: India Becomes 2nd Country To Have Over 1 Lakh Daily Cases

Amid the rise of COVID-19 cases across the country, India has garnered the second spot worldwide to record more than 100,000 cases in a single day besides the United States during the pandemic.

5. Akshay Kumar Hospitalized After Testing COVID +VE

Superstar Akshay Kumar has been admitted to a city hospital on Monday at Mumbai as a precautionary measure a day after testing positive for COVID-19.

6. IJU Condemns Pijush Hazarika’s Threat Against Scribe

Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has condemned the threat Pratidin Time journalist Nazrul Islam has received from the Minister of State for Health Pijush Hazarika over the phone for airing news related to his wife Aimee Baruah.

7. PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ To Be Held Virtually On April 7

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ will be held virtually this year on April 7 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with exam warriors, teachers, and parents.

8. Assam Polls: Barpeta Election Officer Suspended In Money Theft Case

Barpeta election officer Shashi Kumar Deka was suspended in connection with the theft of Rs 55 lakh from his office chamber, an order from the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam said.

9. Actor Ajaz Khan Tests COVID +Ve In NCB Custody

Bollywood actor and former “Bigg Boss” contestant Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by the NCB last week in connection with a drugs case, has tested positive for the coronavirus, an official said on Monday.

10. Amit Shah, Bhupesh Bhagel Pay Tributes To Naxal Attack Martyrs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel on Monday paid tributes to 14 security personnel who were killed during an encounter with naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur.

11. Assam Polls: Massive Irregularity In Haflong Polling Center

Total 171 votes were cast in a booth in Dima Hasao district in Assam, even though 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise, officials said on Monday, revealing a massive irregularity.

12. Assam Election: 337 Candidates In Fray In Third Phase

In the last and third phase of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled to be held on Tuesday, over 79 lakh voters will seal the fate of 337 candidates including 25 female candidates at 11401 polling stations across 40 constituencies in 12 districts.

13. Assam Polls: 320 CAPF Companies Deployed Ahead Of Final Phase

As the stage is all set for the final phase of the Assam assembly polls on April 6, as many as 320 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies have been deployed to ensure a free and fair election in the state.

14. Russian Foreign Minister To Meet S Jaishankar Tomorrow

Russion Foreign Minister Sergey V Lavrov will be meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday. He will be arriving in India tonight (Monday) for a two-day visit.

15. SC Declines BPF’s Plea To Postpone Tamulpur Polling

The Supreme Court has declined Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary’s plea seeking postponement of polling in Tamulpur after its candidate, Rangja Khungur Basumatary, left the party and joined the BJP, just two days before the constituency goes to polls.