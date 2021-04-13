News Breakfast @6

01. COVID Vaccination Camp Held At Guwahati Airport

As a precautionary measure from being infected by the fatal coronavirus, authorities of the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati in collaboration with National Health Mission organised a one-day vaccination camp at the airport premises on Sunday. As many as 108 registered staff of the airport, airlines, and other stakeholders above the age of 45 were inoculated. Amid the recent surge in cases, Covid tests are being conducted at both airports and railway stations across the states.

02. Kamrup (Rural) DC Tests COVID-19 +Ve

The Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Rural district Kailash Karthik has tested positive for COVID-19. The DC fell ill after the third phase of the Assam Assembly elections and has been detected with the virus after being tested. He is now under home isolation. It may be mentioned that the state registered 352 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday taking the total to 1,902.With a positivity rate at 0.48 percent today, the new cases were detected out of 73,329 tests conducted of which, Guwahati reported the highest followed by Dibrugarh at 23, Nagaon at 18, and Tinsukia at 17.

03. Guwahati: Eviction Drive Against Illegal Street Shops At Fancy Bazar

An eviction drive was launched by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation in the wee hours of Monday morning at Fancy Bazar.As many as 70 illegal street shops were evicted by the GMC authorities. The drive began at 5 am at the Old Jail Road area. As per officials of the GMC an eviction notice was served earlier. The eviction drive was conducted as part of the COVID preventive measures.

04. Meghalaya CM Casts Vote For GHADC Polls

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday cast his vote for the general elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC). Sangma led ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and the Opposition Congress has field candidates in all the 29 MDC seats, while the United Democratic Party (UDP) will contest 15 seats and the BJP in 20 seats. Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote: The poll to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council is underway. Cast my vote in one of the polling stations in #WestGaroHills. I once again stress on those eligible to vote to ensure they exercise their right today. 182 candidates including 174 males and eight female candidates are in the fray for 29 out of 30 Members of District Council (MDCs) that are currently underway. Balachanda constituency has the highest number of candidates with 13 contestants. The total number of voters in 29 constituencies are 7, 43, 717 of which there are 3,74,441 males and 3,69,276 females.

05. Tinsukia: 2 Smuggled Jumbos From Arunachal Rescued

Two male elephants were recovered by a patrolling team of Makum in the Tinsukia district in the wee hours of Monday morning. As per reports, the elephants that are domesticated were being carried illegally in a Punjab truck bearing the registration number BR 01 GH-0435 from Lathoa in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh to Odisha. No documents were recovered at the time of the seizure. Later, the elephants were handed over to the forest division in Doomdooma. An investigation into the matter is underway.

06. 1 Killed, 5 Injured As Van Falls Off Bridge In Sonitpur

One person was killed and at least five others were injured after a magic van lost control and fell off Kaloni bridge in Sonitpur’s Balipara area. Sources say the incident happened when the magic van bearing registration number ‘AS 12 BC 5804’, which was carrying laborers, was on its way to a Patanjali plant from Balipara. While the deceased was identified as one Hari Rai, the five injured were not identified immediately.

07. Bohag Bihu: Central Govt Offices To Remain Closed On April 15

On the occasion of Bohag Bihu, closed holiday has been announced on April 15 (Thursday) for employees of Central government offices in Assam. This was decided after a meeting of Central Govt. Employees Welfare Co-ordination Committee today.

08. Sikkim Schools To Remain Closed Till April 20

All educational institutions in Sikkim including government and private schools will remain closed till April 20 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. This was ordered by the state government vide a notification. The government order said, “All officers and employees of all categories including teaching and non-teaching personnel working in government, government-aided and private educational institutions in Sikkim, who are 45 years and above in age shall compulsorily vaccinate themselves against Covid-19.” In order to achieve this vaccination for such officers and employees, the department of education decided to close the educational institutions. The order further stated, “All activities related to the CBSE examinations slated during this period shall be taken up after April 20, 2021 as per the convenience of the CBSE Centre Superintendents”.

09. WB Polls: EC Puts 24-Hour Campaign Ban On Mamata

In a major development, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday enforced a 24-hour ban on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in the polls for “violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).” The ban will be put in effect from 8 PM today till 8 PM tomorrow (April 12-13). This comes after the BJP filed a complaint against the TMC supremo after she issued an appeal to the Muslim community in the state to not to divide their votes. “I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don’t divide the minority votes after listening to the devil (shaitaan) person who had taken money from the BJP,” she had said during a rally. The EC said her remarks are “in violation of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct as well as Section 123 (3) and (3A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Sections 186, 189 and 505 of Indian Penal Code, 1860.” It added that she “made highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with the serious potential of the breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process”.

10. COVID-19: No Meals On Flights Less Than 2 Hours Duration

The ministry of civil aviation on Monday announced that no meal will be served on flights with a duration of 120 minutes to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infections. As per the amended existing standard operating procedure (SOP) for onboard service in the domestic flight of operations, no meals can be served in the domestic sectors flights wherein the flight duration is less than two hours. It further said that the airline may serve pre-packed snacks/meals/pre-packed beverages as per the policy of the airline, wherein the flight duration is two hours or more. “Operating flights on domestic sectors may provide meal services onboard, wherein the flight duration is two hours or more,” the office memorandum of the ministry said. However, it added that in all classes, tray set up, plate and cutlery which would be used, have to be completely disposable and no re-use or cleaned and disinfected rotatable can be used.

11. Sushil Chandra Appointed New Chief Election Commissioner

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra was appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Monday and will replace Sunil Arora who has retired. President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Chandra as 24th CEC today. He will assume charge tomorrow (Tuesday). Ahead of the Lok Saba elections in 2019, Chandra was appointed as the Election Commissioner and worked for the successful conduct of the general elections. Chandra is set to oversee the conduct of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur as the CEC. He will demit office on May 14, 2022. Chandra, during his two year tenure as Election Commissioner, supervised assembly elections for more than 10 states. He also worked towards making the nomination process online. In 2017, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), under Chandra’s chairmanship, started ‘Operation Clean Money’ to curb illegal wealth and black money.

12. Speak Up For ‘Vaccine For All’: Rahul, Priyanka Urges People

Amid a resurge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed the citizens to raise their voices for vaccination for all. “The country needs vaccines against coronavirus. You also raise your voice for this – everyone has the right to have a safe life. Speak up for vaccination for all,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. Rahul also shared a video which demands a ban on export of COVID vaccines and asks the government to ensure that all Indians be vaccinated within a limited timeframe. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared a video in a tweet, “Because the vaccine is for everyone. Because the government should pay more attention to the public than organising the events. Because everyone has the right to know where the PM Care funds are being spent. Because instead of exporting the vaccine, the government should focus on vaccinating every citizen.”

13. Over Lakh Devotees Gather For Mahakumbh Amid COVID Scare

On the occasion of Somvati Amavasya, lakhs of devotees at the Mahakumbh have gathered in Har Ki Pauri Ghat of Haridwar on Monday. Somvati Amavasya is the second Shahi Snan day at the Kumbh. As per a report of ANI, amid the surge in cases of coronavirus, pilgrims were allowed at the ghats till 7 am, thereafter, the area has been reserved only for the akharas. “We are continuously appealing to people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. But due to the huge crowd, it is practically not possible to issue challans today. It is very difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats,” Kumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal told news agency ANI, adding that “A stampede-like situation may arise if we would try to enforce social distancing at ghats…”.

14. 50% Of SC Staff Test COVID-19 Positive

In a latest development, 50 percent of the Supreme Court of India staff have tested positive for COVID-19. According to sources, the hearings will be held via video conferencing from home. The entire court premises and the courtrooms have been sanitized after the detection of the infection amongst the staff members. Sources said that the various benches scheduled for today will sit an hour later than the prescribed time. 44 staffers have tested positive on Saturday. “Most of my staff and law clerks have tested positive,” one judge said while quoted by NDTV. Some judges had contracted Covid earlier but recovered subsequently.

15. Assam Logs 583 New COVID Cases

Assam on Monday reported 583 new cases pushing the active caseload to 2,387. The overall tally of the state has touched 2,20,893. Over 1 lakh tests were conducted today, of which Kamrup Metro recorded 193 cases, followed by Kamrup Rural at 48, Dibrugarh at 43 and Nagaon at 29. No death was registered today. The total case fatality stood at 1,118. Meanwhile, with 98 discharged today, the recoveries have reached 2,16,041 with a recovery rate of 97.80 per cent.