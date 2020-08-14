News Breakfast @6

01. Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry Tests COVID+

Joint Secretary of the Union Health Mininstry, Lav Agarwal, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He has opted for home isolation. This was announced by the senior bureaucrat himself on Twitter.

02. Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Critical, Shifted To ICU

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the first week of August, is in critical condition. He has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on life support.

03. Ashok Gehlot Govt Wins Trust Vote

The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state. The motion of confidence moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal was passed by voice vote, an expected win after the return of the 19 dissident Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot to the party-fold.

04. Amazon To Launch Online Drug Store In India

E-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will launch an online drug store in India “Amazon Pharmacy” that will serve the city of Bengaluru initially, marking its entry into the online medicine segment to widen its reach in the key growth market.

05. Kerala Plane Crash: 22 Officials Involved In Rescue Ops Test COVID-19+

Twenty-two officials including the district collector and the local police chief who responded to the plane crash in Kerala last week have tested positive for COVID-19, the Malappuram medical officer has said.

06. Terrorists Kill Two Policemen Near Srinagar

Just a day ahead of the Independence Day, two Jammu and Kashmir policemen have been killed by terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday morning. Three policemen, as per a NDTV report, were initially injured during the attack on their convoy. They were moved to hospital for treatment, where two of them died.

07. Himanta Asks Pvt Schools To Offer 25% Concession in Fees

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advised all the private educational institutions to offer at least 25% concessions in monthly fees (pre-primary to XII) amid the COVID-19 pandemic from May 1, 2020, till the formal opening of the schools.

08. COVID-19: Mizoram Govt Issues New Guidelines

The Mizoram government has issued additional standard operating procedures (SOP) to be followed in any gathering to ensure that social distancing is strictly maintained in view of the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state, an official said.

09. COVID-19 Found in Chicken Wings

In yet another incident of food item being infected by COVID-19, a sample of frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil has reportedly tested positive for the virus in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. As per a CNN report, the virus was detected while screening the imported chicken wings in the Longgang district of Shenzhen.

10. UAE and Israel Signed Historic Peace Deal

In a surprising but positive development, UAE and Israel, the two arch enemies, have reportedly buried the hatchet and struck a deal to normalise relations between them.

11. Assam: MHA Rewards 4 Police Personnel for Excellence in Investigation

Four police officers from Assam have been awarded with Excellence in Investigation Award for the year 2020 by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for maintaining high professional standards in crime investigation. The awardees are- DIG Devojyoti Mukherjee, Superintendent of Police Rosie Kalita, Inspector Rustam Raj Brahma and Sub-Inspector (UB) Abhishek Bodo.

12. SC Holds Prashant Bhushan Guilty for Derogatory Tweets

The Supreme Court has held activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his derogatory tweets against the judiciary and the Chief Justice of India (CJI). The top court on Friday said that the hearing on the quantum of punishment will be held on August 20.

13. Manipur Speaker Accepts Resignation Of Paonam Singh

In Manipur, the Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Yumnam Khemchand Singh has accepted the resignation of Congress MLA Paonam Brojen Singh today. Shri Brojen was elected from Wangjing Tentha Assembly Constituency. With this, the strength of the opposition Congress has now been reduced to 18.

14. Gauhati HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Rakesh Pal & Basanta Doley

The Gauhati High Court (GHC) on Friday rejected the bail plea of former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Chairman Rakesh Pal and Basanta Doley for cash for job scam. Earlier also, a special court rejected his bail plea against an FIR lodged at Bhangagarh police station. He was accused of cash for job scam in the agricultural department.

15. Four Prisoners Escape From Udalguri Jail

Four prisoners from Udalguri jail have escaped on Thursday midnight at around 2 AM. The prisoners absconded by breaking the ventilation of the jail. The Udalguri police have launched an operation against the prisoners but couldn’t yet apprehend them.



