News Breakfast @6

01. 50 Doctors Reported Dead In 1 Day From Covid Across India

According to the Indian Medical Association, 244 doctors have lost their lives due to Covid in the second wave. Of them, 50 deaths were recorded yesterday. The highest number of fatalities have been reported from Bihar (69) followed by Uttar Pradesh (34) and Delhi (27).

02. CM Sarma Directs For Expediting Work On Flood Protection Schemes

In a bid to check flood control in the state, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the Water Resources Department officials to take urgent steps to complete the ongoing schemes to minimise damages caused to both the public and property due to the devastating floods every year.

03. Assam: Ban On Inter-District Movement From Friday

In an attempt to check the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Assam government has decided to ban inter-district movement from Friday. Assam chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that a notification regarding the ban has already been published.

04. India Gets Over 5.8 lakh Covid Management Supplies As Foreign Aid

The central government on Monday announced that the nineteen oxygen generation plants, 11,321 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders, and about 5.5 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered or dispatched to various states and union territories from April 27 to May 16.

05. India: Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Reddy’s To Administer Sputnik V Vaccine

Apollo Hospitals and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Monday declared their collaboration to initiate the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme with Sputnik V. In this connection, a pilot programme has kickstarted in Hyderabad on Monday. A total of 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V have been imported by Dr.Reddy’s and the inoculation drive will be held in Apollo Hospitals.

06. NPP National GS Vivek Raj Wangkhem Dies Of COVID-19

Former Manipur MLA and national general secretary of National People’s Party (NPP), Vivek Raj Wangkhem, has lost his life to COVID-19 in Delhi on Monday. Wangkhem reportedly tested positive for coronavirus a week back and was undergoing treatment at Delhi’s DRDO hospital.

07. Nagaland Launches Free Vaccination Drive For 18-44 Age Group

Nagaland government on Monday launched a free COVID-19 vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18- 44 years. Over seven lakh people, comprising 37 percent of the state’s population, are in the 18-44 years age bracket, PTI reported.

08. Militant Hideout Busted In Manipur Jungle

A militant hideout was busted by troopers of Assam Rifles inside a jungle area in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district. The hideout was discovered after an operation was launched based on intelligence inputs received.

09. Bill Gates Quit Microsoft Board Amid Probe Into Relationship With Employee

Resignation of Bill Gates in 2020 from Microsoft‘s Board of Directors came after the board hired a law firm to investigate a romantic relationship he had with a Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate, people familiar with the matter said.

10. Nagaland’s ENPO President C Sashi Naga No More

C Sashi Naga, President of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), has passed away late Sunday. ENPO is a political organisation that is demanding a separate State of Eastern Nagaland. As per a report, he died around 12.30 am following a cardiac arrest in Dimapur. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

11. Bengal: CBI Arrests 3 TMC Legislators In Narada Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three legislators of West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday in connection with the Narada scam that made headlines back in 2014.

12. Uttarakhand Reports 1st Black Fungus Death

Uttarakhand reported its first death by black fungus or Mucormycosis at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, informed AIIMS PRO on Monday. AIIMS PRO Dr. Harish Thapliyal said that the infection has been found in 15 COVID-19 patients of Uttarakhand and they are admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh, an ANI report said.

13. First Batch Of DRDO’s Anti-COVID Drug Released

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday released the first batch of Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) to tackle the virus that is in its second wave. The anti-COVID drug is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

14. Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai Airport Suspends Operation for 3 Hours

The operations of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain suspended from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Monday, May 17, 2021, in view of Cyclone Tauktae alert, the airport said.

15. Tripura: Huge Quantity Of Ganja Seized, 2 Assam Youths Held

A huge quantity of ganja was seized from Tripura’s Panisagar sub-division on Sunday. Two persons were arrested in connection to it. As per a report, Panisagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sauvik Dey and Panisagar Police Station’s Officer-in-charge Saugat Chakma jointly intercepted a truck based on a tip-off.