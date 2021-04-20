News Breakfast @6

01. Former MP Ramen Deka & Wife Test COVID-19 Positive

Former MP Ramen Deka, his wife, and driver have tested positive for COVID-19. Deka, his wife Rani Kakati, and driver Manoj Nath have been admitted to Kalapahar COVID hospital. It may be mentioned that Assam on Sunday reported 639 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the active cases to 5,268. The overall tally of the state has reached 2,24,455. The new cases were detected out of 23,300 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Six deaths were reported on the day – one each from Kamrup Metro, Barpeta, Cachar, Dhemaji, Morigaon and Tinsukia. Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 354 fresh cases, followed by Kamrup Rural with 35 cases, Nagaon with 28 cases, and Dibrugarh with 26 cases. Today’s positivity rate stands at 2.74 percent.

02. Dibrugarh University UG/PG Exams To Be Held In Offline Mode

In view of surging COVID-19 cases in Assam, the Dibrugarh University has announced that it will hold Undergraduate and Post Graduate examinations in offline mode.It includes examinations for both regular and distance courses. This was announced in an official notification signed by the controller of examination I/C Dibrugarh University A. Baruah.

03. Meghalaya: Govt Bans Entry Of Tourists Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

The Meghalaya government has imposed a ban on the entry of tourists into the state amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The restriction on the entry of tourists will come into force from April 23. The state Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to twitter to announce the recent development. “#Meghalaya will close its doors to tourists from outside the state from 23rd April 2021 however, local tourism will continue. There will also be closure in tourist locations that have high tourist footfall. The time frame of RT-PCR tests will be reduced from 72 to 48 hrs,” Sangma wrote. However, the tourism sector will continue to operate for local tourists. “Local tourism will continue,” Sangma further added. On the other hand, Meghalaya Government has also decided to shut down tourists’ spots, which witnesses’ high tourists’ footfall.

04. Assam CM Sonowal Reviews COVID-19 Situation

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged the people of the state to follow COVID-19 protocols in order to bring the cases into control. In a review meeting with the health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary, and other officials, the Chief Minister said that the government will take all possible measures to save the people from the pandemic. In the review meet held at CM’s residence, Sonowal also urged people to wear mask, sanitize hands and maintain social distancing.The CM further stated that the DGP and Chief Secretary will announce the new COVID-19 guidelines on Tuesday through a press conference. While asked about the HSLC and HS exam, the chief minister said that the decision will be announced tomorrow.

05. Students Stage Protest Outside Gauhati University

Students of Gauhati University have staged a protest outside the campus demanding the suspension of examinations due to surging cases of COVID-19 in Assam. The students also alleged various irregularities been taking place in the University. Visuals show students in large numbers gathering outside the university and raising slogans.

06. COVID-19: Manipur Class 10, 12 Board Exams Postponed

With COVID-19 cases resurging in the entire country, the Manipur has decided to postpone class 10 and class 12 board examinations being conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BoSEM) and Council of Higher Seconday Education (CoHSEM). Additionally, classes from IX to XII have been suspended as well. This was informed by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Twitter. “School classes of IX to XII suspended and HSLC Examination-2021 and Higher Secondary Examination-2021, being conducted by BoSEM and CoHSEM respectively are postponed in view of the 2nd wave of #COVID19 pandemic and ever-increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in the State,” he tweeted on Monday.

07. Mariani: 16 Kumbh Mela Returnees Test COVID +Ve

As many as 16 passengers returning from Kumbh Mela tested positive for COVID-19 in Mariani railway station on Monday. Sources say the said passengers arrived in Mariani via Rajdhani express from Uttarakhand’s Haridwar where Kumbh Mela was held. On Monday, Mariani reported 24 positive cases of COVID-19. Many have termed Kumbh mela as a ‘superspreader’ after a total of 2167 persons contracted the virus over a span of five days.The festival saw lakhs of devotees without masks, flouting social distancing norms, attending the event amid a devastating second wave gripping the country.

08. ULFA-I Cadre Surrenders In Nagaland

A militant of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) has surrendered himself to the troops of Assam Rifles in Nagaland. According to an official release, the ULFA-I cadre surrendered near a forward COB along the India-Myanmar border. “This surrender will motivate more active cadres of the proscribed faction to give up arms and join the mainstream in the future,” it said. Assam Rifles said the cadre had gone through extreme hardship in the jungles and was subjected to harsh treatment under the outfit. The cadre also claimed that he had been living under adverse conditions at the outfit’s camp. “This surrender is a testimony of the consistent efforts of the Assam Rifles for maintaining peace and tranquility in the region,” it added.

09. Delhi Under 6-Days Lockdown Amid Surge In COVID Cases

The Delhi government on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the state for six days amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. This was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through a press conference. The decision was announced after the chief minister held a meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal over the worsening COVID-19 situation in the city. The 6-day lockdown will come into effect from 10 pm today and will stay in place till 5 am of April 26 (next Monday). Essential services will be permitted during the period. Addressing the press conference, the chief minister said that the number of available beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in the national capital is reducing at a fast rate and there is an acute shortage of oxygen for COVID-19 patients. Kejriwal said, “If we do not take tough measures to curb the growing number of cases, Delhi’s health care system would collapse.” He further urged migrant workers to not leave the city. He said,” I request you to not leave the national capital. The lockdown is only for a short period of 6 days. Don’t go… We’ll ensure that you don’t face problems.”

10. Former PM Manmohan Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader, Manmohan Singh, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Earlier yesterday, Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the COVID-19 situation in the country and highlighted five points in combating the virus. The former PM stressed on ramping up the vaccination process in India and said that it was key to fight the second wave of COVID-19 which is more deadlier and spreads faster.

11. COVID Vaccine For 18 Years And Above From May 1

In a major development, the government of India on Monday announced that everyone above the age of 18 years can get themselves vaccinated from May 1. “In a meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, an important decision of allowing vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from May 1 has been taken,” said the government in an official statement. “PM said that the government has been working hard from over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time,” it added. The government further said that the vaccine manufacturers are empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to state governments and in the open market.“States empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same,” said the government.The first phase of the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 2021 for frontline and health workers. The second phase focused on vaccinating the vulnerable lot i.e people above the age of 45.

12. Former Union Minister Bachi Singh Rawat Dies Of COVID-19

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader, Bachi Singh Rawat, has passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday. The minister was admitted to All-India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday after he complained of difficulty in breathing.He was airlifted from Haldwani and was rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital. As per a report, preliminary tests suggest it was an infection in the lungs that led to his death. His COVID test came negative initially but later was found to be infected. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat condoled the former minister’s death and prayed for peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved family. Rawat was a Union minister of state for science and technology in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He was also a four-time MP from the Almora-Pithoragarh constituency.

13. UK PM Boris Johnson Cancels India Visit Due To Current COVID-19 Situation

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday cancelled his next week’s visit to India due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.The information about his cancellation of the India trip was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs through an official statement. “In view of the prevailing Covid situation, it has been decided by mutual agreement that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will not visit India next week. The two sides will be holding a virtual meeting in the coming days to launch plans for a transformed India-UK relationship. Both leaders attach the highest importance to taking the India-UK partnership to its fullest potential and propose to remain in close touch in this regard and look forward to an in-person meeting later in the year,” said Arindam Bagchi, the official MEA Spokesperson in a response to media queries on the upcoming visit of Johnson to India.

14. Manipur Govt Imposes Night Curfew From 7 PM To 5 AM

The Manipur government has decided to impose night curfew in the state from 7 pm to 5 am in view of the rise of COVID-19 cases, an official said. The order issued by chief secretary Rajesh Kumar said the consultative committee of COVID-19 chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday decided that night curfew will be imposed in the state from 7 pm to 5 am in view of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. The order did not specify for how many days the night curfew will be in force. It said media persons and those engaged in telecom services and essential services will be exempted from the curfew.The meeting also decided to ban all gatherings with immediate effect except unavoidable gatherings like funerals, marriages. Such gatherings will be strictly limited to 20 persons, with COVID appropriate behaviour like wearing of face mask to be ensured by the host.

15. Assam Records Over 1000 COVID Cases, 7 Deaths

Assam on Monday reported a massive spike of 1,367 COVID-19 cases, pushing the active cases to 6,316. The overall tally of the state has surged to 2,25,822. The new cases were detected out of 65,410 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Seven deaths were reported today – Four from Kamrup Metro, and one each from Baksa, Cachar and Kamrup Rural. Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 482 fresh cases, followed by Dibrugarh with 109 cases, Kamrup Rural with 106 cases and Sonitpur with 67 cases. Today’s positivity rate stands at 2.09 per cent. Further, 312 cured patients have been discharged today, and the recoveries have touched 2,17,017 with a recovery rate of 96.10 per cent. The total fatalities in the state has now escalated to 1,142.