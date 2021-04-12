News Breakfast @6

01. Knight Riders beat Sunrisers by 10 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their opening IPL match in Chennai on Sunday. Put in to bat, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 187/6, riding on half-centuries from Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi. Rana top-scored with a 56-ball 80 while Tripathi also hit a half century with a 29-ball 53.

02. Indonesia quake kills 7 in Java, jolts Bali

A strong earthquake killed at least seven people, injured 12 others and damaged more than 300 buildings on Indonesia’s main island of Java and shook the tourist hotspot of Bali, officials said Saturday. No tsunami warnings were posted. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.0 quake struck off the island’s southern coast at 2:00 pm local time (0700 GMT). It was centered 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Sumberpucung town of Malang District in East Java province, at a depth of 82 kilometers (51 miles).

03. Mumbai: Man gets 1 year in jail for molesting teen girl

A 20-year-old man was sentenced to one-year imprisonment by a special POCSO court in Mumbai for molesting a teen girl last year. Special Judge Bharti Kale, in her order on April 7, the detailed copy of which was made available on Saturday, convicted the man under section 354 (molestation) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for winking and making flying kiss gestures at a 14-year-old girl.

04. Varanasi to be known as Sanskrit city

Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will now be known as the Sanskrit city in the world. Varanasi has the maximum number of Sanskrit schools as well as the highest number of students studying Sanskrit. There are more than 110 Sanskrit schools that are functional in Varanasi.

05. 3 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter at Hadipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Sunday. The Army said three terrorists were eliminated at Hadipora in Shopian. One AK series rifle and one pistol have been recovered, and the joint operation is in progress.

06. 12 killed as truck falls into gorge in UP

At least 12 people were killed and 43 others were injured after a truck in which they were travelling fell into a 25-feet deep gorge at Chakkarnagar road near Udi crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district on Saturday.

07. Govt Focused More On COVID Testing & Vaccination: Himanta

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that there is no possibility of a lockdown across Assam and the health ministry is giving emphasis on COVID-19 vaccination and testing. During a visit to the Kalapahar COVID hospital to review the preparedness, the minister said that the doctors, physicians, and nurses are totally experienced in handling cases of the virus. The minister further claimed that the state’s COVID positivity rate has remained at 0.50 per cent.

08. Amit Shah playing divisive politics over Cooch Behar incident: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of engaging in divisive politics over the death of five people in Cooch Behar district during the fourth phase of polling. Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told reporters here that Shah was knowingly “suppressing facts” and giving a communal twist to the incident for electoral gains.

09. Pradyot Deb Barman To Become TTAADC CEM

Leader of the newly floated party Tiprasa Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Pradyot Kishore Manikya Deb Barman will become the new chief executive member (CEM) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). The royal scion who formed the party won 16 out of the 23 seats, while TIPRA’s ally Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) fetched two seats.

10. India To Get 5 More COVID Vaccines By Oct: Report

The central government has revealed that by the end of the third quarter of this year, India will receive atleast five more additional vaccines, ANI reported. As quoted by top government sources in an ANI report, “India currently has 2 COVID-19 vaccines being manufactured locally: Covishield and Covaxin, and we can expect five more vaccines by Q3 2021.