News Breakfast @6

01. Guwahati: Containment Zones Withdrawn In Wards 8, 16, 28

Containment zones in Ward no. 8, 16, and 28 in Guwahati have now been withdrawn after a gradual decrease in COVID-19 positivity rate was witnessed during the last two weeks. This was informed via an official order issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner. The order however stated that people of the said three wards will need to maintain COVID-19 protocols in a strict manner in order to not spread the virus further.

02. Assam Govt Carries Out Bureaucratic Reshuffle

The Personnel (A) Department of the Assam government on Sunday carried out a major reshuffle including transfers of IAS and ACS officers as well as deputy commissioners. The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.

03. Congress MP Rajeev Satav Dies Of Covid Related Complications

Senior Congress leader and MP Rajeev Satav on Sunday in Pune this morning, days after recovering from coronavirus infection. “It’s a big loss for us all,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted, addressing Mr Satav as “my friend” who embodied the ideals of the Congress. “I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav,” Gandhi, who was close to Mr Satav, tweeted. “Rajeev Satav became RT-PCR swab negative on May 9, 2021. However, after a prolonged illness he succumbed to secondary pneumonia with multi-organ dysfunction on May 16 at 4:58 am,” Jehangir hospital, where the Congress leader was admitted, said in a statement. The 46-year-old Congress leader was in critical condition after he was diagnosed with a new viral infection. “Rajiv Satav was on the path of recovery, but his health deteriorated again and he is now critical. The doctors found he has Cytomegalovirus infection,” Mr Tope was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Saturday.

04. Delhi Lockdown Extended Till May 24

In a bid to check the further spread of Covid in the national capital, the lockdown has been extended in Delhifor another week up to May 24, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. The chief minister said that even if the cases have declined the Covid numbers are yet to reach below 5 per cent positivity rate. “We have been witnessing good recovery following the lockdown. Coronavirus cases have been on a decline,” Kejriwal stated. “We don’t want to lose the gain that we have made in the last few days. We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 am in Delhi,” he added. Delhi on Saturday reported 6,430 fresh Covid-19 cases, and the positivity rate dipped to 11.32% with medical experts attributing the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave. There were 337 more deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, according to the government’s health bulletin on data from the previous 24 hours.

05. Cyclone Tauktae Claims 4 Lives, 73 K’taka Villages Affected

At least four people have lost their lives and 73 villages across six districts in Karnataka have been affected due to the severe intensification of Cyclone Tauktae. Severe cyclonic storm Tauktae intensified overnight into a “very severe cyclonic storm” over east-central Arabian Sea, the weather office said. 100 rescue teams are deployed for six states – Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa. Over six districts including three coastal districts and three Malnad districts of Karnataka have received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours due to the effect of Cyclone Tauktae. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is closely monitoring the cyclone situation in coastal areas and is in contact with district in-charges and ministers to ensure rescue and relief operations in the affected districts.

06. 2nd Batch Of Sputnik V Vaccine Reaches India, Delivers 60k Doses

The second consignment of the SputnikV vaccine that arrive in India on Sunday contained 60,000 doses, Dr Reddy’s Laboratory informed. “Pleased to share that the consignment that arrived today in Hyderabad contains 60,000 doses of the second dose component of the #SputnikV vaccine. Samples from the consignment will be sent for release to the Central Drugs Laboratory,” the Indian partner of the Russian vaccine manufacturer tweeted. The second batch of the Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad on Sunday. The first consignment of imported doses of the vaccine landed in India on May 1 and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh on May 13. Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev on Sunday termed the Russian-Indian fight against COVID-19, as an example of the special and privileged strategic partnership and an effective model of international anti-pandemic cooperation.

07. Keep Ration Shops Open On All Days, For Long: Centre To States

In a bid to ensure timely and safe distribution of both subsidised and free foodgrains to the poor, the Centre on Sunday asked state governments to allow ration shops to remain open for a longer duration on all days. This was ordered by the Union Food Ministry citing that timings of ration shops or fair price shops (FPS) were curtailed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. It said that the intended beneficiaries might not be getting adequate time to lift their entitled foodgrains. “In view of ongoing lockdown in some States/UTs, that may curtail the functioning hours of Fair Price Shop (FPS), an advisory has been issued on 15th May, 2021, to keep the FPSs open, preferably on all days of the month,” the ministry said in a statement. Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the Centre is distributing highly monthly subsidised foodgrains of 5 kg per person at Rs 1-3 per kg via ration shops to over 80 crore poor families.

08. TET Exam Results By This Week: Assam Edu Minister

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday informed that the results for Assam Higher Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) will be declared this week itself. The minister took to twitter and wrote in Assamese, “We will declare the Assam Higher Secondary TET exam results within this week,” The minister also met with the chairman of Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) and secretary today and discussed on the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations which were postponed until further notice due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state. Moreover, the Higher secondary (HS) exams were also postponed, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) had informed earlier this month. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 11 but they are now postponed. According to the official notification, the revised schedule will be announced at a later time after consultation with the Health Ministry.

09. Dhubri: Fake Notes Worth Rs 1 Lakh Seized, Bangladeshi National Nabbed

Acting on specific inputs, Dhubri police seized fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 1 lakh from a Bangladeshi national. A special team of Dhubri police and Gauripur police jointly launched an operation and nabbed the said Bangladeshi national and seized the fake cash from his possession. The seized fake cash was reportedly smuggled across the Indo-Bangladesh border on Saturday night. As per a report, the arrested individual was identified as one Omar Faruqe hailing from Bangladesh’s Kurigram district. He was nabbed from the house of one Amir Ali, a resident of Jhagrarpar Part IV village under Dhubri Sadat police station. Additionally, one Sah Alom, resident of South Salmara was also involved in the case who provided shelter to the Bangladeshi national and helped him cross over the international border. Both Amir Ali and Sah Alom are Indian nationals. “There are reports that fake Indian currency notes and cattle smuggling syndicates are again gearing up and the people involved in it are trying to revive the illegal trade,” Dhubri superintendent of police Anand Mishra told a news portal.

10. 3,650 New COVID Cases In Assam, 56 Deaths

Assam on Sunday reported 3,650 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 43,377. The positivity rate today is 8.51 per cent. The state also recorded 4,225 discharges and 56 COVID-related deaths. A total of 42,884 tests were detected today, of which, 1,1197 new cases were recorded in Kamrup Metro, 262 in Cachar, 240 in Dibrugarh and 211 in Kamrup Rural. Meanwhile, with a recovery rate of 85.73 per cent, the recoveries have touched 2,81,726.

11. PM Modi, Assam CM Extend Greetings On Sikkim Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma too wished the state on the occasion. Sikkim became the 22nd state of India in 1975 on this day. Taking to Twitter, he said that Sikkim has made great strides in areas like organic farming. “Statehood Day greetings to the people of Sikkim. This state is blessed with rich natural beauty and is home to warm-hearted people. Sikkim has made great strides in areas like organic farming. Praying for the state’s continuous growth and for the good health of it’s citizens,” PM Modi tweeted. Assam Chief Minister and DoNER Convenor Dr. Sarma wrote: Greetings to sisters and brothers of #Sikkim on the foundation day of their loving state. As one of the jewels of #Northeast #India, I wish Sikkim to continue to be on the path of progress, prosperity & happiness. All the best.

12. 36 Minor Girls In Tripura Govt Orphanage Test COVID +Ve

36 minor girls in a government-run orphanage at Agartala in Tripura tested positive for Covid. As per reports, the 36 girls who tested positive for the infection are between the age group of seven and sixteen. The girls are under isolation and their health condition is stable, stated a health official. The children at the State Children Home for Girls were tested as part of Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) conducted across municipal wards. “A 14-day long unbroken curfew within limits of the Agartala Municipal Corporation from the morning of May 17 (Monday) is being discussed at the highest level of the government. Senior Minister Ratan Lal Nath would announce the fresh new measures tomorrow afternoon,” a health department was quoted as saying to The Hindu. Meanwhile, the Tripura government has decided to clamp a curfew in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas with effect from 5 am on May 17 for the next 14 days. The AMC wards have over six lakh people.

13. Curfew From 12 Noon In Assam

The closure of all shops and commercial establishments by 11 am on all days and restriction of movement or curfew from 12 noon to 5 am will commence from Sunday until further notice by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Earlier, the curfew time period was 1 pm to 5 am. The ASDMA on Saturday ordered the closure of all shops and commercial establishments by 11 AM on all days. The decision was taken due to worsening COVID-19 situation in the state. The order also read that all vehicles will be allowed to operate with an odd-even formula between 5 AM to 12 PM. Government vehicles and essential service vehicles however will be allowed to function during the curfew period as well.

14. Senior Doctors Should Be In Hospitals During Night Hours: CM Sarma

In a sudden visit to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in the wee hours of Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took stock of the Covid management of the state-run hospital during night hours and said senior doctors should cater to patients during night hours. Based on complaints received from patients and relatives that they have not received adequate medical treatment especially at night hours, and also reports of high mortality rate during these hours triggered the Chief Minister to review the Covid management situation at the hospital. “Managing critical patients at odd hours is always a challenge. At 2.30 am, I visited GMCH to see how #Covid patients are being given treatment in Emergency Ward at night. I was satisfied with the arrangements. I reiterate my gratitude to doctors & nursing staff for their help,” Dr. Sarma tweeted. Addressing the media, Dr. Sarma asserted that senior doctors will have to stay in the hospitals during night hours and this instruction is applicable for hospitals of all districts. The Chief Minister informed that as of now Assam has nearly stock of three lakh vaccines and another batch of 50,000 vaccines will arrive by Monday.

15. Journalist Sunil Jain Succumbs To Covid, CM Sarma Condoles Death

Financial Express’s managing editor Sunil Jain passed away in New Delhi on Saturday due to post-Covid-19 complications. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the senior Indian journalist’s unfortunate demise. Jain was fighting for his life in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Dr. Sarma tweeted: One of the most erudite business journalists, Sunil Jain will be remembered as a shining light of Indian journalism. I am deeply pained to learn of his demise. I send my prayers and condolences to the family. Om Shanti. Jain’s sister Sandhya broke the news on Twitter, “We lost my brother Sunil Jain this evening to Covid+ its complications. Doctors, staff at AIIMS battled heroically, but the demon was too powerful. May Tirthankaras guide his onward journey; deep gratitude to all who stood by us in these darkest days,” she tweeted. As per reports, over the last 24 hours, Jain suffered multiple organ failure, said doctors at AIIMS, where he was admitted on May 3 with his oxygen evels dropping. He had a cardiac arrest earlier today, was revived, but passed away after a second cardiac arrest around 8.30 p.m. On May 3, Jain wrote his last tweet and informed Tweeples “Thank you everyone for all the help I don’t even know whom.all to thank Am in AIIMS emergency now So I’m safe hands”