News Breakfast @6

01. Weekend Lockdown In East Garo Hills From Today

The East Garo Hills administration has imposed a weekend lockdown in the district in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The lockdown will come into effect from 10 PM on May 7 to 5 am on May 10. In an order issued by the District Magistrate of East Garo Hills, it said that the decision has been taken in pursuance of “Order of Home (Political I Department, Government of Meghalaya issued vide No. POL.75/2020/Pt.I/94, dated 5th May 2021 and in view of the prevailing situation concerning COVID19 in the country, state and globally.” The lockdown has been imposed to “put in place preventive measures and to take steps to ensure social distancing so that the pandemic of COVID19 does not spread to the entire district and to contain the spread of viruses to other parts of Garo Hills,” the order said.

02. Darrang: Weekly Markets To Remain Closed From Today

The Darrang district administration has ordered to close all weekly markets in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The markets will remain closed from Friday (May 7) until indefinite times. The Deputy Commissioner of Darrang Dilip Bora in an order said that the markets will remain closed until the COVID situation improves.

03. Dergaon: AP Training Institute Premises Declared Containment Zone

The Golaghat district administration has declared Assam Police Training Institute in Dergaon as Containment Zone after more than 50 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, as many as 50 personnel who went for training from different parts of the state have been infected with the virus out of which one trainee ASI (UB) Bogi Ram Bodo succumbed to the disease on May 5 at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. However, the other trainees who have been infected with the virus are under treatment at the training center itself by keeping them in isolation.

04. Mizoram: African Swine Fever Yet To Be Contained

The African Swine Fever (ASF), which killed more than 1,700 pigs in over a month in Mizoram, is yet to be contained, an official said on Friday. The disease is spreading to other areas even though the daily death toll in the epicenter showed a declining trend for a few weeks, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department Joint Director (Livestock Health) Dr. Lalhmingthanga told PTI. Earlier the state government had declared Lungsen village and Electric Veng in Lunglei district, Armed Veng and Edenthar neighborhoods in Aizawl, Keitum village in Serchhip district, and a locality, Vaipi-I, in south Mizoram’s Siaha town as the epicenters of the ASF. Lalhmingthanga said that some more areas would be declared as epicenters and affected areas, the PTI report said.

05. Dibrugarh: Zaloni Tea Estate Shut Down After 133 Test COVID +Ve

The Zaloni tea estate in the Dibrugarh district has been forced to shut down after 133 people tested positive for COVID-19. According to Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha, the estate has been declared a containment zone. “133 cases were detected at Zaloni tea estate till yesterday. All patients are asymptomatic. The tea estate has now been declared a containment zone,” Jha said as quoted by ANI. Coronavirus cases in the country have been rapidly increasing over the last few weeks. In Assam, there are currently 31,262 active cases. A total of 2,40,004 recoveries and 1,485 deaths have been reported from the state so far.The Centre on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness of Assam, along with four other eastern states to face the current phase of the pandemic, and highlighted five critical areas of action.

06. Swagat Hospital Appeals Citizens To Donate/Sell Empty Oxygen Cylinders

Keeping in view of the shortage of oxygen in many parts of the country, the Swagat Hospital in Guwahati has ordered an oxygen generating plant like many other private health sectors. Although the hospital has ordered an oxygen generating plant, the plant is taking time in becoming practically feasible due to lack of local manufacturers and auxiliary logistics. The Swagat hospital, therefore appealed the citizens of Guwahati to either sell or donate or lend the empty oxygen cylinders which are lying empty and unused. The hospital in a statement said that the supply of empty cylinders to the hospitals can save someone’s life. The statement of the hospital further stated, “Assam has till now not faced scarcity of oxygen, yet looking at the alarming trend of COVID patients, it seems imminent.”

07. PM Modi Takes Stock Of COVID Situation Of 3 NE States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the chief ministers of Manipur, Sikkim and Tripura to take stock of the COVID-19 situation, government sources said. Modi had on Thursday spoken to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Telangana besides the lieutenant governors of Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry in this regard. The prime minister’s interaction with chief ministers is part of his exercise to deal with the pandemic situation. With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus cases being reported in a day, India’s infection tally climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active case count crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

08. Gauhati Varsity PG, UG Exams To Be Held In Online Mode

Gauhati University will be conducting all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) exams in online mode due to surging COVID-19 cases in the state, an official notification stated on Friday. The decision was taken after a meeting chaired by the university Vice-Chancellor Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique.“….taking into account the current situation, the meeting decided that all pending examinations will be held in Open Book System in the online mode only,” the notification stated. It also notified that the PG examinations will commence from June 1 through June 15, while UG exams will be started from the second week of June.

09. Over 250 ICU Beds To Come Up At GMCH, Kalapahar COVID Hospital

In a bid to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the Public Works Department (PWD) will construct 256 new ICU beds at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) and 26 in Kalapahar COVID hospital. This was informed by Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter after a meeting of PWD and GMCH on Friday. “At a meeting with PWD & GMCH it’s been decided that PWD will immediately start work on construction of 256 and 24 new ICU beds at GMCH and Kalapahar Covid Hospitals, respectively,” Sarma said. On Thursday, Assam recorded 4,936 new cases of coronavirus and 46 deaths. The active caseload stood at 31, 829.

10. Hagrama Mohilary Receives COVID Vaccine

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary on Friday received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at his residence. “Got vaccinated. Stay safe. Please follow Covid19 protocol to defeat the pandemic,” Mohilary posted on Facebook. Meanwhile, the vaccination drive against COVID-19 for the age group of 18 to 44 years commenced from today across 244 centres spread across the state.On Thursday, Assam recorded 4,936 new cases of coronavirus and 46 deaths. The active caseload stood at 31, 829.

11. Indian Army To Build 60-Bedded ICU At Tezpur Medical College

In a welcome gesture, the Gajraj IV Corps of the Indian Army has said decided to build a 60-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. This was informed by Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday via Twitter. “Also pleased that GOC 4 Corps of @adgpi has kindly consented to start construction of a 60-bedded ICU at Tezpur Medical College. This shall strengthen our #COVID19 management infrastructure. We are indeed grateful to Indian Army,” he tweeted.

12. Assam Reports 5,626 Fresh COVID Cases, 47 Deaths

Assam on Friday recorded 5,626 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the active cases count to 34, 146. The positivity rate is 8.24 per cent. The deaths in the state has escalated to 1,578 with 47 new deaths reported today. The overall caseload of the state has touched 2,83,313. Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro registered 1,551, Kamrup Rural at 474, Dibrugarh at 453 and Nagaon at 294. A total of 68, 318 tests were conducted in last 24 hours. The district wise deaths are: Kamrup Metro (15), Dibrugarh (8), Cachar (3), Golaghat (3), Barpeta (2), Nalbari (2), Sivsagar (2), Sonitpur (2), Udalguri (2), Baksa (1), Biswanath (1), Bongaigaon (1), Hojai (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Karimganj (1).

13. DMK Chief MK Stalin Takes Oath As TN CM

DMK Chief MK Stalin took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday morning. He was administered the oath of office by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan. AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, leaders from alliance parties including Congress’s P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and top state officials were present during the ceremony. On Thursday, the DMK had announced that the new Tamil Nadu cabinet will have 34 members including senior party leaders such as Duraimurugan.

14. Asharam Put On Ventilator After Health Deteriorates

Controversial Godman Asharam Bapu, who is lodged at Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan, was put on a ventilator after his condition deteriorated. Asharam was shifted to ICU at MDM Hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested positive of the virus along with 12 other inmates at Jodhpur jail and rushed to hospital on Wednesday night after he complained of breathing problem. Asaram has been put on ventilator support and his condition is stated to be stable, according to a report in India Today online. In February, Asaram was admitted to Mathura Das Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur after he complained of breathing difficulties.

15. N Rangasamy Sworn In As Puducherry CM

AINRC leader N Rangasamy was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry at a brief ceremony held at the Raj Nivas here on Friday and will lead a coalition government of BJP members in his cabinet. While Karnataka is the lone southern state with the BJP in the ruling saddle, its induction in the UT cabinet allows the saffron party expand its footprint, vis-a-vis power in the region. Incidentally, it fared well in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where it won four assembly seats in the Dravidian heartland in the April 6 polls. Union Minister of State for Home and BJP leader Kishan Reddy, who attended the swearing-in ceremony today, told reporters that BJP and AINRC would have three ministers each and they would be sworn in over the next few days. BJP”s A Namassivayam, who was elected unanimously as the leader of the BJP legislature wing, is tipped to be deputy chief minister.