01. Covid Assam: 5,468 Fresh Cases, 75 Deaths

Assam on Thursday reported 5,468 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 42,144. The positivity rate today is 9. 18 per cent. The state also recorded 4,219 discharges and 75 Covid-related deaths.

02. Manipur BJP President S Tikendra Singh Dies Of Covid

Manipur BJP president S Tikendra Singh who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Imphal passed away on Thursday evening. He was 69. Singh was appointed as president of the BJP Manipur unit in June 2020.

03. Oxygen Plants To Come Up In All Civil Hospitals: Keshab Mahanta

In a boost to fight the covid pandemic, Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta announced on Thursday that every hospital in Assam will have its own oxygen plants in the next one month.

04. Assam Don Bosco Varsity Features In Times World Rankings

In yet another achievement for the education scenario in Assam, the Assam Don Bosco University (ASDU) has been ranked in the group 301-400 with a score from 70.9 to 66.3, in the recently released Impact Rankings by the TIMES Higher Education (THE) which ranked 1,115 Higher Education Institutions from 94 countries and regions.

05. 20 Elephants Killed: CM Sarma Takes Stock Of Tragedy

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday took stock of the devastating deaths of as many as 20 elephants at Bamuni Hills in Nagaon. The Chief Minister has also directed the Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya to proceed towards the site of the incident.

06. Assam: Summer Vacation Rescheduled For Classes 1-12

The Assam education department on Thursday said that the summer vacations for classes 1 to 12 have been rescheduled from May 15 to June 14 this year. Earlier, the summer vacation was scheduled from July 1 to July 31.

07. 20 Elephants Killed In Lightning Strikes In Nagaon

In a devastating situation, as many as 20 elephants were killed due to electrocution by lightning strikes atop Bamuni Hills in Nagaon on Wednesday night. As per an initial investigation on Thursday morning, a herd of jumbos comprising 18 elephants was found dead lying on the foothills of the Kundoli proposed reserve forest in the Kathiatoli range, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Amit Sahay told news outlets.

08. PM Kisan Payout Of Over ₹19 Cr To Be Released On May 14

On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya that falls on May 14, farmers will receive the eighth installment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN). In this installment, atleast 9.5 crore beneficiary farmer families will receive a transferred amount of over Rs. 19,000 crores. The seventh installment of PM Kisan was transferred on December 25.

09. UPSC Postpones Civil Services Prelims Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the preliminary exam which was scheduled to be held on June 27 in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The exam will be held on October 10, the Commission said. The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages — preliminary, main, and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

10. Arunachal Govt To Re-Launch Teleconsultation Facility At TRIHMS

The Arunachal Pradesh government is re-launching teleconsultation facility at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) with extended timing to help the people in taking medical consultation from the comfort of their home. The facility at TRIHMS telemedicine hub in Naharlagun would be functional from Friday morning, a senior health official said here on Thursday, reported PTI.

11. Assam: Jamiat Ulama Appeals People to Offer Namaz at Home

The Assam State Jamiat Ulama has appealed to people of the state to offer Namaz at home during the Eid celebration to be observed on Friday and to avoid going to Masjid amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

12. Govt Recommends To Increase Gap of Covishield Doses to 12-16 Weeks

A government panel on Thursday recommended to increase the gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks which is currently four to eight weeks of interval. No change in dosage interval for Covaxin was suggested by the panel.

13. Angshuman Bhuyan Succumbs To COVID In Gurugram

Another Assam youth Angshuman Bhuyan succumbed to COVID-19 at Gurugram in Haryana. He was 30. Angshuman was the only son of Mridul Bhuyan who also succumbed to COVID a few days ago.

14. Delhi Court Denies Bail to Navneet Kalra

A Delhi court on Thursday refused to grant anticipatory bail to businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators, required by COVID-19 patients, from his upscale restaurants including ”Khan Chacha” in the national capital. “Application is dismissed,” Additional Session Judge Sandeep Garg said.

15. Assam: NRC Coordinator Moves SC For Comprehensive Re-verification

Assam State NRC Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma moved to the Supreme Court seeking comprehensive re-verification of the draft NRC as well as its supplementary list. In a petition filed by the NRC Coordinator, it asked for appropriate direction from the top court for the process to be undertaken under Clause 4 (3) of the Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules 2003. Sarma sought re-verification under the supervision of a monitoring committee, preferably represented by the respective District Judge, District Magistrate, and Superintendent of Police.