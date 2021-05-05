News Breakfast @6

01. AGP elects Atul Bora as its legislature party leader

The AGP on Tuesday unanimously elected its President Atul Bora as the leader of its Legislature Party and Working President Keshab Mahanta as the Deputy leader in the first meeting of the newly elected legislators of the next assembly.

02. Assam: EC Submits List Of 126 Newly Elected MLAs To Guv

The election commission in Assam submitted the list of the newly 126 elected members of the next legislative assembly to the state Governor. Assam Chief Electoral Officer, Nitin Khade on Tuesday met Governor Jagadish Mukhi to submit the list of winners declared on May 2. BJP led NDA has emerged as the winner in the Assembly election, is, however, yet to meet the governor and stake its claim to form the government.

03. Air India Ferried Over 190 Tonnes Of Medical Equipment In 10 Days From Abroad

Air India airlines has brought medical equipment weighing over 190 tonnes from several countries including Germany, USA, Singapore, UAE and UK into India for delivery in various states as part of efforts to meet the demand for devices amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the country that has seen a record surge in cases.

04. BCCI Open To Resuming IPL 2021 In September Ahead Of T20 World Cup: Report

With the second wave of COVID-19 rampant in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had no option but to postpone the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. But the board is keen to tap the September window before the T20 World Cup to finish the league. Speaking to ANI, a senior BCCI official in the know of developments said that if the COVID-19 situation is under control in September, the 14th edition of the league can be completed.

05. Oxygen Plants At Delhi’s AIIMS, RML Hospitals To Be Installed By Tuesday

The installation of medical oxygen plants at the AIIMS and the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital here has already started and is likely to be completed by Tuesday night, according to the Union health ministry. With the piping connection and testing ensured through a dry run scheduled for Wednesday, the two plants will start functioning latest by Wednesday evening, it said.

06. Deepika Padukone Tests Covid +Ve: Reports

Actress Deepika Padukone has tested positive for coronavirus days after parents and sister have contracted it, several reports have confirmed. The actress is yet to post an update about it. Deepika is currently with her family in Bangalore.

07. Assam Records Highest Ever Single-Day Deaths Since Covid Outbreak

In a matter of concern, as cases of coronavirus are gradually escalating in the state, Assam broke its record for the highest ever single-day Covid death toll in the city by reporting 41 new fatalities in 24 hours on Tuesday. The case fatality rate currently stands at 0.53 per cent and Assam’s total Covid death toll is 1, 430.

08. Delhi Witnesses Hot Tuesday As Mercury Hits 41.6 Degrees

The national capital experienced a hot Tuesday as the maximum temperature settled at 41.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

09. 15 Maharashtra Districts Show Drop In Covid Cases

Fifteen districts in Maharashtra – the worst-affected state with around 6.6 lakh active cases – are showing a decline in coronavirus caseloads, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said Tuesday evening. The districts reporting a drop in cases are Mumbai, Aurangabad, Thane, Nashik, Raigad, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati, Nanded, Dhule, Bhandara, Nandurbar, Osmanabad, Chandrapur and Gondia.

10. PM Modi-Boris Johnson Virtual Summit Brings 1 Billion Pounds Worth Of Deals

Britain has finalised 1 billion pounds worth of new trade and investment with India, creating over 6,500 jobs in the UK, to be signed off at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

11. Mamata Banerjee Holds Meeting On Post-Poll Violence In West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held a meeting with the top administrative and police officers of the state on the post-poll violence in the state, an official said. In the meeting, which was held at Banerjee’s Kalighat residence. she took stock of the situation, he told PTI.

12. DMK Chief MK Stalin To Be Sworn-In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 7

DMK president MK Stalin was on Tuesday unanimously elected as legislature party leader and he is to be sworn-in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7. “Party president @mkstalin was elected leader of the DMK legislature party,” DMK said on its official twitter handle.

13. 8 Asiatic Lions Test COVID +Ve In Hyderabad Zoo

Eight Asiatic lions, who are housed in Hyderabad’s Zoological Park (NZP) have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in an official statement, said that the lions were tested for the virus after they showed signs of respiratory distress. Their samples were collected from their nose, throat and respiratory tract under anesthesia, which later came positive.

14. Amid Covid Scare, JEE-Mains Postponed

In a major development, JEE- Mains – engineering entrance examination has been postponed from May 24 to 28, National Testing Agency (NTA). Due to spiralling cases in coronavirus, the April edition of the exam was also postponed.

15. India Receives Second Shipment Of Covid Aid From Ireland

A shipment carrying two oxygen generators, 548 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators and other medical equipment arrived in Delhi on Tuesday from Ireland to provide support India’s fight against the second COVID-19 surge. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, it is the second shipment of medical aid from Ireland. The ministry said it is grateful to Ireland, a European Union member, for the support which will help add to India’s oxygen capacities.