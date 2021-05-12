News Breakfast @6

01. Telangana Imposes 10-day Lockdown From May 12

The Telangana government on Tuesday has decided to impose a lockdown beginning May 12 from 10 AM with four hours of relaxation in the morning. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led cabinet meeting has decided to give a relaxation period from 6 AM to 10 AM for the people for their general activities and needs, an official release said.

02. Assam Reports 6, 258 New Covid Cases Today

Assam on Tuesday reported 6, 258 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload of the state to 39, 264. The positivity rate is 9.13 per cent. The overall caseload of the state is 3, 04, 429.

03. At 85, Assam Logs Highest Single-Day Covid Death Toll

In Assam, as the unprecedented second wave of the covid pandemic looms, the state on Tuesday reported the highest single-day death toll of 85 fatalities. The total death toll of the state now stood at 1,838 with a death rate of 0. 60 per cent, the state NHM data.

04. CM Sarma Convenes First Meeting With Cabinet

The first cabinet meeting of the newly formed government led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was held on Tuesday evening in Guwahati. After the meeting, during a press meet, Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika informed that every Wednesday cabinet meetings will be held between 11 am to 1 pm.

05. Cloudburst In Uttarakhand, Massive Damage Reported

In an unprecedented incident, a cloudburst occurred in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag damaging several houses and shops in the vicinity. According to ANI, no casualties have been reported so far. SDRF teams are currently enroute towards the incident site.

06. Keshab Mahanta Refutes Lockdown Rumours In Assam

Ahead of the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed Assam government, freshly inducted health minister of Assam, Keshab Mahanta, said a lockdown will not be imposed in the state but strict restrictions will be enforced.

07. 26 COVID Patients Dead At Goa Hospital, Oxygen Shortage Suspected

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday said 26 COVID-19 patients died at the state- run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the early hours and sought an investigation by the High Court to find out the exact cause. He said these fatalities occurred between 2 am and 6 am “which is a fact”, but remained evasive about the cause.

08. CM Sarma Reviews Covid Situation In Assam

Newly crowned Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday assessed the devastating situation of the Covid pandemic that has aroused out of the increasing cases in the state and review the actions being taken to contain the same.

09. NIA Court Allows Akhil Gogoi To Take Oath In Assam Assembly

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi has been granted permission by a Special NIA court to take oath as a legislator in the Assam Assembly, sources said. Gogoi won the assembly elections from Sivasagar constituency by 9000 votes, defeating BJP’s Surabhi Rajkonwar.

10. Twitter Donates ₹110 Cr To India For Covid Relief

In an attempt to fight the devastating Covid situation in India, microblogging social media giant Twitter has donated $15 million (or approximately Rs 110 crores) to three NGOs – Care, Aid India and Sewa International USA. While CARE has been given $10 million, Aid India and Sewa International USA have received USD 2.5 million each, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted.

11. Money Laundering Case Against Ex-Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

A case of money laundering has been registered against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the basis of the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case was registered in connection with corruption allegations made by former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh earlier last month.

12. Gauhati High Court Extends All Interim Orders Till June 1

The Gauhati High Court has extended all interim orders by various courts of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh till June 1 in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases. The full court of Gauhati High Court in its meeting on May 8 informally discussed issues arising out of restricted working due to the pandemic and decided to deal with the matter on its judicial side. Accordingly, the full bench of Gauhati High Court, comprising Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justices N Kotiswar Singh and Manash Ranjan Pathak, filed a suo motu PIL on Sunday and issued the orders on Monday.

13. Russia: 11 Killed In School Shooting, Several Injured

Shocker from Russia as at least 11 people were gunned down by unknown men in a school in the city of Kazan, several international media reported. Reports say the deceased include children as well as teachers. According to Russian news agency, one suspected teenage shooter was apprehended, while the other shooter was killed during a gunfight with authorities. Over 13 people were admitted to the hospital due to injuries.

14. Nagaland Govt Impose Statewide Lockdown From May 14

The Nagaland Government imposed a total lockdown in the state from May 14 following a steady rise in COVID-19 cases. The decision to impose the lockdown in the state comes after a meeting of the high powered committee on COVID-19 has been conducted.

15. 11 Dead In Andhra Hospital Due To Oxygen Shortage

In yet another tragedy during the pandemic, as many as 11 COVID patients have died at a private hospital allegedly due to oxygen shortage in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati. As per reports, the patients, who were in the ICU ward, could not get oxygen for more than 45 minutes as the oxygen tanker arrived late in the hospital. Officials say more deaths are feared.