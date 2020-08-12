News Breakfast @6

01. 3 Killed In Bengaluru Violence Over Facebook Post

Three people were killed in police firing while 60 police personnel injured in Bengaluru after violence broke out in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday night over a Facebook post allegedly posted by a relative of a Congress MLA.

02. Congress Leader Rajiv Tyagi Dies After Cardiac Arrest

Congress party spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died due to a cardiac arrest last evening evening. Rajiv Tyagi, who participated in a television debate, complained of chest pains shortly after the programme ended. Minutes later he fell unconscious and was rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, where doctors tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

03. Medical Degrees From Pak Occupied Kashmir Invalid

The medical council of India (MCI) announced qualification obtained from medical colleges located in Pakistan Occupied Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh (PoJKL) ineligible for the practice of medicine in India on Wednesday, an official statement stated.

04. AYUSH Minister Tests COVID-19 Positive

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. In a tweet, the Minister said, “I underwent Covid-19 test today and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation.”

05. Pranab Mukherjee Still Critical: Hospital Authority

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical and he remains on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said on Wednesday. He was admitted to the hospital in Delhi cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain.

06. Nagaland: Day-Long Monsoon Session To Be Held Today

The one-day monsoon session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) will be conducted on Thursday, stated a PTI report. Speaker Sharingain Longkumer said Wednesday that the session is being held in order to fulfill the constitutional requirement of holding the sitting within a six months period. The house will seat for the day at 9:30 am.

07. Assam Govt Announces Arunodoi Scheme, Boost To Women Empowerment

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said Arunodoi is a unique scheme for women that will empower them and will contribute to the economic development. Addressing the media, Sarma said the finance department will implement the scheme and Rs 2,80,000 crore has been earmarked for the Arunodoi scheme.

08. West Bengal Revises Lockdown Dates

The West Bengal government on Wednesday revised the lockdown dates yet again and withdrew the complete lockdown on August 28 (Friday). As per the new directive, complete lockdown will be observed on August 20-21, August 27 and August 31.

09. Universities Not To Affiliate Over 300 Colleges

Universities will not be able to provide affiliation to more than 300 colleges with the new National Education Policy (NEP) proposing granting more autonomy to colleges and phasing out affiliation system, Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ”Nishank” said on Wednesday.

10. Online Classes Not Substitute For School Education: Manish Sisodia

Online education is not a substitute for school education and its purpose is to keep the learning process moving, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. “Students are facing huge losses due to the ongoing pandemic. The kind of exposure and growth a child gets while coming to school cannot be compensated through an online medium. Our motive is to reduce the quantum of the loss which students are facing. Therefore, online and semi-online education is the need of the hour,” Sisodia said.

11. COVID-19 Meghalaya: Greenwood Incident No Threat Anymore

After remaining a cause of great concern for the Meghalaya government with respect to the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the chain of infection from the Greenwood Resort wedding group seems to have been successfully cut. This was reportedly suggested by the Health Department of the state.

12. 10-Month-Old Given Sanitiser-Mixed At Tripura Health Centre

A ten-month-old baby in Tripura’s Unakoti district was allegedly given water mixed with sanitiser to drink at a health centre where he was taken for administering a polio vaccine, police said on Wednesday. A police complaint was registered against the ASHA (accredited social health activist) worker for giving the baby sanitiser-mixed water, police official Pradyot Datta said.

13. Aamir Khan Shooting Laal Singh Chaddha In Turkey

Aamir Khan, who is currently busy with the Turkey schedule of his forthcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha, occupied a spot on the list of trends after a video of him getting mobbed by fans surfaced on social media.

14. Death Count In Kerala Landslide Climbs To 55

The death count in the landslide at Pettimudi near Munnar in the high-range Idukki district has gone up to 55 with three more bodies being recovered from the debris on Wednesday, officials said. Operations led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are continuing in the area even on the sixth day today to trace 15 more missing people.

15. World Surpasses 20 Million COVID-19 Cases

The coronavirus pandemic chalked up another horrific milestone as the world surpassed 20 million recorded cases of infection from the tiny killer that has supended life just about everywhere. The number is now 20,002,577 cases, with 733,842 deaths recorded, according to an AFP tally of official sources.