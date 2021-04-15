News Breakfast @6

01. CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, postpones class 12 exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

02. Hiring to grow by 7% in Apr-June if further lockdowns not imposed

The intent to hire in the current quarter is likely to rise by 7 per cent over the previous three months if further lockdowns and workplace operating rules are not enforced, mainly driven by demand in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, educational services, ecommerce and technology start-ups and IT, according to a report. In fact, out of the 21 sectors reviewed, more than 8 sectors will witness a 9-11 per cent rise in their intent to hire in the current quarter, TeamLease Employment Outlook Report has revealed.

03. Rijiju expecting double digit medal haul in Tokyo Olympics

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is expecting an unprecedented double digit medal haul from the Indian athletes in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. On Wednesday, Rijiu said the government has provided all possible support to the country”s athletes in preparation for the Olympics, and it is now their job to make the Games a “memorable” one for India.

04. Pakistan decides to ban radical Islamist party

Pakistan on Wednesday decided to ban a radical Islamist party under the Terrorism Act after its supporters clashed with the law enforcement agencies for the third consecutive day, leaving seven persons dead and over 300 policemen injured. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told the media that the Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) was being banned under the Rule 11-B of Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

05. Northeast”s development is of utmost importance for Centre: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh Wednesday said the development of northeastern states is of utmost importance for the Centre. Addressing a public rally in support of the BJP candidate in the by-election to Mizoram”s Serchhip assembly constituency, he said soon after taking over as prime minister, Narendra Modi had pledged that he would give special attention to the eastern regions of the country because they had suffered negligence in the past and without the equitable development of these regions, the overall wholesome growth of India was not possible.

06. Govt approves ramping up remdesivir production to around 78 lakh vials per month

he government on Wednesday said it has given approval for stepping up the manufacturing capacity of remdesivir that would enhance the production to around 78 lakh vials per month. The current total installed capacity of the seven manufacturers of remdesivir is 38.80 lakh vials per month, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

07. CICSE says reviewing COVID situation, will soon decide on conducting class 10,12 board exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Wednesday said it is reviewing the COVID-19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting class 10 and 12 board exams. The CICSE announcement comes following the CBSE”s decision to cancel class 10 exams and postpone class 12 papers in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. “We are reviewing the situation and will soon take a decision in this regard,” CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

08. Ten states account for 82.04 pc of India”s daily new COVID cases: Govt

en states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 82.04 per cent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. India”s daily new cases continue to rise and a record 1,84,372 fresh coronavirus cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

09. Revised Rates Of COVID Tests Announced In Arunachal

The Arunachal Pradesh government has revised the charges of COVID-19 tests due to the recent surge in cases across the state. As per a notification issued by the government, the revised rate of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT)has been fixed at Rs 200 per test, while, the revised rate of RT-PCR/TrueNat test has been fixed at Rs 500 per test.

10. Assam: BCPL Chief Manager Succumbs To COVID

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) chief manager Manab Jyoti Dowerah succumbed to coronavirus infection at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) on Wednesday. Survived by his wife and two children, the 45 year old deceased hailed from Jorhat and passed away in Dibrugarh at 11.30 am.

11. Delhi Capitals Bowler Anrich Nortje Test COVID +VE

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje has tested positive for COVID-19. Nortje had already missed DC’s franchise opening match on April 10 against Chennai Super Kings due to mandatory quarantine of seven days.

12. Yogi Adityanath Tests COVID-19 Positive

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation. “When the initial symptoms were seen, I got myself tested for Covid and my report came back as positive. I am in self-isolation and fully following the instructions of physicians. I am doing all work virtually,” he tweeted in Hindi.