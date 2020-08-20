News Breakfast @6

01. Assam BJP Announces Formation OF 20 New Cells

In a latest development, the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ranjeet Kumar Dass informed for the smooth functioning of the organizational activities of the party the following cells has been declared in the state. 20 cell conveners and co-conveners have bee appointed to oversee all the activities of the cells.

02. Ripun Bora Files Complaint Against Suspended Congress Leader Dulu Ahmed

Assam Congress President Ripun Bora filed a complaint today against suspended Congress leader Dulu Ahmed. A first information report was registered against Ahmed in Dispur police station for threatening the Congress president on social media.

03. Baihata Chariali: One Dead, 80 Poisoned After Consuming Chickpeas

Around 80 people have been poisoned after eating Bootma (Chickpeas) and one fatality was caused due to the poising in Baihata Chariali today. The chickpeas were consumed by people of different age groups from a grocery shop at Baihata’s Salmara.

04. NHM Contractual Workers To Hold Protest Demanding Regular Jobs

As the number of people affected by coronavirus infection in Barak Valley is increasing with each day, health workers in the region will protest against the state health department. National Health Mission (NHM) workers announced a 24-hour strike on Saturday (August 22) to demand the regularization of jobs of doctors, nurses, and lab technicians working under NHM for a long time.

05. “Entry Points Closed For 1 Week For Next 3 Months”: Meghalaya CM Sangma

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Meghalaya Government on Thursday has decided to close all entry points to the state for 1 week in the next 3 months with effect from September 2020. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to twitter to announce the same.

06. Assam: COVID-19 Cured Journalists Turn Plasma Donors

After Assam Police, the journalists of the state have taken the initiative to donate plasma to coronavirus positive patients as part of the plasma therapy treatment. 15 COVID-19 cured journalists have come forward to donate their plasma. The Guwahati Press Club has initiated the plasma donation process.

07. State Of Emergency Declared In California As Wildfire Intensifies

State of Emergency was declared in California after massive wildfires, mostly triggered by lightning strikes during a heat wave that spread across the north and centre of the state. Thousands were evacuated after dozens of houses and structures were burned.

08. Gmail Is Down Globally: Google

Google confirmed on Thursday that Gmail is down globally. Down Detector also showed that the number of complaints have been increasing since around 10am, with over 2000 reports so far.

09. Ram Mandir Construction Begins: Janmabhoomi Trust

The Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Trust looking into the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Thursday met and informed that the temple will be built by following India’s ancient and traditional construction techniques. The Trust further announced the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has begun and engineers are now testing the soil health at the mandir site.

10. KMSS Seeks More Financial Assistance For Akhil’s Case

KMSS has collected a total amount of Rupees 11, 31, 364 to fight the legal battle for Akhil Gogoi. However, more financial assistance is needed to fight Gogoi’s case.

11. “27% Students Don’t Have Access To Online Education” – NCERT

Around 27% of the students in India don’t have access to laptops or smartphones for attending online classes. This was discovered in a survey done by NCERT with over 34,000 participants covering teachers, students, parents and school principals.

13. North Korea Orders Citizens To Hand Over Pet Dogs

Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader of North Korea, has reportedly ordered the citizens of the country to hand over pet dogs to tackle the problem of food shortage gripping the nation. He reportedly criticized pet ownership of dogs as “a tainted trend of bourgeois ideology”.

14. Himanta Should Apologize: Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha

Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha demanded Himanta Biswa Sarma to apologize to the people of Assam. The minister said that the COVID-19 vaccine will be launched before August 15 and that the graph of COVID-19 will come down but the result is opposite, said Purkayastha.

15. COVID-19: One-Third Of Delhi’s People Develop Antibodies

As per the second serological survey or serosurvey in Delhi, around a third or 29.1% of Delhi’s population has been reportedly exposed to the COVID-19 virus and has accordingly developed antibodies against it. This was informed by the officials of the Delhi government today.