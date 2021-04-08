News Breakfast @6

01. PM Modi Asks Students To Shed Exam Fear

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his annual ‘Parikasha Pe Charcha‘ programme today told students not to fear exams but to see them as a test to improve themselves and said social and family environment at times creates pressure around students that is not desirable.

02. Assam Reports Nearly 200 COVID Cases In Highest Single-Day Spike This Year

Assam reported 195 new COVID-19 cases in the highest ever single-day spike on Wednesday, taking the active caseload to 847, while the overall cases have touched 2,19,027. With the recovery of 31 patients today, the total number of recoveries is 2,15,722 cases. The state’s recovery rate stands at 98.49 per cent at present.

03. Section 144 Imposed In Biswanath

Amid the rise in the cases of coronavirus in Assam, the district administration of Biswanath on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of CrPC across the district with immediate effect. Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the assembly of five or more persons in a given public space.

04. Heroin Worth Rs 1.18 Cr Seized In Mizoram

In a joint operation conducted by Assam Rifles, Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department recovered heroin worth Rs 1.18 crore and apprehended a peddler from Zokhawthar village in Champhai along the Indo-Myanmar border on Wednesday. Acting on specific information the joint team seized 297 gm of heroin.

05. Kanchenjungha Hostel of TU Declared Containment Zone

A wing of the Kanchenjungha hostel of Tezpur University has been declared a containment zone after a student tested positive for COVID-19. A student of Andhra Pradesh has been infected with the virus after which the administration declared the hostel containment zone. On the other hand, two students at NLIP institute also tested positive for COVID-19. The students, Rishabh Singh and Saitem Kher tested positive for the virus.

06. Multiple Domestic Homicides Reported In Assam

The husband was arrested soon after. The deceased wife was identified as one Ilasi Bora. In another instance, a husband was murdered by his wife in Chaygaon’s Jorsimalu village. The husband, identified as one Akkesh Ali, was missing since April 5.

07. Senior Congress Leader Bhumidhar Barman Admitted to Hospital

Senior Congress leader and former minister Bhumidhar Barman has been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. He was under ventilation at Dispur hospital.

08. GHC Rejects Bail Plea of Rakesh Paul

The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Rakesh Paul once again, the prime accused in the cash-for-job scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan rejected the prayer for bail on the strength of the evidence and the gravity of the case, informed Additional Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panesar, the investigating officer of the first case registered against Paul which also led to the arrest of the former APSC chairman.

09. Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Tests COVID Positive

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has tested positive for COVID-19. This was informed by the CM himself through a tweet. The CM in his tweet wrote, “I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the covid appropriate behaviour and stay safe.”

10. Ambani First, Adani Second In Forbes 10 Richest Indian Billionaires List

In yet another milestone for Mukesh Ambani, the Reliance Industries Chairman has been placed at the top of Forbes list of India’s 10 richest billionaires with a net worth of $84.5 billion. The second place is secured by Adani Group chief Gautam Adani with a fortune of $50.5 billion.

11. Zubeen, Papon Set for Stage Performance in Bihu

Amid the COVID-19 fear, Assam gears up to celebrate Bohag Bihu and artists are preparing themselves to perform in the Bihu function. Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg is also set to perform Bihu function after a gap of a year. The singer will perform at 20-25 programs across the state. “We are ready to perform in Bihu. I will do 20-25 stage shows and my first show unlike the other years will be at Kharghuli,” said Zubeen.

12. Delhi HC Makes Wearing Mask Mandatory In Cars Even When Alone

Amidst COVID resurge, the Delhi High Court has ruled out that wearing masks is mandatory in vehicles, even when traveling alone with no occupants. Reiterating that “Mask is a suraksha kavach against the spread of the virus”, the court said that even vaccinated persons must wear masks.

13. Quippo Employee Ram Kumar Leaves for Bihar Today

Quippo employee Ram Kumar who was released by ULFA-I on Monday has left for Bihar on Wednesday from Dibrugarh Airport under the supervision of Quippo. Ram Kumar along with Pranab Kumar Gogoi was abducted by ULFA on December 21, 2020 from Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

14. IPL 2021: Daniel Sams Tests Positive for COVID-19

Royal Challengers Bangalore has announced that Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently asymptomatic and is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility.

15. India Records Over 1.15 Lakh COVID Cases, Highest 1-Day Rise

India has once again recorded the highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases with over 1.15 lakh cases in the last 24 hours. According to data provided by the Health Ministry, a total of 1,15,736 fresh COVID cases were detected, taking the tally to 1,28,01,785.