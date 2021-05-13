01. Eid-ul-Fitr To Be Celebrated On May 14

Amid the devastating second wave of covid pandemic and related restrictions, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday across India barring Kerala. In Kerala, the festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramzan will be celebrated on Thursday. Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Ahmed Bukhari, said the moon was not sighted on Wednesday from any part of the country and hence the festival of Eid will be on May 14.

02. Bengal Guv To Visit Post Poll Violence Affected People In Assam Camps

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar would be visiting camps in Assam where some people from West Bengal according to reports have taken refuge due to post-assembly poll violence. Governor Dhankhar on Wednesday said he will travel to Assam on Friday he said in a tweet.

03. Assam Gets 1.8 Lakh More Doses Of Covid Vaccine

In an attempt to contain the further spread of the fatal coronavirus, Assam on Wednesday received a batch of 1,80,000 more doses of the Covishield vaccine for the inoculation of the age group of 18-44 years. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informing the state about the vaccine update also acknowledged that the government is pursuing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to carry out such a massive drive.

04. 25 Covid Patients Flee Care Centre In Tripura

As many as 25 Covid patients escaped from a temporary care centre in Tripura’s Ambassa, of which seven patients were nabbed by the police in a railway station. All the patients, who fled the Covid care centre at Panchayat Raj Training Institute (PRTI) on Monday night, are migrant workers who came from other states, said Himadri Sarkar to PTI, the officer-in-charge of the Ambassa police station.

05. Plying Of Private Vehicles Restricted In #KamrupMetro

In view of the spiralling cases of Covid 19 in Kamrup Metropolitan district, restrictions have been imposed on plying of private and personal vehicles from 5 am to 2 pm with effect from May 13.

Further, the notification issued on Wednesday read that:

Vehicles with odd numbers will be allowed to ply on odd dates: Vehicle number ending with 1/3/5/7/9/ on 13th/15th/17th/19th/21st/23rd/25th May etc. Vehicles with even numbers will be allowed to ply on even dates: Vehicle number ending with 0/2/4/6/8 on 14th/16th/18th/20th/22nd/24th/26th May, etc.

06. Assam Govt To Preserve Homen Borgohain’s Creations & Ideology

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the government would take all necessary steps to preserve the creations and ideology of noted litterateur Homen Borgohain, who passed away in Guwahati today. The Chief Minister made this statement before the media after attending the funeral of the writer-journalist at Nabagraha crematorium.

07. Meghalaya: COVID Vaccination For 18-44 To Begin From May 14

The vaccination drive against Covid-19 in Meghalaya will commence from May 14, a government notification read. As per reports, 42,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine ordered by the Meghalaya government will arrive on Thursday

08. NCLT Rejects Plea To Liquidate Assam Paper Mills

In a major breakthrough, the NCLT Delhi Bench has rejected the liquidator’s plea for permission to liquidate assets of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited which includes Cachar and Nagaon Paper Mills. In this connection Joint Action Committee for Registered Unions (JACRU) showed its confidence that the newly sworn-in chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma through “his dynamic leadership qualities will be able to revive the paper mills”.

09. 3-Day Assam Assembly Session from May 21

The Assam Assembly session after the formation of the new government will be held from May 21. The three-day assembly will also decide the new Speaker of the house. The newly elected MLAs will also take oath in the session.

10. Last Rites of Homen Borgohain Performed

The last rites of eminent litterateur and journalist Homen Borgohain has been performed with full state honours at Navagraha crematorium on Wednesday. Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the funeral at Navagraha along with other dignitaries. The last rites have been performed with COVID-19 protocol.

11. Nepal Extends Suspension of Intl Flights Till May 31

The Nepal government has extended suspension on operation of international flights till May 31 as coronavirus cases continue to rise at an alarming rate in the Himalayan nation. The deadly virus has so far infected 413,111 people and claimed 4,084 lives in the country, which has a population of approximately 29.5 million.

12. Indian-Origin COVID Strain Detected In 44 Countries: WHO

The Indian-origin COVID-19 variant, B.1.617, has been detected in 44 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) informed on Wednesday. “As of 11 May, over 4500 sequences have been uploaded to GISAID (platform of data sharing mechanism for influenza) and assigned to B.1.617 from 44 countries in all six WHO regions, and WHO has received reports of detections from five additional countries,” WHO said in its weekly update on the pandemic.

13. Assam Ministers To Monitor COVID-19 Situation Districtwise

The newly inducted ministers in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet have been allocated two districts each to monitor the COVID-19 situation. The Chief Minister will monitor the district of Majuli while the other 13 ministers will monitor two to three districts. Ranjit Kumar Dass, Minister of Panchayat & Rural Development has been allotted with Barpeta, Bajali, and Bongaigaon districts.

14. Kamrup (M) Reports 43 COVID Deaths in 24 Hours

The Kamrup (M) district has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours with 43 people succumbing to the disease on Tuesday, informed Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr. Achyut Baishya.

15. PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Homen Borgohain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Homen Borgohain. “Shri Homen Borgohain will be remembered for his rich contributions to Assamese literature and journalism. His works reflected diverse aspects of Assamese life and culture. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” tweeted Narendra Modi.