News Breakfast @6

01. Molestation Case Filed Against Assam Rifles Personnel In Mizoram

Mizoram police has filed a case against the personnel of Assam Rifles for allegedly molesting two women in the border district of Champai, a police officer said on Tuesday to news agency PTI. Champai district superintendent of police told that the sexual harassment case has been registered at Champai police station against the Assam Rifles personnel, who are guarding the Indo-Myanmar border.

02. Assam Records Nearly 75k COVID-19 Recoveries

1724 cured COVID-19 patients were discharged today in Assam, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed. The total recoveries have now touched 74814 while the active cases have reduced to 19515.

03. Monsoon Session Of Parliament To Begin From Sept 14

The monsoon session of the Parliament will commence on September 14 and conclude on October 1, an ANI report stated. The dates of the sessions have been decided in a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs chaired by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

04. JEE, NEET Exams To Be Held On Scheduled Dates: NTA

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday asserted once again that Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) and the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) exams will be conducted on the dates announced earlier. An official statement from NTA said the JEE Main will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET (UG) on September 13 after the Supreme Court dismissed the plea of the postponement of the exams to be conducted in September this year.

05. ‘Won’t Contest Next Assembly Elections,’ Clarifies Himanta

Rubbishing rumours, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that he will not be contesting the next state assembly elections and wants the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to win the elections with over a hundred seats. Taking it to Twitter, Sarma clarified he is not chasing any “post and position” and is only committed to work for the state and its people.

06. Northeast United FC Gets New Head Coach

Indian Super League side NorthEast United Football Club has appointed Spaniard Gerard Nus as it’s the head coach for the upcoming season, a PTI report stated. The 35-year old will be the youngest manager in the club’s history. Nus was a coach at Liverpool FC’s academy and was later promoted to Rafa Benitez’s first-team coaching staff

07. Global Arrest Warrant Issued For Nirav Modi’s Wife: Interpol

The Interpol has issued a warrant – Red Corner Notice, or a global arrest, against Ami Modi in money laundering cases registered in India. Ami is the wife of diamond merchant Nirav Modi who is also fraud-accused.

08. Assam: AFSPA Extended By Six Months

The Assam government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 by six more months in the entire state. In this connection, the state government has issued a notification and stated as per Section 3 of the Act the entire state of Assam has been declared as ‘disturbed area’ w.e.f August 28 this year up to six months unless withdrawn earlier.

09. Pakistani Hackers Target MoS Reddy’s Personal Website

Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy’s personal website has been hacked on Independence Day by self-claimed Pakistani hackers. Reddy’s office has confirmed the incident on Tuesday. The hackers had put messages related to Free Kashmir, Pakistan and also warned the Government of India.

10. NIA Files Charge Sheet In Pulwama Terror Attack

In a 13,500-page charge sheet filed in a Special NIA court in Jammu by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday accused Maulana Masood Azhar, his younger brothers – Abdul Rouf Asghar Alvi and Ammar Alvi, his nephew Mohammad Umar Farooq, and 15 others as top conspirators in the Pulwama Attack February last year.

11. COVID-19 Continues To Increase In Southeast Asia: WHO Report

“The COVID-19 pandemic is still expanding, but the rise in cases and deaths has slowed globally, except for Southeast Asia and the eastern Mediterranean regions”, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in an official statement. WHO on Monday night informed, the Americas remains the hardest-hit region with half of the newly reported cases and 62% of the 39,240 deaths worldwide in the past week, while, Southeast Asia, the second most affected region, reported 28% surge in new cases and 15% of deaths.

12. India To Have World’s Tallest Pier Bridge: DoNER Ministry

India is constructing its tallest pier bridge across river Ijai near Noney in Manipur which is set to be completed by March 2022, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region announced today on its Twitter handle. The Northeast Frontier Railway Construction Organisation is building the pier bridge at 703 metres with a height of 141 metres that surpassed the existing tallest pier bridge of Mala – Rijeka viaduct, Montenegro in Europe.

13. Assam: Validity Of License, Pollution Certificate Extended

Assam government has extended the validity of a host of important documents like Driving License, Registration Certificate, Permits, Pollution Certificate and Fitness Certificate. The validity date has been extended till December 31, 2020. This was informed by Transport Minister of the State, Chandra Mohan Patowary, today.

14. India To Join Military Exercise With China, Pakistan

The Indian Army on Tuesday said that India will be sending a tri-services contingent of around 200 personnel to Russia in September to participate in a multi lateral military exercise, Kavkaz-2020, along with several other countries including China and Pakistan, news agency ANI reported. The Indian contingent would include 160 personnel from the army, 40 troops of the Indian Air Force and two Navy officers.

15. Chris Gayle To Play IPL After Testing COVID –Ve

West Indies opener Chris Gayle has tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday after attending the birthday party of world record sprinter Usain Bolt, who tested positive following the party. With the test negative, Gayle can now leave for the UAE and join his Kings XI Punjab teammates for the upcoming Indian Premier League starting September 19.