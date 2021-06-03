News Breakfast @6

01. Covid Assam: 4,178 New Cases, 61 Deaths

Assam on Wednesday recorded 4,178 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 51,061. The state positivity rate is 4.06 per cent. 61 Covid related deaths were reported, while, 4,389 cured patients were discharged today.

02. Olympian Wrestler Sushil Kumar Sent To 14 Days In Jail In Murder Case

Two time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested in a murder case and sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a Delhi court on Wednesday. Kumar who was in Delhi Police’s custody had approached the court for extension of three more days but the plea was declined. Kumar who has been labelled as the fatal attack’s “mastermind” by the Delhi Police, was produced before the court at the end of the ten-day police custody.

03. Third Covid Wave Could Be Severe, Deaths To Be Lesser: Report

According to a recent research document of the State Bank of India, the impact of any possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic could be significantly lowered if rigorous vaccination and better health infrastructure is provided to the people. SBI, which is India’s largest private sectored Bank, said in its five-page-long report that the average duration of the third wave of the pandemic in the worst-hit countries is 98 days. This is a data determined against 108 days during the second wave.

04. 594 Doctors Die In Covid-19 Second Wave, 8 Deaths In Assam

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday stated 594 doctors have succumbed to the ongoing devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, of which Assam reported eight deaths. The national capital – Delhi – one of the worst affected by the outbreak recorded the maximum number of fatalities with 107 deaths of doctors in the second sweep of the virus.

05. Education Minister Flags Off Free Text Books For Class 12 Students

Amid the closure of educational institutions due to the devastating outbreak of the second wave of pandemic, Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday flagged off free textbooks carrying vehicles of Class 12 across the state. The minister was present at the Textbooks Production and Publication Corporation Limited complex at Bonda in Guwahati for the flag-off ceremony. 12,96,636 textbooks for class 12 students would be dispatched across all 34 districts in a phased manner.

06. Healthcare Workers Attacked By Mob In Cachar, 4 Held

A day after the heinous mob attack on a doctor in Hojai’s Lanka reported, a team of healthcare workers were allegedly thrashed at a tea garden in Cachar district’s Katigorah area on Tuesday afternoon. In this connection, four suspects have been arrested on Wednesday. The arrested have been identified as Babul Orang, Madhu Teli, Dipan Teli, and Ajay Middha. The incident occurred in Sindura tea garden in Cachar.

07. IMA Asks Amit Shah to Implement Effective Law Against Healthcare Violence

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the Centre to implement a comprehensive, uniform and effective law against healthcare violence. In a letter to the Union home minister Amit Shah, the IMA said, “The incidents of healthcare violence have increased over the years and have become widespread and the dreaded entity poses to be a threat to the medical practice.” “India needs a comprehensive, uniform, and effective law against the healthcare violence. We request you to kindly approve an effective and strong action against the healthcare violence,” the IMA wrote in its letter to Shah.

08. Dr. Seuj Senapati Receives Bone Fracture in his Face: CT Scan Report

In a latest development, the CT scan report of Dr. Seuj Senapati said that he has got a bone fracture in his face. However, the report also said that the condition of Dr. Senapati is now stable and that he is out of danger. Late Tuesday evening, an on-duty doctor was brutally assaulted by a group of men at the Udali Covid Care Centre in Hojai district after a Covid-19 patient passed away.

09. Assam CM Sarma Meets PM Modi In New Delhi

Assam chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. The visit to the Prime Minister was the Dr. Sarma’s first since he assumed office as the 15th chief minister of the state.

10. GHC Seeks Status Of Bengal Refugees Who Fled To Assam

The Gauhati High Court (GHC) has sought a report from the Centre and Assam government on the status of refugees who allegedly fled West Bengal due to post-assembly poll violence and taken shelter in bordering areas of Assam. It also asked the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights about the condition of children who accompanied their kins to Assam.

11. New IT Rules are not applicable to its Search Engine: Google

Information Technology rules for digital media are not applicable to Google’s search engine as contended by Google. On Wednesday, Google has urged the Delhi High Court to set aside a single judge order that applied the rules on the company while also dealing with an issue related to the removal of offending content from the internet.

12. Mizoram Minister To Bear Ration Expenses Of Over 11,000 People For 8 Months

As many people have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are finding it difficult to purchase food items, Mizoram Sports minister Robert Romawia Royte and former minister C Vulluaia are bearing the ration expenses of the poor people of their area.

13. CM Sarma Assures Speedy Justice In Doctor Assault Case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured speedy justice in the brutal attack on a doctor in Hojai that took place on Tuesday, sending shockwaves across the state. In a tweet, CM Sarma termed the incident as a “barbaric attack” and said he is personally monitoring the investigation.

14. Over 1.32 Lakh New COVID Cases In India, Positivity Rate Dips To 6.57 %

India reported 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking the country”s tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,83,07,832, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.57 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths.

15. 7 Dead As Building Collapses In UP After Mystery Blast

Late on Tuesday night, a double storey building collapsed which got triggered by a mysterious blast at Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. A total of seven people have lost their lives in the incident. Three of them were children aged between 5 and 12 years while seven more were seriously injured. Senior police officials gave the details on Wednesday morning.