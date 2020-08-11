News Breakfast @6

01. Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Stage 3 Lung Cancer

Actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, as per reports. He will reportedly leave for the US for treatment soon. Dutt was admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai on Saturday and tweeted that he would be taking a break from work for a ‘medical treatment’ on Tuesday.

02. 17 Lakh Public Comments On Draft EIA Notification

Nearly 17 lakh objections, comments, and suggestions to the draft environment impact assessment (EIA) notification of 2020 have been received by the union environment ministry till Tuesday.

03. Pranab Mukherjee’s Health “Worsens”: Army Hospital

As former president Pranab Mukherjee’s health continues to remain critical, the Army Hospital in Delhi has stated that his condition has “worsened”. The army hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantonment said in a statement this evening, “The former President who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on 10 August 2020 has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support”.

04. Much Celebrated Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Passes Away

Celebrated Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori passed away today at a hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He was 70 years old. He had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. After he was admitted to the hospital for treatment, he reportedly suffered from two heart attacks.

05. India’s Industrial Production Contracts To 16.6%

India’s industrial output declines to 16.6 percent in June as against a 1.3 percent growth year-on-year (YoY), the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on August 11 informed.

06. Six Manipur Cong MLAs Resign, Give Up Assembly Membership

Six Congress Manipur MLAs have submitted their resignation from the party and Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, PTI reported.

07. Mizoram MLA Helps Woman Deliver a Baby

In a remarkable and rare instance of a legislator turning into a life-saver, Mizoram legislator ZR Thiamsanga helped a woman deliver a baby in the remote Champhai North of the Champhai district near the Myanmar border.

08. Russia Becomes First Country To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine

In a big and much-awaited development, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced today that Russia has become the first country to develop a vaccine offering “sustainable immunity” against the virus that causes COVID-19, an AFP report said.

09. After Marking 100-Day Milestone, New Zealand Reports Fresh COVID Cases

Just two days after New Zealand had marked the 100-day milestone with no recorded cases of COVID-19 across the country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, as reported by AFP, announced on Tuesday that the country recorded four positive cases in a single-family in Auckland, the country’s largest city.

10. COVID-19: Bhutan Announces Its First Nationwide Lockdown

Bhutan, which has registered the lowest number of COVID-19 cases till now in South Asia, has announced its first nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, a Reuters report said.

11. COVID-19: ISKCON Vrindavan Sealed After 22 Test+

In a damper, the ISKCON temple at Vrindavan was sealed today after 22 people related to the temple tested positive for COVID-19. As reported by ANI, the infected lot also includes the priest of the temple.

12. Clause VI Report Released, ’51 Effective Cut-Off Year

Two angry members AASU and Niloy Dutta of the high powered Clause VI committee, which was supposed to suggest measures for the protection of the indigenous people of Assam, today released the report to the public, five months after it was submitted to the Government.

13. Trump Evacuated After Shooting Outside White House

US President Donald Trump was briefly evacuated out of a press event in White House by secret service agents after the guards shot down a person who was apparently armed. Trump joined the press conference shortly and announced that someone had been shot outside the White House premises.

14. Satradhikar Narayan Chandra Goswami Passes Away

Venerable Satradhikar (Bhakat) Narayan Chandra Goswami of Majuli’s Notun Kamalabari Satra passed away in Guwahati in the wee hours of Tuesday. Nearly 80-years old, the Satradhikar was suffering from prolonged sickness of liver cirrhosis and was admitted to Nemcare Hospital in the capital city.

15. Darrang: Rs 4.65 Lakhs Robbed From Petrol Pump

A massive robbery occurred at a petrol pump station on Monday late night Darrang’s Dalgaon. Two miscreants robbed cash of rupees four lakh and sixty-five thousand at a Bharat Petroleum station. Currently, the district police are conducting an investigation to nab the miscreants.