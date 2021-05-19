News Breakfast @6

01. India’s Daily COVID-19 Recoveries More Than 4 Lakh For First Time: Centre

India has recorded more than 4 lakh daily COVID-19 recoveries in a single day for the first time, while new coronavirus infections settled below 3 lakh for the second day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. A total of 4,22,436 patients have recuperated in a span of 24 hours, taking India’s cumulative recoveries to 2,15,96,512.

02. Will Examine 2-DG Drug Data To Add It To Covid Treatment Protocol: Centre

The government will consider including India’s first indigenous anti-COVID drug 2-DG in the national COVID-19 treatment protocol after examining the data of the medicine, officials said Tuesday.

03. 6.1 Lakh Remdesivir Vials, Oxygen Aid From Abroad Sent To States: Centre

Nineteen oxygen generation plants, 11,325 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders and about 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered or dispatched to various states and Union territories from April 27 to May 17, the Centre said on Tuesday.

04. Ceasefire Positive Step, Come For Talks: CM Sarma To ULFA-I

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the unilateral ceasefire decision by the ULFA(I) will not result in immediate halt of operations by security forces, but viewed the move as a “ray of hope”. After visiting the home of ONGC employee Ritul Saikia, who had been kidnapped and taken to Myanmar by United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) militants, Sarma appealed to the chief of the banned outfit Paresh Barua to come to the negotiation table to make the ceasefire a permanent step.

05. Tinsukia: One More Arrested In Grenade Blast

In a major breakthrough in the Tinsukia grenade blast incident that claimed two persons’ lives, the Assam police on Tuesday arrested another alleged suspect. As per reports, a senior police officer said two persons were identified for allegedly lobbing the grenade from a bike.

06. Assam’s Declining Case Positivity Rate Shows Covid Is Being Contained

In a major sigh of relief, Assam’s Covid caseload positivity rate has seen a sharp dip from 9.2 per cent to 6.47 percent in the last six days, with the state recording 5,835 fresh cases on Tuesday evening. The active caseload of the state has now touched 46,393.

07. 91-Year-Old ‘Granny’ Beats Covid In Tinsukia

In Assam, at a time when Covid-19 related fatalities have started to gradually increase, a 91-year-old woman from the Tinsukia district has overcome the fatal coronavirus. Assam’s National Health Mission on Tuesday informed that nonagenarian Snehalata Dutta was a moderate symptomatic Covid positive patient who was admitted to Mohkhuli Model Hospital Covid Care Centre in Tinsukia since last few days.

08. Manipur Scribe, Activist, Rearrested For Posts On Deceased BJP Leader

The Manipur Police has re-arrested journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem and activist Erendro Leichombam under the National Security Act (NSA) once again on Tuesday. They had been granted bail for an earlier arrest for their allegedly derisive social media posts on state BJP chief S Tikendra Singh, following his demise due to COVID-19 last week, PTI reported.

09. 3.8 Mag Earthquake Hits Central Assam, Fifth In Ten Days

Another earthquake of 3.8 magnitude struck Assam on Tuesday evening. This is the fifth earthquake in the last ten days. The epicentre was centered around 34km from Tezpur at 5.33 pm today.

10. Meghalaya: Total Lockdown In East Khasi Hills From Tomorrow

The Meghalaya government has decided to impose a total lockdown in the East Khasi Hills district amid a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The state recorded 574 fresh cases on Tuesday. The lockdown will begin from 8pm on Wednesday (May 19), informed Chief Minister Conrad Sangma through his twitter handle.

11. Assam: HS 1st Year Students Promoted To 2nd Year

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has promoted the students of Higher Secondary (HS) First Year to Second Year. The Council, in a notification, said that the students who filled up forms for HS 1st year examination have been declared as promoted to 2nd year.

12. Assam: Pvt Hospitals, Clinics Charge High Rates For COVID-19 Tests

As the COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly and people are feared of getting infected with the virus, they rush to hospitals for conducting the tests but the different rates in the hospitals have put the people in a dilemma as different hospitals charge different rates amid the governments fixed rate.

13. CM Sarma Asks TMCH Doctors To Be Available At Midnight For Video Call

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) to take stock of the COVID-19 situation. Visiting the hospital, the chief minister said that the ICU beds will be increased to 50. He also instructed the hospital authorities to be present during night hours so that the patients get the treatment securely.

14. Former IMA President Dr. KK Aggarwal Dies Of COVID

Former IMA President, Padma Shri awardee, and eminent cardiologist Dr. K K Aggarwal succumbed to COVID-19, a statement posted on his Twitter handle said. Dr. Aggarwal, 62, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and was on ventilator support since last week, died at 11.30 pm on Monday after a lengthy battle with COVID-19, according to the statement.

15. Govt Making Continuous Efforts To Ramp Up COVID Vaccine Supply: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, interacted with field officials from states and districts to converse about their experience in handling the pandemic. In the virtual meeting today, PM Modi said that efforts on to provide states with a 15-day advance schedule of vaccination. “Continuous efforts being made to ramp up COVID vaccine supply in a big way,” he said.