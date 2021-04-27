News Breakfast @6

01. Karnataka Lockdown From Tomorrow

Karnataka on Monday announced a two-week lockdown from tomorrow amid a worrying surge in coronavirus cases. While public transport will not be allowed, essential services can operate between 6 am and 10 am. The curfew will be implemented from 9 pm tomorrow.

02. PM, Biden Speak On Phone After US Says Will Send Raw Material For Vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden had a telephonic conversation today — a day after US said it would send raw material needed to manufacture extra stocks of Covishield vaccine. The US came forward as the European Union, Germany, France and several other nations assured India of help to fight the ferocious second surge of the virus that has been infecting more than 3 lakh people for four consecutive days. PM Modi tweeted that the two leaders discussed the Covid situation in both nations and that he thanked President Biden for his assurance of help.

03. Indian Covid Variant Found In Northern Italy

Authorities in northern Italy announced Monday they had identified two cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus, in a father and daughter recently returned from India. The news follows reports of another case in the central region of Tuscany last month, and comes after the Italian government banned arrivals from the virus-hit country.

04. Global Vaccine Push To Save 50 Million Lives By 2030: WHO

he WHO and partners called Monday for action to boost vaccination against measles and other diseases worldwide after the pandemic severely disrupted access to routine jabs. The World Health Organization, along with the UN children’s agency and the vaccine alliance Gavi, said their new global strategy had the potential to save 50 million lives within less than a decade.

05. All Educational Institutions In Guwahati Declared Closed Till May 11

As active cases of coronavirus cases have crossed the 1000-mark on Monday in the district of Kamrup Metropolitan district, the office of the deputy commissioner declared the closure of all the educational institutions with effect from April 27 to May 11. The educational institutions (government and non-government) includes colleges, universities, coaching institutions, and all category of students hostels.

06. Rani Rampal, 6 Other Members Of Indian Women’s Hockey Team Test COVID-19 Positive

Seven members of the Indian women’s hockey team, including captain Rani Rampal, and two support staff members on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a training camp at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru. All the players and support staff are asymptomatic and have been placed under observation at the SAI centre.

07. Guwahati: COVID Count Crosses 1000-Mark During Second Wave

Crossing a grim milestone, Guwahati city on Monday reported 1153 fresh cases of coronavirus and eight fatalities. The new cases have been detected in the last 24 hours where 451 tested positive through RT-PCR, while, 702 were confirmed infected with the virus through AG. According to the state’s National Health Mission, a total of 6,934 active cases have been reported in the last ten days from April 17to 26 this year.

08. Mizoram Wildfire Raging For 2 Days In Control

The massive wildfire raging through the forests of Mizoram since Saturday is now under control. Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were also pressed into action to douse the massive fire burning across two districts of south Mizoram.

09. India Among Six Teams To Qualify For 2022 Commonwealth Games

India is among six teams which have qualified for the women’s T20 competition of the 2022 Commonwealth Games as cricket returns for the second time in the multi-sporting event. The six qualifiers who join home team England in the eight-team T20 competition are Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and a country from the West Indies. They have secured qualification as a result of their standings in the ICC team rankings on April 1.

10. IPL 2021: KKR’s Pat Cummins Donates To “PM Cares Fund” For Purchase Of Oxygen Supplies

In a bid to extend support to the worsening situation in India, Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) said that he donated $50,000 to the ‘PM Cares Fund’ specifically for the purchase of oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals. Cummins on Monday also urged fellow players in the IPL to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 in India.

11. COVID-19: Microsoft, Google Offer Support To India

Indian-American CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella and his Google counterpart Sundar Pichai on Monday extended their support to India amid a record surge in coronavirus cases. Taking to Twitter, Nadella said, “I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the US government is mobilising to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices.” Meanwhile, keeping the current situation in mind, Pichai tweeted, “Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information.”

12. Police Constable Arrested In ONGC Kidnapping Case

In a significant development, a constable of 25 APBN, one Basanta Boragohain, was apprehended by Assam police in connection with the abduction of three ONGC employees earlier this week. Boragohain, who was in hiding, was arrested from Sadiya on Monday. He was in-charge of security of the ONGC rig site at Lakwa field in Sivasagar on the day of the abduction.

13. Assam’s First Woman IAS Parul Das Dies Of COVID-19

Parul Das, the first woman IAS of Assam, has succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday. Das was undergoing treatment at a private hospital but died of complications. Parul Das was also the former Additional Chief Secretary of Assam.

14. Delhi To Provide Free COVID Vaccine For All Above 18 Years

In a welcome move, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the government will provide free vaccination against COVID-19 to all above 18 years of age in the city. A total of 1.34 crore doses has been approved, he added.

15. Mamata Banerjee Casts Her Vote, Shows Victory Sign

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cast her vote at a polling station in Bhowanipore in Kolkata on Monday during the seventh phase of the state assembly polls. She showed victory sign after casting her vote. The seventh phase election is being held in 34 constituencies spread across five districts.