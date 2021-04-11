News Breakfast @6

01. IPL 2021: DC Wins by Seven Wickets

Delhi Capitols defeat Chennai Kings by seven wickets and eight balls to spare.

02. India, China To Maintain Stability On Ground

India and China have agreed to maintain stability and avoid any new conflicts in eastern Ladakh at the 11th round of military talks. A day after the talks, the Indian Army on Saturday said in a statement “The two sides had a detailed exchange of views for the resolution of the remaining issues related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh”.

03. Mahabharat Actor Satish Kaul Passes Away

passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19 related complications. Kaul was renowned for playing Lord Indra in the televised series BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’ at 74. “He died today morning due to COVID-19 at the hospital. He had fever and wasn’t keeping well. We admitted him to the hospital on Thursday and got him tested, where it turned out that he was COVID-19 positive,” Kaul’s sister Satya Devi told PTI. Kaul is survived by his sister.

04. COVID Alert: Sec 144 Clamped In Lakhimpur

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the district, Lakhimpur on has imposed Section 144 of CrPCC with immediate effect. Lakhimpur deputy commissioner Khargeswar Pegu, the district administration has imposed restrictions on public movements, wear face masks by individuals in all the public places, places of work, offices, markets, public and private transport and to keep social distance and bans spitting in public places.

05. Assam Reports 405 New COVID Cases

Assam on Saturday reported 405 new cases pushing the active caseload to 1,587. The overall tally of the state has touched 2,19,958. The new cases were detected out of 68,075 tests conducted, of which Kamrup Metro recorded 145 cases, followed by Kamrup Rural at 28, and both Barpeta and Dibrugarh at 23.

06. Newly Floated TIPRA Motha Wins Tripura ADC Polls

In the general election to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), led by the TIPRA Motha won 16 out of 23 seats, while its ally, Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) won 2 seats. Led by the royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya, Tiprasa Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) was formed only two months ahead of the ADC elections.

07. 3 rhino calves rescued during 2019 Assam floods to be released into wild

Three rhino calves, including two females, rescued during the 2019 Assam floods will soon be released into the wild. The rhinos, rescued near the Kaziranga National Park, will be kept at a livestock enclosure for a stipulated period of habituation before their final release into the Manas Tiger Reserve in Barpeta district, a Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) statement said.

08. Guwahati: Random COVID-19 Tests Begin From Today

In an attempt to restrict the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 in Guwahati city, the Kamrup Metro Administration has started conducting a random COVID-19 testing starting from April 10 to 12. In an official order, the administration stated the tests will be conducted in business establishments, offices, and places of worship and urged people in the city to cooperate with them.

09. COVID: Mizoram Closes Schools For Students Of Class 8 & Below

In a bid to contain the spread of the second wave of coronavirus in the state, Mizoram government has directed for the closure of classes from standard 8 and below with effect from Saturday. According to the new guideline, only online classes will be conducted for students of class eight and below as normal classes have been suspended with immediate effect.

10. Guwahati: City Teacher Dies Of COVID-19

A teacher of Gopal Boro Higher Secondary school died of COVID-19 on Friday. The teacher, identified as Seema Hajari died at Health City Hospital. She took classes in the school till April 5 and after being detected with the infection she was admitted to the hospital.