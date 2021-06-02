News Breakfast @6

01. CBSE Class 12 Exams Cancelled In Interest Of Students: PM Modi

In a major breakthrough, CBSE class 12 exams have been cancelled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced after chairing a meeting on decision of conducting examinations on Tuesday evening. After being briefed on several possible options for the Class 12 students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in interest of the students and considering the uncertain situation triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic the decision to cancel the examination has been taken. During the key meet of PM Modi with Union Ministers and other officials, said the Central Board of Secondary Education will ensure that the Class XII results will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. PM Narendra Modi has declared the cancellation of class 12 board exams this year due to the pandemic situation. In a tweet, he wrote, “Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth.”

02. COVID Patient Who Was Administered DRDO’s 2-DG Drug Dies At JMCH

In a recent development, a COVID-19 patient, who was administered the new 2-DG (2-Deoxy-D-Glucose), died on Sunday night due to post-COVID complications. The patient, a young male, was undergoing treatment at the Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) for COVID-19. He was the first person in the state to be administered with the new drug. The anti-COVID drug is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. The drug comes in powder form in a sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. The patient reportedly procured the drug from his uncle who works at the DRDO in Hyderabad as a senior scientist. He later dispatched it JMCH and requested to be administered. According to Superintendent of JMCH Dr. Purnima Baruah, the patient had been administered the drug since May 22 and had tested negative in RT-PCR test after completion of the doses. He was then shifted to the general ICU from COVID ICU but on Sunday night, he died of post-COVID complications, she said.

03. Arrested Dhubri DSP Sent To 5-Day Police Custody

Dhubri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of border branch, Jatin Chandra Das, who was arrested for his alleged nexus with smugglers, has been produced before a special court in Guwahati on Tuesday. Rafikul Paramanik alias ‘Opi’, a smuggler associated with Das, was also produced in the court. Both have been remanded to 5-day police custody. Meanwhile, Das denied the charges against him and said that it should be proved in the court of law. According to an official statement, the arrest was made based on credible information received by Dhubri police. Sources say Das collected Rs 50,000 from cattle-laden trucks at the Sagolia border outpost. Additionally, unaccounted cash of Rs 4 Lakh 77 thousand was also recovered during a series of raids conducted by Dhubri police on Sunday night. Later, a case was registered against Das under Section 7a/12 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

04. Silchar Patient Likely To Shift To Bhubaneshwar Through Green Corridor

A patient at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) with post-COVID complications is likely to be airlifted to Bhubaneshwar for advanced treatment according to the patient’s family’s desire to take him outside for further treatment. According to sources, the Cachar district administration and police will make necessary arrangements via a green corridor for quick transport of the patient from SMCH to Silchar Airport at Kumbhigram on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, Silchar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli has issued an order on May 31 stating that the patient who is under treatment at ICU of SMCH for post-COVID complications is granted ‘No Objection Certificate’ to shift him to Bhubaneshwar for further treatment by air ambulance as desired by the daughter of the patient vide an email dated May 30, 2021.

05. Guwahati: BJP Releases Monthly Magazine At Its Headquarter

BJP, Assam Pradesh on Tuesday inaugurated its monthly Assamese magazine BJP Barta at its party headquarter in Hengrabari. The inauguration of the event was done by the National General Secretary and Member of Parliament, Dilip Saikia. As reported, State President and Cabinet Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass were also present at the inauguration ceremony. The upcoming edition of ‘BJP Barta’ will be unveiled by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, according to the source. “It is unknown at this time whom will State President Ranjit Das chose as his inheritant. Presidential elections are an internal matter of the BJP. The national leadership will take a decision in time”, says Dilip Saikia on asking about who will be the next president of the state. On the matter of the ongoing drugs racket, Dilip Saikia further adds, “complaints have been made against drugs racket in the state, police have arrested, and it has been decided to strictly enforce the laws in the meantime”. Dilip Saikia also makes statements on the CAA issue of Assam stating that, “CAA is not an issue for BJP but a commitment. For other organizations, intellectuals it is an issue. After the adoption of the law, efforts have been made to enforce the law. 5 states have already been instructed for the implementation of CAA. The BJP is determined to enforce the rule all over India.”

06. Nagaon: Four-Day Total Lockdown Clamped In Raha

In view of the rising cases of coronavirus, a four-day total lockdown has been announced at Raha town in Nagaon. The order issued by the local administration came into effect from Tuesday. The lockdown will be lifted on Saturday. During the lockdown, the essential services will be exempted; however, commercial establishments, businesses, and other shops will remain closed. Industries, daily and weekly markets will be closed as well. A report published by The Assam Tribune also mentioned that Raha Circle officer Priyanka Bania urged the residents to take necessary precautions against the deadly contagion. She further asked the people to take medicines and not to hoard commodities. Nagaon on Monday reported 330 new cases. In the last ten days, the district has reported as many as 3, 361 cases. The active caseload in the state is 51,694.

07. Assam: Sanitary Napkins Included In Flood Relief Items List

The Assam government has added sanitary napkins to the list of relief materials to be distributed among women and adolescent girls affected by floods and other natural disasters, a notification said. The order was recently issued by Revenue and Disaster Management Department Commissioner and Secretary M S Manivannan. Drawing the attention of all district deputy commissioners and sub-divisional officers (civil), it said menstrual management during emergencies faced by women and adolescent girls living in flood-prone areas have till now remained unattended as a relief measure. “It also brings out various cultural, logistical and health issues faced by women and adolescent girls in taking care of their menstrual hygiene needs during floods,” the order stated. Considering the maintenance of the dignity of women and adolescent girls during flood etc., the DCs and SDOs have been asked to include sanitary napkins in the list of relief items from GR (Gratuitous Relief) fund, it added.

08. India Records 1.27 Lakh Cases Of COVID-19, Lowest In 54 Days

India reports lowest daily fresh COVID-19 cases in 54 days with 1.27 lakh new cases as the declining trend continues across states. According to the Union Health Ministry, this is the lowest one-day rise in fresh COVID-19 cases signaling a downside in the second wave of the pandemic wreaking havoc in the country. The results came from a sample of 19,25,374 tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. With the fresh cases today, the figure of active cases has reached 18,95,520. In all, total coronavirus infections rose to 2,81,75,044. Overall, 34,67,92,257 samples have been tested for the disease up to May 31. As many as 2,795 deaths were recorded, taking the total toll to 3,31,895. On the brighter side, 2,55,287 discharges took the overall recoveries to 2,59,47,629. Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra with 500 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 478 deaths. India’s recovery rate now stands at 92.09%. As on Tuesday, 21,60,46,638 doses of vaccine have been administered in the country.

09. WHO Names Indian Variant Of Coronavirus As ‘Delta’

The life threatening coronavirus has brought with it various emerging variants that have now become a global concern. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has now recommended a set of names to label these emerging coronavirus variants. According to a note from the World Health Organisation late on Monday, it revealed that in India, the first identified variant found was technically known as B.1.617.2. This variant can now be described as ‘Delta’ and the so-called ‘UK variant’ as ‘Alpha’. WHO also says that the existing scientific nomenclature system will continue and that the new names are only for public discussion. These new names is made so that while talking on the variants of the virus, they are “non stigmatizing” to the countries where they were first identified. WHO has identified four Variants of Concern (VOC) so far: B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P2 and B.1.617.2. And as recommended by the organisation, the public labels of these four variants will be Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta respectively. WHO have assembled a group of scientists from the WHO Virus Evolution Working Group, the WHO COVID-19 reference laboratory network, representatives from GISAID, Nextstrain, Pango–bodies tasked with classifying the evolutionary development of coronavirus–additional experts in microbial and virological nomenclature and communication from several countries and agencies to assist with public discussions on the variants and to consider easy-to-pronounce and non-stigmatizing labels for VOI and VOC.

10. Largest-Ever Consignment Of Sputnik V Vaccine Reaches Hyderabad

India has received the largest ever consignment of COVID-19 vaccine till date involving 56.6 tonnes of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. The consignment from Russia reached Hyderabad early Tuesday via a specially chartered freighter RU-9450. According to GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) officials as reported by ANI, several import shipments of vaccines have been received prior to this, but today’s shipment of 56.6 tonnes of vaccines is the single largest import shipment of COVID-19 vaccines handled in India till date. They added that Sputnik V vaccines need specialized handling as it needs to be stored at a temperature of -20 degree Celsius. GHAC has been working closely with the experts from the customer’s supply chain team, officials from the customs department and other relevant stakeholders over an extended period of time to ensure that the necessary infrastructure and handling processes are fully in place at the Air Cargo Terminal for smooth handling of the vaccine shipments.

11. SC Seeks Information On Scheme For Children Orphaned By Covid

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of the Central government’s welfare scheme for providing relief to children who lost their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic. The top court has also sought details of mechanism on the plan which is devised to monitor it. Justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose headed a bench and directed to appoint nodal officers of level of Secretary or Joint Secretary to the states and Union Territories (UTs). These appointed officers will interact with its amicus curiae Gaurav Agrawal for all the necessary information on orphans, their identification, and about the welfare measures for them. The bench stated that it would hear the cases of ten states – Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand where there are more kids with guardians that can provide the basic necessities.

12. Mizoram CM Requests Centre For Free Supply Of Covid Vaccines

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday requested the Central government to provide Covid vaccines for free of cost to the state. The request made by the Chief Minister was in view of the stressed economic resources during the ongoing pandemic situation. Sharing a note on Twitter, Mr. Zoramthanga wrote, “While most part of India appears to have reached a stage where the new cases of COVID-19 re declining, North East India is still witnessing increased trend of new cases”. “The pandemic put serious stress on the resources of the country and this has far more severe impacts on small states with small resources base like Mizoram. On top of this, we are now required to buy the vaccines for 18-44 years age group, which puts more stress on our meagre resources,” he wrote. “I have written yesterday to the Hon’ble Prime Minister requesting his kind intervention for Government of India to buy the entire vaccine requirements and make equitable distribution to all the states. I also requested that the special category states like Mizoram are provided with vaccines free of charge by the Govt of India. I also requested all the North East Chief Ministers to take similar line of action, so as to present a united front to the Govt of India,” he added.

13. Doctors’ Association To Stage Protest Against Baba Ramdev Today

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) India will observe a nationwide protest against Yoga Guru Ramdev on Tuesday over his remarks regarding allopathic treatment and modern medicine on healing COVID-19. The controversy arose after a video went viral in social media of Ramdev terming modern allopathy a stupid and failed science. FORDA India on Saturday informed that it will hold a nationwide black day protest without hampering the patient care to voice their protest against the statement of Baba Ramdev which also insulted COVID warriors during this crisis of pandemic. The association also demanded an unconditional open public apology pr action against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act. The Doctors Association Jammu (DAJ) will also hold a protest on the same day against Ramdev`s “irresponsible statements” on modern medicine. In a statement, the DAJ also appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to instruct necessary action against Ramdev and said that he should face the consequences of his “irresponsible and despicable public statements”.

14. Home Delivery Of Liquor Through Mobile Apps, Portals In Delhi

Delhites now needn’t worry about procuring alcohol during the COVID-19 induced lockdown as the state government has approved home delivery of liquor through mobile apps and web portal. With this, citizens can avail alcohol at their doorstep with the click of a few buttons. According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, the license holders in the Form L-13 category will be allowed to facilitate home delivery of liquor. “The licensee (Form L-13) shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if the order is received through a mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office and institution,” An official notification by Delhi government stated. However, alcohol shop owner who do not possess the L-12 license will not be allowed to deliver liquor at the doorsteps of customers. Further, mobile apps and web portals for the service is currently being developed and will be released soon to the public.

15. TV Actor Karan Mehra, Held For Domestic Violence, Granted Bail

Popular TV actor Karan Mehra was on Monday arrested for alleged domestic violence against his wife in Mumbai. The actor was arrested on Monday night following the incident came to light. He was later released on bail in the early hours of Tuesday. His wife Nisha Rawal, who is also a TV actor, lodged a police complaint against him after they had a fight, PTI reported. City police received a call from their control room about the incident around 11 PM. Soon after, police reached the actor’s house and brought him to the police station. A case was registered against Mehra under IPC sections 336 (endangering human life or personal safety others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).