News Breakfast @6

01. GMC Conducts Eviction Drive Against Pavement Encroachers

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) enforcement team on Wednesday conducted an eviction drive against the pavement encroachers and other illegal shops. The massive eviction drive was led by GMC Commissioner Devalyoti Hazarika from morning 5 am up to 9 am at Tarun Ram Phukan Road, TRP Road, and Kedar Road.

02. Assam COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 60,000

More than 2000 patients who have recovered from coronavirus were discharged today in Assam. The discharged cases stood at 2054 for the day. The recovery caseload has increased to 60348 while the active cases have reduced to 23753.

03. Assam Reports 10 More COVID-19 Deaths

Assam reported ten more coronavirus related deaths on Wednesday pushing the state’s death toll to 213. The state’s death tally had crossed the 200-mark yesterday.

04. Five Former Congress Manipur MLAs Join BJP

Five former Congress MLAs of Manipur, who recently resigned from the state assembly and the party, joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

05. Immediate Withdrawal Of 10,000 CAPF Troops From J&K: MHA

The Centre on Wednesday ordered “immediate” withdrawal of about 10,000 paramilitary personnel from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said to PTI. This is the biggest de-induction of these forces after additional troops were rushed to the UT post the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave the erstwhile state a unique status, PTI reported.

06. UP: Finance Firm Agents Seizes Bus With 34 Passengers

Recovery agents of a finance company in Agra city of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday illegally seized a privately-operated bus over non-payment of a loan taken by the owner of the vehicle forcing the driver and conductor to get down the bus and driving off with 34 passengers in it, various news outlets reported.

07. Cabinet Gives Nod To NRA For Conducting CET

The Union Cabinet today has given its approval for the creation of National Recruitment Agency (NRA), paving the way for a transformational reform in the recruitment process for central government jobs, an official statement said. A multi-agency body called the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen/shortlist candidates for the Group B and C (non-technical) posts. NRA will have representatives of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance/Department of Financial Services, the SSC, RRB & IBPS.

08. Union Cabinet Approves Leasing Out Guwahati Airport on PPP

09. NSUI Appeals 30% Reduction Of SEBA’s Syllabus

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) today alleged that the State Education Board of Assam (SEBA) for having not taken any efficient measures regarding the reduction of the syllabus of class 9, 10,11 and 12 and appealed to the SEBA chairman and the education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to reduce the syllabus by at least 30%.

10. JEE Main 2020: 7.12% Drop In Registered Candidates

After issuing the JEE Main 2020 admit card for the September session on August 17, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has now released the registration statistics for JEE Main 2020. The authorities have witnessed a 7.12 percent decrease in the total number of candidates who registered for the JEE Main 2020 September session as compared to the January session.

11. Sharpshooter Planning to Assassinate Salman Khan Nabbed

The arrest of a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang revealed that they have even planned to murder actor Salman Khan. The gang, allegedly involved in the murder of a Faridabad resident in June was arrested by Faridabad Police.

12. India Reports Highest Single-Day Recoveries with 60,091 Cases

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the total number of COVID-19 recoveries has crossed 2 million highlighting that the highest-ever single day recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours with 60,091 cases.

13. Around 2 Cr People Lose Jobs in 4 Months: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that around two crore people lost their jobs in the last four months amid the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that the “truth about unemployment” cannot be hidden from the country.

14. AASU, AJYCP Jointly Form 16-Member Advisory Committee

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) have jointly formed the Assam Advisory Committee with the objective to provide safety and security to the indigenous people of the state.

15. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC Orders CBI Probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday orders the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The top court asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far into the case to CBI.