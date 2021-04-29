News Breakfast @6

01. Assam Sees Highest Single Day Covid Death Toll Of 22

Assam on Wednesday reported 3, 045 cases of coronavirus, taking the active cases tally to 21, 848, while, 22 fatalities were recorded – the highest Covid related deaths this year. Further, 1, 098 cured patients were discharged.

02. ULFA(I) Leader Jibon Moran In Custody Of Indian Army

Banned outfit ULFA (I) senior leader Jibon Moran is in the custody of the Indian Army troops. Also known as Jibon Asom, the 65-year-old leader who was associated with ULFA (I) for 35 years, decided to retire on medical grounds and return home.

03. Covishield Price For State Govts Reduced To ₹300 Per Dose

In an attempt to enhance the ongoing vaccination drive against Covid, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday said that the firm has decided to reduce the price of Covishield for states by 25 percent to Rs 300.

04. Covid Scare: Manipur Bans Sporting Activities

In view of spurting cases of coronavirus in Manipur, the state government on Wednesday banned all sporting activities indefinitely in the state with immediate effect. The decision was taken after State Consultative Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority recommended the prohibition on sporting activities.

05. Containment Measures To Be Imposed In Shillong, Jowai & Tura From May 1

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Meghalaya government has imposed lockdown-like restrictions from May 1 in Shillong, Jowai, and Tura. These towns have been declared as “containment areas” from May 1 at 5 am to May 10 at 5 am.

06. COVID Vaccination Registration for 18 Begins Today

The registration for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 years of age opened at 4 pm on Wednesday. The government has categorically stated that no walk-ins will be allowed for vaccination of people between the age of 18 and 45 years and self-registration will have to be done on CoWIN website or Arogya Setu App, and Umang app.

07. First Year HS Exam Postponed: AHSEC

In view of the spiralling cases of coronavirus in Assam, ensuing first higher secondary examinations have been cancelled, as informed by Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC).

08. Veteran Cong Leader Eknath Gaikwad Succumbs To COVID-19

Veteran Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad has passed away on Wednesday morning due to COVID-19. Gaikwad, 81, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai before succumbing to the virus.

09. Dues Not Paid By Govt, Mizoram Staring At Power Crisis

A power crisis in Mizoram is looming large as two of six public sector utilities may start regulating supply to the state, if the government, which is currently facing a fund crunch, is not able to pay a part of Rs 130 crore outstanding dues to these companies, a minister said on Wednesday. The outstanding dues to power utilities have risen as the government could not receive its share of funds from the Centre, state power and electricity minister R Lalzirliana said.

10. COVID Test For Officials, Agents Who Will Attend May 2 Counting Process In Assam

Assam Health and Family Welfare department on Wednesday said that approximately 35,000 counting officials and counting agents who will be part of the May 2 declaration of the results process will have to get tested for the virus on April 30. The testing of all engaged in the counting process is mandatory and will be done in pre-identified and notified testing centres, according to a Standard Operating Peocedure (SOP) issued by State Nodal Officer (Health), 2021 Assam assembly elections Anurag Goel following discussions with Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade.

11. Another Hospital, Another Fire: 13 Die In Virar ICU Blaze In Maharashtra

Thirteen COVID-19 patients, including five women, died in a blaze at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said. There were 90 patients in the hospital, 18 of them in the ICU, when the fire broke out after a blast in the AC unit, an official said.

12. Ending IPL Is Not Answer: Cummins

Shutting down IPL is not the answer even as India is struggling to control the COVID-19-induced health crisis, insisted star pacer Pat Cummins, who donated USD 50,000 towards the fight against the dreaded virus.